Sampson case rate dips again; county in yellow

February 24, 2021 gpsAdmin2 News 0

’Critical’ counties drop from 60 to 27

Staff reports

COVID-19 in Sampson: A timeline

*Total positive patients based on announcements made by the County of Sampson and the Sampson County Health Department.

March 16 — first case

April 3 — second case

April 5 — third case

April 6 — 5 cases

April 8 — 9 cases

April 9 — 10 cases

April 13 — 13 cases

April 14 — 14 cases

April 15 — 17 cases

April 16 — 18 cases

April 17 — 19 cases

April 20 — 21 cases

April 21 — 24 cases

April 22 — 27 cases

April 23 — 35 cases

April 24 — 36 cases

April 27 — 45 cases

April 28 — 49 cases

April 29 — 63 cases

April 30 — 74 cases

May 1 — 81 cases

May 4 — 96 cases

May 5 — 100 cases

May 6 — 120 cases

May 7 — 129 cases

May 8 — 140 cases

May 11 — 171 cases

May 12 — 177 cases

May 13 — 193 cases

May 14 — 211 cases

May 15 — 224 cases

May 18 — 257 cases

May 19 — 267 cases

May 20 — 302 cases

May 21 — 314 cases

May 22 — 333 cases

May 26 — 392 cases

May 27 — 402 cases

May 28 — 413 cases

May 29 — 429 cases

June 1 — 479 cases

June 2 — 501 cases

June 3 — 510 cases

June 4 — 545 cases

June 5 — 563 cases

June 8 — 606 cases

June 9 — 630 cases

June 10 — 637 cases

June 11 — 681 cases

June 12 — 707 cases

June 15 — 749 cases

June 16 — 764 cases

June 17 — 804 cases

June 18 — 823 cases

June 19 — 859 cases

June 22 — 890 cases

June 23 — 927 cases

June 24 — 940 cases

June 25 — 954 cases

June 26 — 977 cases

June 29 — 1,013 cases

June 30 — 1,057 cases

July 1 — 1,077 cases

July 2 — 1,085 cases

July 6 — 1,122 cases

July 7 — 1,134 cases

July 8 — 1,149 cases

July 9 — 1,157 cases

July 10 — 1,181 cases

July 13 — 1,200 cases

July 14 — 1,229 cases

July 15 — 1,262 cases

July 16 — 1,283 cases

July 17 — 1,287 cases

July 20 — 1,290 cases

July 21 — 1,322 cases

July 22 — 1,382 cases

July 23 — 1,433 cases

July 24 — 1,451 cases

July 27 — 1,478 cases

July 28 — 1,489 cases

July 29 — 1,498 cases

July 30 — 1,507 cases

July 31 — 1,521 cases

Aug. 5 — 1,547 cases

Aug. 6 — 1,558 cases

Aug. 7 — 1,610 cases

Aug. 10 — 1,638 cases

Aug. 11 — 1,665 cases

Aug. 13 — 1,671 cases

Aug. 14 — 1,691 cases

Aug. 17 — 1,721 cases

Aug. 18 — 1,747 cases

Aug. 19 — 1,755 cases

Aug. 20 — 1,771 cases

Aug. 21 — 1,783 cases

Aug. 24 — 1,811 cases

Aug. 25 — 1,820 cases

Aug. 26 — 1,837 cases

Aug. 27 — 1,851 cases

Aug. 28 — 1,865 cases

Aug. 31 — 1,876 cases

Sept. 1 — 1,908 cases

Sept. 2 — 1,926 cases

Sept. 3 — 1,933 cases

Sept. 4 — 1,958 cases

Sept. 8 — 1,996 cases

Sept. 9 — 2,000 cases

Sept. 10 — 2,020 cases

Sept. 14 — 2,057 cases

Sept. 15 — 2,074 cases

Sept. 16 — 2,098 cases

Sept. 17 — 2,111 cases

Sept. 18 — 2,140 cases

Sept. 21 — 2,176 cases

Sept. 22 — 2,192 cases

Sept. 23 — 2,211 cases

Sept. 24 — 2,241 cases

Sept. 25 — 2,258 cases

Sept. 28 — 2,287 cases

Sept. 29 — 2,302 cases

Sept. 30 — 2,308 cases

Oct. 1 — 2,330 cases

Oct. 2 — 2,348 cases

Oct. 5 — 2,360 cases

Oct. 6 — 2,378 cases

Oct. 7 — 2,406 cases

Oct. 8 — 2,419 cases

Oct. 9 — 2,433 cases

Oct. 12 — 2,476 cases

Oct. 13 — 2,492 cases

Oct. 15 — 2,522 cases

Oct. 16 — 2,551 cases

Oct. 19 — 2,571 cases

