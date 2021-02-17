Service honoring King set for Sunday

The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Service hosted by the Sampson County Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance is going virtual, set for this Sunday, Feb. 21.

The annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Service hosted by the Sampson County Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance is going virtual this year.

“It is an event to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and to celebrate Black History Month,” Clinton Mayor Pro-Tem Marcus Becton, president of the alliance, explained. “It is also a fundraising vehicle for the community to assist those in their time of need. The alliance has help over 20 families each year with keeping their lights on, keeping them from being evicted and have even help with a few days of hotel stay so they can find a place to live.”

The event will air on Facebook this Sunday, Feb. 21, at 6 p.m. It will also be available on YouTube.

Those interested can go to Sampson County Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance on Facebook and like the page to receive a notification when the live video is happening. The service will also be streamed on Marcus O. Becton’s Facebook page. On YouTube, it can be found on Marcus O. Becton’s YouTube channel.

“I encourage and ask you guys, as the service begins, to either start a watch party or to simply share it on your platform or on your personal page so that your friends will be able to see the service as well,” Becton implored the public. “Also if you would, there’s always individuals that are not a part of the social media platform. (They’re) not on social media. So, if you would, those of you who are on social media, you may have a mother or a father or a grandmother or a grandfather, someone who is not on there, feel free to share that, if they normally attend this service each and every year. Please share it with them. Allow them to see the service as well so that they ca be blessed.”

The Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Service is in its 43rd year.

According to Becton, the service is normally a largely attended event where there is a mass choir of more than 100 voices singing along with a preacher delivering the message. Unfortunately, there will be restrictions this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Sampson County Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance is trying to keep people safe and not have a spreader, according to Becton.

“So this year we will air the service on Facebook and YouTube,” Becton explained.

The Clinton Mayor Pro-Tem is concerned that going virtual this year will have a drastic impact on the older audiences.

“It will change the fact that many of the senior attendees don’t have social media and they may not be able to see it, but hopefully they have family that do have it and they can allow them to see it,” Becton stated.

Becton explained that the alliance gets its funding for its services’ general offering. Churches, pastors and ministers are asked for donations each year.

“For 43 years this ministerial alliance has been hosting this memorial service as a fundraising vehicle to help those in their time of need as we honor and celebrate Black History Month by honoring the life and the legacy of the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King,” Becton stated. “Now all of us are very much aware of the habit that we have been facing from this global pandemic — the coronavirus. But we did not want to just not have a service at all for this year. “

Brendaly Vega Davis can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2588.