Clinton man apprehended in Duplin murder

A Clinton man is facing murder and robbery charges in connection with a fatal shooting earlier this week outside of a McDonald’s in Beulaville.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), Beulaville Police Department and the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office combined forces in the investigation and subsequent arrest, which came this week following the shooting on Feb. 6.

On Wednesday, Feb. 17, deputies with the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office arrested Antonio Jerome Murphy, 25, of Clinton.

According to reports from the SBI, on Feb. 6, the Beulaville Police Department requested the assistance of the SBI following a shooting in the parking lot of a McDonald’s located at 207 West Main St. in Beulaville. Two individuals were shot, including Michael Deangelo Bryant Jr., 22, and Randy Anthony Rolla Jr., 20. Rolla died of his injuries.

Murphy has been charged with first degree murder, aid and abet armed robbery, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflicting serious injury and possession of a firearm by a felon.

After going before a magistrate, Murphy was booked at the Sampson County Detention Center and placed in the Sampson County Detention Center without privilege of bond.