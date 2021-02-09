Kiwanis Feast on wheels

Sausages are arranged to be cooked for the fundraiser. Pancake batter is poured and cooked during a previous Kiwanis Pancake and Sausage Feast. DIRECTIONS Coming from Elizabeth Street, go to the traffic circle and turn onto Indian Town Road. Proceed to the first entrance on the right which is the CHS bus entrance (there will be signs). Follow the traffic cones to the student drop off circle where Kiwanis members will serve you through the passenger side of your vehicle. Next, proceed straight out the the main exit.

Inside the cafeteria at Sunset Avenue School, members from Clinton’s Kiwanis Club are used to watching people fellowship while enjoying a plate of warm hotcakes and sausage.

But due to a new normal, the organization’s biggest fundraiser will be a different this year. With funds going to local schools, President Anne Wicke is still looking forward to the 63rd Annual Kiwanis Pancake and Sausage Feast with a drive-thru.

“Unfortunately, this is something that we’ll have to learn to adapt to because I don’t think it’s going away real fast, even with the vaccines,” she said.

It is scheduled for 5 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26 and from 6:30 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, at Clinton High School, 340 Indian Town Road, Clinton. Plates are $6. To help with the flow of traffic, the event was moved to the high school, which will provide a better work area to allow for easier social distancing for members. By using the driveway and parking lot, Wicke said members are working to make the pickup of plates an easy process for supporters.

Funds from the events are distributed to the Clinton City Schools and Sampson County Schools districts. Through community support, the Kiwanis Club of Clinton was able to serve more than 1,600 plates in 2020, which raised close to $20,000.

“We’re hoping that we can do something similar again and therefore we needed to have the pancake breakfast,” Wicke said. “By being able to move it out to the high school, the kitchen has a lot more space, so we as members are able to social distance and keep everybody safe that way.”

Also by doing a drive-thru, the Kiwanis members are working to keep everybody safe. All of the members will be practicing safety protocols such as wearing masks.

“We expect as people pull up, they’ll have their masks on,” Wicke said. “In order to do this, all of the food will be prepared as safely as possible.”

Once again, Smithfood Foods is serving as the sponsor. They will be joined by other supporters such as US Foods, Inc, who is helping with the pancakes. Ticket sponsors are Big Blue Stores, Inc.; Black, Chestnut & Johnson, PA. CPA’s; Cape Fear Farm Credit; Carlie C’s of Clinton & Roseboro; Clinton Appliance & Furniture; Clinton Realty Company; Dubose Strapping, Inc.; First Citizens Bank; Group Benefits & Commercial Services; International Minute Press; Matthews Health Mart; Parker Gas Company; Sampson Bladen Oil/Han-Dee Hugo’s; Select Bank & Trust; STAR Communications; and the Viser Family Fund/Sampson Partners.

Founded in 1915, Kiwanis has chapters throughout the world and provides assistance in many ways. Members are involved in service efforts and raise millions of dollars each year for communities, families and projects. Some of them include The Eliminate Project to save millions of mothers and babies from maternal/neonatal tetanus. Another is the Worldwide Service Project to stop iodine deficiency disorders.

One of the major local programs is the Terrific Kids program, which promotes character development, self-esteem and perseverance. Each year, bikes are distributed to one student from each elementary school in Sampson County. “Terrific” is an acronym for Thoughtful, Enthusiastic, Respectful, Responsible, Inclusive, Friendly, Inclusive and Capable. Teachers throughout Sampson County set goals to improve behavior, relationships with peers, attendance and academic work. Students with these behaviors are selected as Terrific Kids by their teachers. Later, a drawing system is used for students to receive a bike.

In the fall, distributed $15,000 among various schools in Sampson County, including the Clinton City Schools, Sampson County Schools, Mintz Christian Academy, and Harrells Christian Academy. Officials said the goal was to help during unprecedented times of need and uncertainty.

Tickets for the breakfast are available from any Kiwanis member and additional information is available through the Kiwanis of Clinton Facebook page.

“We hope everybody will come out and support it,” Wicke said. “By supporting us, they’re helping to support the school. It’s going to be a good event.”

