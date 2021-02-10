New variantfound in NC;more expected

COVID-19 in Sampson: A timeline *Total positive patients based on announcements made by the County of Sampson and the Sampson County Health Department. March 16 — first case April 3 — second case April 5 — third case April 6 — 5 cases April 8 — 9 cases April 9 — 10 cases April 13 — 13 cases April 14 — 14 cases April 15 — 17 cases April 16 — 18 cases April 17 — 19 cases April 20 — 21 cases April 21 — 24 cases April 22 — 27 cases April 23 — 35 cases April 24 — 36 cases April 27 — 45 cases April 28 — 49 cases April 29 — 63 cases April 30 — 74 cases May 1 — 81 cases May 4 — 96 cases May 5 — 100 cases May 6 — 120 cases May 7 — 129 cases May 8 — 140 cases May 11 — 171 cases May 12 — 177 cases May 13 — 193 cases May 14 — 211 cases May 15 — 224 cases May 18 — 257 cases May 19 — 267 cases May 20 — 302 cases May 21 — 314 cases May 22 — 333 cases May 26 — 392 cases May 27 — 402 cases May 28 — 413 cases May 29 — 429 cases June 1 — 479 cases June 2 — 501 cases June 3 — 510 cases June 4 — 545 cases June 5 — 563 cases June 8 — 606 cases June 9 — 630 cases June 10 — 637 cases June 11 — 681 cases June 12 — 707 cases June 15 — 749 cases June 16 — 764 cases June 17 — 804 cases June 18 — 823 cases June 19 — 859 cases June 22 — 890 cases June 23 — 927 cases June 24 — 940 cases June 25 — 954 cases June 26 — 977 cases June 29 — 1,013 cases June 30 — 1,057 cases July 1 — 1,077 cases July 2 — 1,085 cases July 6 — 1,122 cases July 7 — 1,134 cases July 8 — 1,149 cases July 9 — 1,157 cases July 10 — 1,181 cases July 13 — 1,200 cases July 14 — 1,229 cases July 15 — 1,262 cases July 16 — 1,283 cases July 17 — 1,287 cases July 20 — 1,290 cases July 21 — 1,322 cases July 22 — 1,382 cases July 23 — 1,433 cases July 24 — 1,451 cases July 27 — 1,478 cases July 28 — 1,489 cases July 29 — 1,498 cases July 30 — 1,507 cases July 31 — 1,521 cases Aug. 5 — 1,547 cases Aug. 6 — 1,558 cases Aug. 7 — 1,610 cases Aug. 10 — 1,638 cases Aug. 11 — 1,665 cases Aug. 13 — 1,671 cases Aug. 14 — 1,691 cases Aug. 17 — 1,721 cases Aug. 18 — 1,747 cases Aug. 19 — 1,755 cases Aug. 20 — 1,771 cases Aug. 21 — 1,783 cases Aug. 24 — 1,811 cases Aug. 