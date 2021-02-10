New variantfound in NC;more expected

February 10, 2021 gpsAdmin2 News, Top Stories 0

NCDHHS: Contagious, but not more severe

Staff reports

COVID-19 in Sampson: A timeline

*Total positive patients based on announcements made by the County of Sampson and the Sampson County Health Department.

March 16 — first case

April 3 — second case

April 5 — third case

April 6 — 5 cases

April 8 — 9 cases

April 9 — 10 cases

April 13 — 13 cases

April 14 — 14 cases

April 15 — 17 cases

April 16 — 18 cases

April 17 — 19 cases

April 20 — 21 cases

April 21 — 24 cases

April 22 — 27 cases

April 23 — 35 cases

April 24 — 36 cases

April 27 — 45 cases

April 28 — 49 cases

April 29 — 63 cases

April 30 — 74 cases

May 1 — 81 cases

May 4 — 96 cases

May 5 — 100 cases

May 6 — 120 cases

May 7 — 129 cases

May 8 — 140 cases

May 11 — 171 cases

May 12 — 177 cases

May 13 — 193 cases

May 14 — 211 cases

May 15 — 224 cases

May 18 — 257 cases

May 19 — 267 cases

May 20 — 302 cases

May 21 — 314 cases

May 22 — 333 cases

May 26 — 392 cases

May 27 — 402 cases

May 28 — 413 cases

May 29 — 429 cases

June 1 — 479 cases

June 2 — 501 cases

June 3 — 510 cases

June 4 — 545 cases

June 5 — 563 cases

June 8 — 606 cases

June 9 — 630 cases

June 10 — 637 cases

June 11 — 681 cases

June 12 — 707 cases

June 15 — 749 cases

June 16 — 764 cases

June 17 — 804 cases

June 18 — 823 cases

June 19 — 859 cases

June 22 — 890 cases

June 23 — 927 cases

June 24 — 940 cases

June 25 — 954 cases

June 26 — 977 cases

June 29 — 1,013 cases

June 30 — 1,057 cases

July 1 — 1,077 cases

July 2 — 1,085 cases

July 6 — 1,122 cases

July 7 — 1,134 cases

July 8 — 1,149 cases

July 9 — 1,157 cases

July 10 — 1,181 cases

July 13 — 1,200 cases

July 14 — 1,229 cases

July 15 — 1,262 cases

July 16 — 1,283 cases

July 17 — 1,287 cases

July 20 — 1,290 cases

July 21 — 1,322 cases

July 22 — 1,382 cases

July 23 — 1,433 cases

July 24 — 1,451 cases

July 27 — 1,478 cases

July 28 — 1,489 cases

July 29 — 1,498 cases

July 30 — 1,507 cases

July 31 — 1,521 cases

Aug. 5 — 1,547 cases

Aug. 6 — 1,558 cases

Aug. 7 — 1,610 cases

Aug. 10 — 1,638 cases

Aug. 11 — 1,665 cases

Aug. 13 — 1,671 cases

Aug. 14 — 1,691 cases

Aug. 17 — 1,721 cases

Aug. 18 — 1,747 cases

Aug. 19 — 1,755 cases

Aug. 20 — 1,771 cases

Aug. 21 — 1,783 cases

Aug. 24 — 1,811 cases

Aug. 25 — 1,820 cases

Aug. 26 — 1,837 cases

Aug. 27 — 1,851 cases

Aug. 28 — 1,865 cases

Aug. 31 — 1,876 cases

Sept. 1 — 1,908 cases

Sept. 2 — 1,926 cases

Sept. 3 — 1,933 cases

Sept. 4 — 1,958 cases

Sept. 8 — 1,996 cases

Sept. 9 — 2,000 cases

Sept. 10 — 2,020 cases

Sept. 14 — 2,057 cases

Sept. 15 — 2,074 cases

Sept. 16 — 2,098 cases

Sept. 17 — 2,111 cases

Sept. 18 — 2,140 cases

Sept. 21 — 2,176 cases

Sept. 22 — 2,192 cases

Sept. 23 — 2,211 cases

Sept. 24 — 2,241 cases

Sept. 25 — 2,258 cases

Sept. 28 — 2,287 cases

Sept. 29 — 2,302 cases

Sept. 30 — 2,308 cases

Oct. 1 — 2,330 cases

Oct. 2 — 2,348 cases

Oct. 5 — 2,360 cases

Oct. 6 — 2,378 cases

Oct. 7 — 2,406 cases

Oct. 8 — 2,419 cases

Oct. 9 — 2,433 cases

Oct. 12 — 2,476 cases

Oct. 13 — 2,492 cases

