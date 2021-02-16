Hobbs: ‘Critical’ for staff to have opportunity

North Carolina teachers will be the next group of frontline workers rolling up their sleeves to get the COVID-19 vaccine. It’s a plan receiving support from leaders of Sampson County Schools.

Gov. Roy Cooper and Dr. Mandy K. Cohen, secretary for the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, recently announced a timeline for the third group to receive the vaccine. Along with educators, this includes people working in child care, bus drivers, custodial and maintenance staff and food service workers.

“Sampson County Schools are excited about the opportunity for our faculty and staff to have the opportunity to receive their vaccines,” stated Interim Superintendent Dr. Stewart Hobbs. “It is critical for all faculty and staff to have the opportunity to receive their vaccine as we work to get more students back in the building.”

According the officials, the distribution is scheduled to begin Feb. 24. For the first and second groups, the state is currently vaccinating health care workers, long-term care staff and residents and people 65 and older. Vaccinations for the groups will continue during the upcoming weeks. In the meantime, Hobbs said the district will work closely with the health department to make the distribution a smooth transition.

“We are hopeful that the state will assist the health department receiving enough vaccines for our faculty and staff in a timely manner,” Hobbs said.

Due to a limited supply, states must vaccinate people in groups due to limited supply. Under the distribution plan, the state plans to continue with additional frontline workers on March 10.

“Vaccine supply limitations continue to impact how fast we can get all North Carolinians vaccinated,” stated Cohen. “Keep doing the 3Ws. Wear a mask, wait 6 feet apart, and wash your hands often. And be sure to visit YourSpotYourShot.nc.gov for accurate information.”

After Cooper’s announcement, the N.C. Association of Educators (NCAE) thanked him for making vaccines for educators a priority. Tamika Walker Kelly, NCA president, stated that North Carolina public school educators are eager to get back into their classrooms as soon as it’s safe to do so. She added that Cooper’s announcement is an important step forward in making it a possibility.

“By giving all educators, including bus drivers, maintenance workers, nutrition workers, and those who work directly in the classroom vaccination priority, we will be able to resume in-person instruction more quickly and safely,” Kelly stated in a news release. “We thank Governor Cooper for listening to the overwhelming message from educators, parents, and the community that educators require vaccination priority.

“This also shows how unnecessary Senate Bill 37 really is, which would undermine the return to in-person instruction by restricting the decision-making of local school boards and shows a lack of understanding about the necessity of mainstreaming most exceptional children as required by federal law,” Kelly added. “When it comes to these local decisions, a one-size-fits-all approach fails almost every time.”