Oct. 20 — 2,601 cases

Oct. 21 — 2,621 cases

Oct. 22 — 2,661 cases

Oct. 23 — 2,682 cases

Oct. 26 — 2,717 cases

Oct. 27 — 2,738 cases

Oct. 28 — 2,800 cases

Oct. 29 — 2,833 cases

Oct. 30 — 2,882 cases

Nov. 3 — 2,941 cases

Nov. 4 — 2,956 cases

Nov. 5 — 3,028 cases

Nov. 6 — 3,053 cases

Nov. 9 — 3,102 cases

Nov. 10 — 3,179 cases

Nov. 12 — 3,236 cases

Nov. 13 — 3,312 cases

Nov. 16 — 3,351 cases

Nov. 17 — 3,412 cases

Nov. 18 — 3,435 cases

Nov. 19 — 3,454 cases

Nov. 23 — 3,534 cases

Nov. 24 — 3,583 cases

Nov. 25 — 3,603 cases

Dec. 1 — 3,793 cases

Dec. 3 — 3,911 cases

Dec. 4 — 3,951 cases

Dec. 7 — 3,983 cases

Dec. 8 — 4,053 cases

Dec. 9 — 4,117 cases

Dec. 10 — 4,209 cases

Dec. 11 — 4,281 cases

Dec. 14 — 4,362 cases

Dec. 15 — 4,427 cases

Dec. 16 — 4,506 cases

Dec. 17 — 4,569 cases

Dec. 21 — 4,640 cases

Dec. 22 — 4,716 cases

Dec. 23 — 4,772 cases

Dec. 30 — 5,005 cases

Dec. 31 — 5,041 cases

Jan. 4 — 5,142 cases

Jan. 5 — 5,173 cases

Jan. 6 — 5,238 cases

Jan. 7 — 5,297 cases

Jan. 8 — 5,469 cases

Jan. 11 — 5,514 cases

Jan. 12 — 5,587 cases

Jan. 14 — 5,719 cases

Jan. 15 — 5,789 cases

Jan. 19 — 5,838 cases

Jan. 20 — 5,901 cases

Jan. 21 — 6,004 cases

Jan. 22 — 6,060 cases

Jan. 25 — 6,076 cases

Jan. 26 — 6,132 cases

Jan. 27 — 6,174 cases

Jan. 28 — 6,201 cases

Jan. 29 — 6,237 cases

Feb. 1 — 6,261 cases

Feb. 2 — 6,314 cases

Feb. 4 — 6,345 cases

Feb. 5 — 6,402 cases

Feb. 8 — 6,443 cases

Feb. 9 — 6,470 cases

Feb. 11 — 6,503 cases

Feb. 12 — 6,546 cases

Feb. 15 — 6,574 cases

Feb. 16 — 6,604 cases

Feb. 18 — 6,637 cases

Feb. 19 — 6,692 cases

Feb. 22 — 6,731 cases

Feb. 23 — 6,770 cases

Sampson County continues to improve, and is now in the yellow, as the case rate dipped to one-third of what it was in early January, according to the latest COVID-19 County Alert System report released this week. While still denoting “significant” spread, the yellow is a far cry from the “critical” red of January and the “substantial” spread that painted the county orange earlier this month.

One-third of North Carolina’s counties are in the yellow in the latest report. The alert is released every two weeks by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS).

The updated COVID-19 County Alert System showed 27 red “critical” counties — a decrease from 61 red counties on the previous Feb. 4 County Alert System — and the fewest red counties in the state since the start of the County Alert System.

The system uses a combination of three metrics: case rate (number of new cases in 14 days per 100,000 people), the percent of tests that are positive over 14 days, and hospital impact within the county. Hospital impact is measured via a composite score that includes the percent of COVID-19 hospitalizations, COVID-19 related visits to the Emergency Department, staffed open hospital beds, and critical staffing shortages over 14 days.

Monday’s update, which encompasses numbers from Jan. 31 to Feb. 13, also listed 40 orange counties and 33 yellow counties, which changed from 33 and 6 in the Feb. 4 report, respectively.

Sampson’s 14-day case rate per 100,000 people was listed at 453.3 in the new report, as the number continues its decline.

