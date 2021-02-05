Sampson teen facing 23 rape, sex offenses

A Sampson teenager is facing more than 20 felony charges after an investigation into sexual conduct involving a child under 12 years old, local law enforcement authorities said.

Dakota Mychal Laws, 18, of 1164 Wiggins Road, Clinton, was arrested earlier this week and placed under $250,000 secured bond for the offenses against him. According to Sampson County Sheriff’s records, Laws is facing 23 felony charges in all, including sex counts of first degree statutory rape, nine counts of first degree statutory sex offense and seven counts of crimes against nature.

Sheriff’s Lt. Marcus Smith said the charges stem from an investigation that began last year following a complaint received by the Sampson County Department of Social Services.

“In the later part of 2020, DSS received a complaint of inappropriate sexual conduct involving a child under 12 and notified Sampson County Sheriff’s Office of the complaint,” Smith stated. “An investigation began and it was learned the incident occurred in 2019. Through an investigation, enough evidence was established to charge the suspect.”