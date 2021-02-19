CCS, library join forces

The library is providing students with access to books, computers, reading programs, and dozens of other important educational resources during out-of-school time. Brendaly Vega Davis|Sampson Independent

Clinton City Schools and the Sampson-Clinton Public Library System have agreed to work together in order to best benefit the children in the school system, allowing the library to serve as an extension of the classroom.

“In order to develop a comprehensive, strategic and sustainable collaboration that will strengthen both organizations and benefit the community by increasing literacy and educational success, the Public Library and the Clinton City Schools seek to build a strong relationship at the administrative level in order to work together more collaboratively and demonstrate measurable impact,” a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) regarding the CCS’ collaboration with the Sampson-Clinton Public Library System stated.

According to the agreement, the library will streamline student access to databases and materials by integrating Clinton City School’s Power School Student ID numbers and public library accounts through the student access initiative, allowing every student in the CCS District instant access to library databases and materials.

CCS students will have an account that is free and will not be charged late fees for overdue materials. However, CCS students will be incur fees for any lost or damaged materials. Services will be provided at no cost to CCS. Any expenses related to the services given by the library will be the responsibility of the library, according to the agreement.

“By developing an infrastructure that will allow all Clinton City Schools students to access and use the public library’s materials specified by the SCPL Student Digital Access Pilot project, the Public Library and Clinton City Schools will leverage our collaboration for innovative and cost-effective ways to better utilize the Public Library’s resources to serve Clinton City Schools’ students, their families, and staff,” the agreement stated in part.

Tiffany Savage, children’s librarian, is going to be the project coordinator for the library. The MOA stated that the project coordinator will be the primary representative in connection with the public library’s performance. Johnnie Pippin, children’s librarian, and Savage, are going to be the library supervisors.

“Clinton City Schools and the Public Library can work together as educational partners, with the Public Library serving as an extension of the classroom — providing students with access to books, computers,reading programs, and dozens of other important educational resources during out-of-school time,” the MOA continued. “Additionally, both organizations have aligned around a focus on literacy and are committed to creating a community of readers, empowering individuals with free access to information, building a welcoming place where reading, learning and imagination thrive, maximizing academic achievement, and preparing every child to lead a rich and productive life.”