Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office and the Clinton Police Department.)

Arrests/citations

• Feb. 4 — Dexter Naquavez Carr, 30, of 46 Rye Lane, Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired and failure to appear. Bond set at $500; court date is April 6.

• Feb. 4 — Darrell Wayne Royal, 33, of 164 Elbow Road, Salemburg, was charged with possession of controlled substance on jail premises, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting public officer. Bond set at $11,500; court date is Feb. 19.

• Feb. 4 — Jimmy Tyndall, 35, of 385 JV Farm Lane, Dunn, was charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $10,000; court date is Feb. 19.

• Feb. 4 — Eddie Shane Wilson, 44, of 4041 Autry Mill Road, Godwin, was charged with obtaining property by false pretense, larceny by employee and possession of stolen goods/property. Bond set at $10,000; court date is Feb. 8.

• Feb. 5 — Johnnie Lee Medlin, 31, of 678 Hare Road, Goldsboro, was charged with breaking and entering into a place of worship, larceny after breaking and entering and possession of stolen goods/property. Bond set at $10,000; court date is March 1.

• Feb. 5 — James Edward Schumaker, 28, of 1559 Microwave Tower Road, Clinton, was charged with domestic violence protective order violation. No bond set; court date is March 19.

• Feb. 5 — Christian O’Ryan Houston, 19, of 567 Bland School Road, Harrells, was charged with simple possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, second degree trespass and simple assault. Bond set at $3,000; court date is May 19.

• Feb. 5 — Candido Rodriguez Lopez, 45, of 5515 Hobbton Hwy., Clinton, was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for controlled substance, simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and speeding. Bond set at $25,000; court date is March 19.

• Feb. 5 — Calvin Minson Hall, 35, of 211 Arrowhead Drive, Clinton, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. Bond set at $5,000; court date is March 19.

• Feb. 5 — Alama Katelynn Strouth, 27, of 2964 Old Warsaw Road, Clinton, was charged with second degree trespass and breaking and entering. Bond set at $7,500; court date is April 14.

• Feb. 5 — Jack Lee Jones, 29, of 2964 Old Warsaw Road, Clinton, was charged with second degree trespass and breaking and entering. Bond set at $7,500; court date is April 14.

• Feb. 5 — Jirah Israel Cooper, 24, of 7035 Old Mintz Hwy., Garland, was charged with disclosing private images/adult. Bond set at $7,500; court date is Feb. 15.

• Feb. 5 — Josue Otoniel Inestroza-Maradiaga, 32, of 201 Billy Lane, Clinton, was charged with simple assault. Bond set at $1,000; court date is May 11.

• Feb. 6 — Makayla Lashay McGill, 26, of 1427 Strickland Bridge Road, Fayetteville, was charged with resisting public officer, fictitious information to officer, speeding and driving while license revoked. Bond set at $3,000; court date is May 12.

• Feb. 6 — Curtis Lee Pugh, 32, of 685 Isaac Road, Clinton, was charged with assault on a female. No bond set; court date is May 25.

• Feb. 7 — Joaquin Rangel, 22, of 159 Duke Lane, Newton Grove, was charged with driving under the influence. Bond set at $1,500; court date is June 2.

• Feb. 7 — Ashton Elayne Gray, 28, of 414 East Bay St., Warsaw, was charged with driving under the influence. Bond set at $1,000; court date is June 2.

• Feb. 7 — Carl Earl Andre Wiggins, 48, of 1141 Faison Hwy., Clinton, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting public officer and obstructing justice. Bond set at $2,500; court date is May 19.

• Feb. 8 — Zachary Tanner Thornton, 27, of 687 Tyndall Town Road, Clinton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny and possession of marijuana. Bond set at $1,500; court date is March 8.

• Feb. 9 — Jason Thomas Costin, 46, of 112 Buck Skin Lane, Kenansville, was charged with possession of stolen property. Bond set at $2,000; court date is April 5.

• Feb. 9 — Shane Earl McKoy, 27, of 385 We Care Lane, Autryville, was charged with possession of firearm by felon. Bond set at $100,000; court date is March 19.