25 — 1,820 cases Aug. 26 — 1,837 cases Aug. 27 — 1,851 cases Aug. 28 — 1,865 cases Aug. 31 — 1,876 cases Sept. 1 — 1,908 cases Sept. 2 — 1,926 cases Sept. 3 — 1,933 cases Sept. 4 — 1,958 cases Sept. 8 — 1,996 cases Sept. 9 — 2,000 cases Sept. 10 — 2,020 cases Sept. 14 — 2,057 cases Sept. 15 — 2,074 cases Sept. 16 — 2,098 cases Sept. 17 — 2,111 cases Sept. 18 — 2,140 cases Sept. 21 — 2,176 cases Sept. 22 — 2,192 cases Sept. 23 — 2,211 cases Sept. 24 — 2,241 cases Sept. 25 — 2,258 cases Sept. 28 — 2,287 cases Sept. 29 — 2,302 cases Sept. 30 — 2,308 cases Oct. 1 — 2,330 cases Oct. 2 — 2,348 cases Oct. 5 — 2,360 cases Oct. 6 — 2,378 cases Oct. 7 — 2,406 cases Oct. 8 — 2,419 cases Oct. 9 — 2,433 cases Oct. 12 — 2,476 cases Oct. 13 — 2,492 cases Oct. 15 — 2,522 cases Oct. 16 — 2,551 cases Oct. 19 — 2,571 cases Oct. 20 — 2,601 cases Oct. 21 — 2,621 cases Oct. 22 — 2,661 cases Oct. 23 — 2,682 cases Oct. 26 — 2,717 cases Oct. 27 — 2,738 cases Oct. 28 — 2,800 cases Oct. 29 — 2,833 cases Oct. 30 — 2,882 cases Nov. 3 — 2,941 cases Nov. 4 — 2,956 cases Nov. 5 — 3,028 cases Nov. 6 — 3,053 cases Nov. 9 — 3,102 cases Nov. 10 — 3,179 cases Nov. 12 — 3,236 cases Nov. 13 — 3,312 cases Nov. 16 — 3,351 cases Nov. 17 — 3,412 cases Nov. 18 — 3,435 cases Nov. 19 — 3,454 cases Nov. 23 — 3,534 cases Nov. 24 — 3,583 cases Nov. 25 — 3,603 cases Dec. 1 — 3,793 cases Dec. 3 — 3,911 cases Dec. 4 — 3,951 cases Dec. 7 — 3,983 cases Dec. 8 — 4,053 cases Dec. 9 — 4,117 cases Dec. 10 — 4,209 cases Dec. 11 — 4,281 cases Dec. 14 — 4,362 cases Dec. 15 — 4,427 cases Dec. 16 — 4,506 cases Dec. 17 — 4,569 cases Dec. 21 — 4,640 cases Dec. 22 — 4,716 cases Dec. 23 — 4,772 cases Dec. 30 — 5,005 cases Dec. 31 — 5,041 cases Jan. 4 — 5,142 cases Jan. 5 — 5,173 cases Jan. 6 — 5,238 cases Jan. 7 — 5,297 cases Jan. 8 — 5,469 cases Jan. 11 — 5,514 cases Jan. 12 — 5,587 cases Jan. 14 — 5,719 cases Jan. 15 — 5,789 cases Jan. 19 — 5,838 cases Jan. 20 — 5,901 cases Jan. 21 — 6,004 cases Jan. 22 — 6,060 cases Jan. 25 — 6,076 cases Jan. 26 — 6,132 cases Jan. 27 — 6,174 cases Jan. 28 — 6,201 cases Jan. 29 — 6,237 cases Feb. 1 — 6,261 cases Feb. 2 — 6,314 cases Feb. 4 — 6,345 cases Feb. 5 — 6,402 cases Feb. 8 — 6,443 cases Feb. 9 — 6,470 cases Feb. 11 — 6,503 cases Feb. 12 — 6,546 cases

