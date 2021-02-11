Football set to begin this month

Football for Clinton City Schools officially starts this month.

“That’s gonna be a little odd,” Superintendent Dr. Wesley Johnson said with a laugh. “Football starting in the middle of February. There will be strict safety guidelines in place such as social distancing, no hand shakes, no sharing of personal items.”

Officials are eliminating gathering, hugging, shaking hands, fist bumps, dog piles, etc. following the pre-game meeting and at the conclusion of the game. The guidelines ask that football players keep their helmets on and their mouthguards in place during practice.

According to the superintendent, face coverings may be removed during “active participation.”

“They’re not gonna have to wear a face mask while they are actively playing,” Johnson remarked. “They’re basically requesting that they keep their helmet on the whole time.”

The sports of men’s lacrosse, women’s lacrosse, and football are the only NCHSAA sports in which a properly-fitted helmet and/or mouthguard are required for student-athlete participation. In Governor Roy Cooper’s Executive Order 181, Section 2.5, it addresses the face-covering mandate as it relates to these sports.

According to that order, people must wear face coverings while exercising if they are either outdoors and within six feet of someone who does not reside in the exercising person’s household or indoors and not within their own home.

“Anytime the helmet or mouthguard is not being worn, a face covering must be worn,” Johnson clarified. “All coaches and other support staff must wear a face covering at all times.”

According to Johnson, realignment has been chaotic; all three drafts resulted in changes.

“There have been ridiculous changes,” Johnson shared. “They had us with Hobbton and North Duplin and Hobbton and North Duplin both went nuts and said they’re not playing this conference. One of the two schools said they would be independent and not play (in the) North Carolina High School (Athletic) Association. Then in draft two, they had us in conference seven and basically we were told there were 10 A teams left and they didn’t know what to do with them so they just stuck them in the same conference.”

The conference included Clinton, East Bladen, East Duplin, Fairmont, James Kenan, Midway, Red Springs, St. Pauls, Wallace-Rose Hill and West Bladen.

CCS appealed the second draft with the desire to remain with Duplin County Schools. Johnson stated that the second appeal will state their desire to stay with Duplin County Schools because of the competition level and JV sports.

”We’re very concerned that we would lose our JV sports if we stay in this conference,” said Johnson. “I’m still looking at other options, including another appeal.”

This conference would last for four years. The third draft put Clinton with Midway, East Bladen, West Bladen, Fairmont, Red Springs and St. Paul’s.

Brendaly Vega Davis can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2588.