• Feb. 10 — John Daniel Sodoma, 29, of 1151 Goose Creek Road, New Bern, was charged with possession of cocaine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license revoked and expired tags. Bond set at $10,000; court date is March 5.

• Feb. 10 — Rodney Antuawn Forte, 34, of Breezewood Ave., Fayetteville, was charged with possession of firearm by felon. Bond set at $25,000; court date is March 19.

• Feb. 10 — Bryan Lamont Freeman, 48, of 133 Pine St., Teachey, was charged with carrying a concealed gun, gun on educational property and order for arrest. Bond set at $500; court date is April 19.

• Feb. 10 — Johnny Dewey Hollingsworth, 57, of 114 Elbow Road, Salemburg, was charged with communicating threats. No bond set; court date is May 11.

• Feb. 10 — Terry Lynette Melvin, 56, of 164 E. Third St., Garland, was charged with second degree trespass. Bond set at $2,500; court date is May 14.

• Feb. 10 — John Austin Carter, 27, of 1526 Ozzie Road, Clinton, was charged with possession of Schedule I controlled substance, simple possession of Schedule IV controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $25,000; court date is March 19.

• Feb. 10 — Lener David Herrera-Paguada, 21, of 212 Croom St., Magnolia, was charged with injury to personal property and injury to real property. No bond set; court date is May 10.

• Feb. 11 — Jonathan Lewis Jones, 37, of 5536 Cornwallis Road, Turkey, was charged with domestic violence protective order violation. No bond set; court date is May 4.

• Feb. 11 — Quentin Dashawn Murphy, 24, of 120 Ellen Lane, Newton Grove, was charged with assault on a female. No bond set; court date is May 18.

• Feb. 11 — James Franklin Sinclair, 46, of 266 Dowdy Road, Roseboro, was charged with violation of court order and cyberstalking. No bond set; court date is May 25.

• Feb. 11 — Irvin Windell Williams, 36, of 6973 Aspley Court, Fayetteville, was charged with driving while impaired. Bond set at $5,000; court date is May 27.

• Feb. 12 — Tyrese Sincere Lofton, 20, of 375 Mcraid Flower Lane, Clinton, was charged on out-of-county warrant with failure to return rental property. No bond set; court date is March 30.

• Feb. 13 — Ricky Jamal Joyner, 29, of 37 Lucille Lane, Clinton, was charged with stalking. No bond set; court date is April 13.

• Feb. 13 — Omari Allen, 18, of 604 Eastover Terrace, Clinton, was charged with cyberstalking and communicating threats. No bond set; court date is May 24.

• Feb. 13 — Whitney Fifi McDonald, 32, of 604 Eastover Ave., Clinton, was charged with cyberstalking. No bond set; court date is May 25.

• Feb. 14 — Amanda Broughton Lewis, 32, of 311 Madeline Lane, Autryville, was charged with financial card theft and food stamp fraud. Bond set at $3,500; court date is Feb. 19.

• Feb. 14 — Jose Angel Gonzales, 52, of 111 Carolina Ave., Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired, possession of cocaine, no operator’s license and fictitious tags. Bond set at $21,500; court date is Feb. 19.

• Feb. 14 — Jessica Dawn Williams, 20, of 79 Bikers Lane, Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired, driving after consuming under 21 years of age and misdemeanor larceny. Bond set at $3,500; court date is May 18.

• Feb. 15 — Jesse Wayne Whitted, 36, of 201 Shamrock Drive, Clinton, was charged with assault on a female, injury to personal property and order for arrest. No bond set; court date is March 16.

• Feb. 15 — Antwan Romeo Rich, 27, of 596 Lakewood School Road, Salemburg, was charged with trespass of real property. Bond set at $500; court date is April 21.

• Feb. 15 — Megan Wooten, 21, of 3371 Timothy Road, Dunn, was charged with cyberstalking. Bond set at $500; court date is March 29.

• Feb. 15 — Mary Rebecca Wooten, 50, of 3371 Timothy Road, Dunn, was charged with cyberstalking. Bond set at $500; court date is March 29.