A new COVID-19 variant has been detected in North Carolina, however state health officials attest that while the variant may be more contagious, the vaccine is expected to be effective against it and others that may come down the line.

Approximately 1.5 million doses of the vaccine had been administered across the state as of Friday.

In Sampson, roughly 7,200 people had received first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in Sampson County as of Friday, according to statistics provided via the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) COVID-19 Dashboard. There were 9,193 total doses administered, including 7,203 first doses and 1,990 second doses, the Sampson figures show.

This week, the NCDHHS reported the first identification of the COVID-19 variant B.1.351 in a North Carolina resident. The B.1.351 variant was first detected in South Africa in October and in the United States in January.

The North Carolina B.1.351 variant case was identified in a sample from an adult in the central part of the state who had not recently traveled. North Carolina is the fourth state to report an identified case of B.1.351. As of Feb. 9, nine cases of infection with the variant had been identified in residents of South Carolina, Maryland and Virginia.

Viruses change all the time, and NCDHHS expects to see new COVID-19 variants in the state as the pandemic continues, the agency stated in a release. Data suggest this variant may be more contagious than other variants but does not suggest that it causes more severe disease — and current COVID-19 vaccines are expected to be effective against this and other new variants.

“While we anticipated the arrival of the B.1.351 variant in NC, it’s a reminder that the fight against COVID-19 is not over. The emergence of variants that are more infectious means it’s more important than ever to do what we know works to slow the spread — wear a mask, wash your hands, wait 6 feet apart, and get vaccinated when it’s your turn,” NCDHHS Secretary Mandy K. Cohen, M.D. stated.

North Carolina House legislators approved a bill Thursday that would compel school districts across North Carolina to offer at least partial in-person instruction, while granting a grace period for parents to continue to have their child learn remotely. The Senate did not sign off, with Republican lawmakers wishing to have classrooms immediately reopened.

Senate Bill 37 would give districts about two weeks to reopen schools while also granting parents the option for remote learning. Republican leaders want classrooms swiftly reopened, but Democrat Gov. Roy Cooper has expressed concern of a statewide requirement mandating the reopening.

House members passed the bill with some key modifications by a 74-44 vote. The updated proposal allows educators to receive special accommodations that could allow them to continue teaching remotely if either they or a child of theirs are at increased risk of developing severe illness from COVID-19. School boards wouldn’t be required to offer teachers that option if “no reasonable accommodations exist.”

Guidance from state public health officials prioritizes getting elementary school kids back to school amid concerns of heightened learning loss. Six feet of physical separation is not required for K-5 students while they are seated in a classroom. Safety standards are far stricter for middle school and high school pupils.

While COVID-19 cases in the state have dropped substantially over the last month, fears of a resurgence fueled by coronavirus variants remain. The North Carolina Association of Educators, the state’s largest lobbying group for teachers, wants workers vaccinated immediately.

Cooper on Wednesday announced that about 240,000 teachers, principals and school staff of all ages could get vaccinated starting on Feb. 24 as part of a staggered rollout of a Phase 3 distribution. But the combination of supply shortages and strong demand among elderly residents could make it more difficult for educators to book an appointment.

Shortly after the House approved the reopening measure, senators declined to approve the changes and send it to Cooper. Leaders from both chambers will now meet to discuss the bill, with a conference report vote coming as early as Monday night.

Vaccinations

Earlier this week, state leaders outlined the next phase of vaccinations, including getting teachers and child care workers in for vaccines.

North Carolina is currently vaccinating all people in Groups 1 and 2, which include health care workers, long-term care staff and residents, and people 65 and older. Vaccine eligibility for people in Group 3 will begin Feb. 24 for teachers and child care workers and Mar. 10 for additional front-line essential workers.

Group 4 will include adults at high risk for exposure and increased risk of severe illness, and Group 5 will include everyone. Detailed information about each vaccine group is online at YourSpotYourShot.nc.gov (English) or vacunate.nc.gov (Spanish).

A series of vaccination clinics in Sampson is continuing through February at Sampson County Agri-Exposition Center.

The remaining events include:

• Feb. 17: For those with Sampson County Health Dept scheduled appointments only, to be held at the Agri-Expo Center.

• Feb. 24: (Drive Thru) For those who previously received their first dose of vaccine on Jan. 23, to be held at the Agri-Expo Center.

County officials reminded the public that vaccinations will be dependent on available supply, and an appointment does not guarantee vaccine will be available at that time. For detailed information on each of these clinics, visit the Sampson County Vaccine Resource page, via www.sampsonnc.com.

There were 17,490 COVID-19 tests performed in Sampson as of Friday, including 10,944 negatives and 6,546 positives. The county stands at 85 deaths attributed to the virus, a number unchanged this week.

Statewide as of noon Friday, laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases to date totaled 814,594, including 4,128 newly-reported cases, according to the NCDHHS. The state tallied 10,376 deaths due to COVID-19, up 82 from Thursday, the health agency reported. There were 2,151 people hospitalized as of Friday, down 34 from Thursday as the figure continues its steady decline.

There have been more than 9.5 million people tested for COVID to date, according to the state’s numbers.

North Carolina’s Modified Stay at Home Order is in effect until at least Feb. 28.

The order requires people to stay at home between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. Businesses including restaurants, bars, entertainment venues, personal care businesses, most retail stores and more are required to close by 10 p.m. In addition, all onsite alcohol consumption sales must end by 9 p.m.