The previous report on Feb. 4, generated from data between Jan. 17 through Jan. 30, showed Sampson’s 14-day case rate at 590.3, a massive drop from the previous two-week case rate of 1,505 per 100,000 people in the Jan. 20 report, which put Sampson’s rate at the fifth highest of the state’s 100 counties for the period of Jan. 3-16.

The Sampson County Health Department reported 1,248 new cases in December and 1,220 in January. Through the first 23 days of February, there have been 509 new cases in Sampson. The county is projected to finish at just over 600 cases for the entire month, or roughly half what was seen in both December and January.

The 14-day percent positive in Sampson is 6.2% in the new report, down from the 8.8% in the Feb. 4 report and the 11.3% in the Jan. 20 report.

Sampson’s cases were deemed to have a “low impact” on local hospitals, a status that has remained unchanged since the inception of COVID-19 County Alert System.

Although North Carolina’s key metrics remain high, they are moving in a positive direction with decreasing trends in numbers of COVID-19 cases reported each day, people being hospitalized with COVID-19, people in the intensive care unit and the percent of tests that are positive, the NCDHHS stated.

On Monday and Tuesday, the Sampson County Health Department reported 39 new positive tests apiece, for a total of 78 since Friday. To date, there have been 18,070 COVID-19 tests performed in Sampson, resulting in 11,300 negatives and 6,770 positives. The county stands at 90 deaths attributed to the virus, an increase of one from Monday.

Currently, health care workers, long-term care staff and residents, and people 65 and older are eligible to be vaccinated in North Carolina. The state will move to Group 3: Frontline Essential Workers on Feb. 24. However, because supply is still very limited and the population of frontline essential workers is so large, North Carolina will begin with anyone working in child care or in PreK–12 schools starting on Feb. 24.

North Carolina plans to move to additional frontline essential workers on March 10.

The Sampson County Health Department is holding another drive-thru vaccination for second doses on Wednesday (today). Drive-thru vaccination events for childcare and grade school employees on Saturday, Feb. 27, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Wednesday, March 3, from 1 to 4 p.m., both at the Sampson County Agri-Exposition Center. In addition, several appointment slots have been set aside on Feb. 26, March 5 and March 12 at the Sampson County Health Department specifically for these populations.

Childcare and grade school employees seeking appointments should call 910-490-1056 or 910-592-1131, ext. 4001.

Participants are encouraged to bring their teacher IDs or other form of employee identification. Vaccines will be available as supplies permit to childcare and school employees who have not received any vaccine within 14 days of the event.

More than 2 million doses of the vaccine had been administered across the state as of Tuesday.

In Sampson, more than 7,800 people had received first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Tuesday, according to statistics provided via the NCDHHS COVID-19 Dashboard. The county had exceeded 11,000 total doses administered, to include 7,832 first doses and 3,453 second doses, the Sampson figures show.

Vaccine providers in North Carolina and across the nation were hampered by delayed shipments and deliveries of COVID-19 vaccines due to severe weather.

Typically, providers receive COVID-19 vaccine shipments of first doses on Tuesday and Wednesday and shipments of second doses on Thursday and Friday. Last week’s delays caused vaccination appointments to be postponed or rescheduled.

Based on guidance from the CDC, second doses can be administered up to six weeks, or 42 days, after the first dose. The recommended target date reflected on vaccination record card is 28 days from the first dose given, allowing a 14-day grace period to receive the second dose.

Sampson Regional Medical Center officials informed the public that if they received their first dose at the hospital’s vaccination clinic and are nearing their target date for their second dose, hospital staff will be contacting them by phone to schedule as soon as the vaccine comes in.

Those who are waiting to schedule their first dose should remain subscribed to the waitlist for email notification for open appointments, hospital officials said.

According to the NCDHHS COVID-19 Dashboard, statewide as of noon Tuesday, laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases to date totaled 846,284, including just 1,514 newly-reported cases, the lowest single-day rise statewide in months. The state tallied 10,965 deaths due to COVID-19 as of Tuesday, an increase of 31 from Monday, the health agency reported. There were 1,514 people hospitalized as of Tuesday, a drop of 53 from the day before.

There had been approximately 10 million people tested for COVID as of Monday, according to the state’s numbers.

North Carolina’s Modified Stay at Home Order is in effect until at least Feb. 28.

The order requires people to stay at home between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. Businesses including restaurants, bars, entertainment venues, personal care businesses, most retail stores and more are required to close by 10 p.m. In addition, all onsite alcohol consumption sales must end by 9 p.m.