Blaze under investigation

Firefighters put out a fire at an abandoned house in Newton Grove. Chief Greg Warren|Newton Grove Police Department

NEWTON GROVE — Firefighters responded to a blaze on Monday night at an abandoned house on Warren Mill Road in northern Sampson County.

Emergency officials received the call around 6:52 p.m. after someone passing by the structure in Newton Grove called 911. It took a while to put the fire out and the scene was cleared before 10 p.m.

“On arrival, there was flames through the roof of a vacant two-story house,” said Lee Wilson, chief of Newton Grove Fire and Rescue. “It took about 45 minutes to get it under control.”

There were no injuries or fatalities reported after the empty house caught fire.

“It was vacant and nobody was there,” Wilson added. “From my understanding, it’s been vacant for some time now.”

VannCrossroads Fire Department was the primary responder, since the fire was in the station’s district. They were assisted by Newton Grove, Spivey’s Corner Volunteer and Rescue and the Meadow Fire Department from Johnston County. The Newton Grove Police Department and the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office assisted with traffic control as the firefighters worked.

The cause for the incident at 2116 Warren Mill Road is still under investigation by the Sampson County Fire Marshals Office. Sampson officials works closely with the various department throughout area to determine the origin of fires. They also collaborate with organizations such as the State Bureau of Investigation, and the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives when necessary during the course of any fire investigation.

“There was no power on at the house during that time of the fire,” reported Joshua Deaver, deputy fire marshal for Sampson County.

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-592-8137. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.