Oct. 15 — 2,522 cases

Oct. 16 — 2,551 cases

Oct. 19 — 2,571 cases

Oct. 20 — 2,601 cases

Oct. 21 — 2,621 cases

Oct. 22 — 2,661 cases

Oct. 23 — 2,682 cases

Oct. 26 — 2,717 cases

Oct. 27 — 2,738 cases

Oct. 28 — 2,800 cases

Oct. 29 — 2,833 cases

Oct. 30 — 2,882 cases

Nov. 3 — 2,941 cases

Nov. 4 — 2,956 cases

Nov. 5 — 3,028 cases

Nov. 6 — 3,053 cases

Nov. 9 — 3,102 cases

Nov. 10 — 3,179 cases

Nov. 12 — 3,236 cases

Nov. 13 — 3,312 cases

Nov. 16 — 3,351 cases

Nov. 17 — 3,412 cases

Nov. 18 — 3,435 cases

Nov. 19 — 3,454 cases

Nov. 23 — 3,534 cases

Nov. 24 — 3,583 cases

Nov. 25 — 3,603 cases

Dec. 1 — 3,793 cases

Dec. 3 — 3,911 cases

Dec. 4 — 3,951 cases

Dec. 7 — 3,983 cases

Dec. 8 — 4,053 cases

Dec. 9 — 4,117 cases

Dec. 10 — 4,209 cases

Dec. 11 — 4,281 cases

Dec. 14 — 4,362 cases

Dec. 15 — 4,427 cases

Dec. 16 — 4,506 cases

Dec. 17 — 4,569 cases

Dec. 21 — 4,640 cases

Dec. 22 — 4,716 cases

Dec. 23 — 4,772 cases

Dec. 30 — 5,005 cases

Dec. 31 — 5,041 cases

Jan. 4 — 5,142 cases

Jan. 5 — 5,173 cases

Jan. 6 — 5,238 cases

Jan. 7 — 5,297 cases

Jan. 8 — 5,469 cases

Jan. 11 — 5,514 cases

Jan. 12 — 5,587 cases

Jan. 14 — 5,719 cases

Jan. 15 — 5,789 cases

Jan. 19 — 5,838 cases

Jan. 20 — 5,901 cases

Jan. 21 — 6,004 cases

Jan. 22 — 6,060 cases

Jan. 25 — 6,076 cases

Jan. 26 — 6,132 cases

Jan. 27 — 6,174 cases

Jan. 28 — 6,201 cases

Jan. 29 — 6,237 cases

Feb. 1 — 6,261 cases

Feb. 2 — 6,314 cases

Feb. 4 — 6,345 cases

Feb. 5 — 6,402 cases

Feb. 8 — 6,443 cases

Feb. 9 — 6,470 cases

Feb. 11 — 6,503 cases

Feb. 12 — 6,546 cases

A new COVID-19 variant has been detected in North Carolina, however state health officials attest that while the variant may be more contagious, the vaccine is expected to be effective against it and others that may come down the line.

Approximately 1.5 million doses of the vaccine had been administered across the state as of Friday.

In Sampson, roughly 7,200 people had received first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in Sampson County as of Friday, according to statistics provided via the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) COVID-19 Dashboard. There were 9,193 total doses administered, including 7,203 first doses and 1,990 second doses, the Sampson figures show.

This week, the NCDHHS reported the first identification of the COVID-19 variant B.1.351 in a North Carolina resident. The B.1.351 variant was first detected in South Africa in October and in the United States in January.

The North Carolina B.1.351 variant case was identified in a sample from an adult in the central part of the state who had not recently traveled. North Carolina is the fourth state to report an identified case of B.1.351. As of Feb. 9, nine cases of infection with the variant had been identified in residents of South Carolina, Maryland and Virginia.

Viruses change all the time, and NCDHHS expects to see new COVID-19 variants in the state as the pandemic continues, the agency stated in a release. Data suggest this variant may be more contagious than other variants but does not suggest that it causes more severe disease — and current COVID-19 vaccines are expected to be effective against this and other new variants.

“While we anticipated the arrival of the B.1.351 variant in NC, it’s a reminder that the fight against COVID-19 is not over. The emergence of variants that are more infectious means it’s more important than ever to do what we know works to slow the spread — wear a mask, wash your hands, wait 6 feet apart, and get vaccinated when it’s your turn,” NCDHHS Secretary Mandy K. Cohen, M.D. stated.

North Carolina House legislators approved a bill Thursday that would compel school districts across North Carolina to offer at least partial in-person instruction, while granting a grace period for parents to continue to have their child learn remotely. The Senate did not sign off, with Republican lawmakers wishing to have classrooms immediately reopened.

Senate Bill 37 would give districts about two weeks to reopen schools while also granting parents the option for remote learning. Republican leaders want classrooms swiftly reopened, but Democrat Gov. Roy Cooper has expressed concern of a statewide requirement mandating the reopening.

House members passed the bill with some key modifications by a 74-44 vote. The updated proposal allows educators to receive special accommodations that could allow them to continue teaching remotely if either they or a child of theirs are at increased risk of developing severe illness from COVID-19. School boards wouldn’t be required to offer teachers that option if “no reasonable accommodations exist.”

Guidance from state public health officials prioritizes getting elementary school kids back to school amid concerns of heightened learning loss. Six feet of physical separation is not required for K-5 students while they are seated in a classroom. Safety standards are far stricter for middle school and high school pupils.

While COVID-19 cases in the state have dropped substantially over the last month, fears of a resurgence fueled by coronavirus variants remain. The North Carolina Association of Educators, the state’s largest lobbying group for teachers, wants workers vaccinated immediately.

Cooper on Wednesday announced that about 240,000 teachers, principals and school staff of all ages could get vaccinated starting on Feb. 24 as part of a staggered rollout of a Phase 3 distribution. But the combination of supply shortages and strong demand among elderly residents could make it more difficult for educators to book an appointment.

Shortly after the House approved the reopening measure, senators declined to approve the changes and send it to Cooper. Leaders from both chambers will now meet to discuss the bill, with a conference report vote coming as early as Monday night.

Vaccinations

Earlier this week, state leaders outlined the next phase of vaccinations, including getting teachers and child care workers in for vaccines.

North Carolina is currently vaccinating all people in Groups 1 and 2, which include health care workers, long-term care staff and residents, and people 65 and older. Vaccine eligibility for people in Group 3 will begin Feb. 24 for teachers and child care workers and Mar. 10 for additional front-line essential workers.

Group 4 will include adults at high risk for exposure and increased risk of severe illness, and Group 5 will include everyone. Detailed information about each vaccine group is online at YourSpotYourShot.nc.gov (English) or vacunate.nc.gov (Spanish).

A series of vaccination clinics in Sampson is continuing through February at Sampson County Agri-Exposition Center.

The remaining events include:

• Feb. 17: For those with Sampson County Health Dept scheduled appointments only, to be held at the Agri-Expo Center.

• Feb. 24: (Drive Thru) For those who previously received their first dose of vaccine on Jan. 23, to be held at the Agri-Expo Center.

County officials reminded the public that vaccinations will be dependent on available supply, and an appointment does not guarantee vaccine will be available at that time. For detailed information on each of these clinics, visit the Sampson County Vaccine Resource page, via www.sampsonnc.com.

There were 17,490 COVID-19 tests performed in Sampson as of Friday, including 10,944 negatives and 6,546 positives. The county stands at 85 deaths attributed to the virus, a number unchanged this week.

Statewide as of noon Friday, laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases to date totaled 814,594, including 4,128 newly-reported cases, according to the NCDHHS. The state tallied 10,376 deaths due to COVID-19, up 82 from Thursday, the health agency reported. There were 2,151 people hospitalized as of Friday, down 34 from Thursday as the figure continues its steady decline.

There have been more than 9.5 million people tested for COVID to date, according to the state’s numbers.

North Carolina’s Modified Stay at Home Order is in effect until at least Feb. 28.

The order requires people to stay at home between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. Businesses including restaurants, bars, entertainment venues, personal care businesses, most retail stores and more are required to close by 10 p.m. In addition, all onsite alcohol consumption sales must end by 9 p.m.