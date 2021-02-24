Sampson case rate dips again; county in yellow

COVID-19 in Sampson: A timeline *Total positive patients based on announcements made by the County of Sampson and the Sampson County Health Department. March 16 — first case April 3 — second case April 5 — third case April 6 — 5 cases April 8 — 9 cases April 9 — 10 cases April 13 — 13 cases April 14 — 14 cases April 15 — 17 cases April 16 — 18 cases April 17 — 19 cases April 20 — 21 cases April 21 — 24 cases April 22 — 27 cases April 23 — 35 cases April 24 — 36 cases April 27 — 45 cases April 28 — 49 cases April 29 — 63 cases April 30 — 74 cases May 1 — 81 cases May 4 — 96 cases May 5 — 100 cases May 6 — 120 cases May 7 — 129 cases May 8 — 140 cases May 11 — 171 cases May 12 — 177 cases May 13 — 193 cases May 14 — 211 cases May 15 — 224 cases May 18 — 257 cases May 19 — 267 cases May 20 — 302 cases May 21 — 314 cases May 22 — 333 cases May 26 — 392 cases May 27 — 402 cases May 28 — 413 cases May 29 — 429 cases June 1 — 479 cases June 2 — 501 cases June 3 — 510 cases June 4 — 545 cases June 5 — 563 cases June 8 — 606 cases June 9 — 630 cases June 10 — 637 cases June 11 — 681 cases June 12 — 707 cases June 15 — 749 cases June 16 — 764 cases June 17 — 804 cases June 18 — 823 cases June 19 — 859 cases June 22 — 890 cases June 23 — 927 cases June 24 — 940 cases June 25 — 954 cases June 26 — 977 cases June 29 — 1,013 cases June 30 — 1,057 cases July 1 — 1,077 cases July 2 — 1,085 cases July 6 — 1,122 cases July 7 — 1,134 cases July 8 — 1,149 cases July 9 — 1,157 cases July 10 — 1,181 cases July 13 — 1,200 cases July 14 — 1,229 cases July 15 — 1,262 cases July 16 — 1,283 cases July 17 — 1,287 cases July 20 — 1,290 cases July 21 — 1,322 cases July 22 — 1,382 cases July 23 — 1,433 cases July 24 — 1,451 cases July 27 — 1,478 cases July 28 — 1,489 cases July 29 — 1,498 cases July 30 — 1,507 cases July 31 — 1,521 cases Aug. 5 — 1,547 cases Aug. 6 — 1,558 cases Aug. 7 — 1,610 cases Aug. 10 — 1,638 cases Aug. 11 — 1,665 cases Aug. 13 — 1,671 cases Aug. 14 — 1,691 cases Aug. 17 — 1,721 cases Aug. 18 — 1,747 cases Aug. 19 — 1,755 cases Aug. 20 — 1,771 cases Aug. 21 — 1,783 cases Aug. 24 — 1,811 cases Aug. 25 — 1,820 cases Aug. 26 — 1,837 cases Aug. 27 — 1,851 cases Aug. 28 — 1,865 cases Aug. 31 — 1,876 cases Sept. 1 — 1,908 cases Sept. 2 — 1,926 cases Sept. 3 — 1,933 cases Sept. 4 — 1,958 cases Sept. 8 — 1,996 cases Sept. 9 — 2,000 cases Sept. 10 — 2,020 cases Sept. 14 — 2,057 cases Sept. 15 — 2,074 cases Sept. 16 — 2,098 cases Sept. 17 — 2,111 cases Sept. 18 — 2,140 cases Sept. 21 — 2,176 cases Sept. 22 — 2,192 cases Sept. 23 — 2,211 cases Sept. 24 — 2,241 cases Sept. 25 — 2,258 cases Sept. 28 — 2,287 cases Sept. 29 — 2,302 cases Sept. 30 — 2,308 cases Oct. 1 — 2,330 cases Oct. 2 — 2,348 cases Oct. 5 — 2,360 cases Oct. 6 — 2,378 cases Oct. 7 — 2,406 cases Oct. 8 — 2,419 cases Oct. 9 — 2,433 cases Oct. 12 — 2,476 cases Oct. 13 — 2,492 cases Oct. 15 — 2,522 cases Oct. 16 — 2,551 cases Oct. 19 — 2,571 cases Oct. 20 — 2,601 cases Oct. 21 — 2,621 cases Oct. 22 — 2,661 cases Oct. 23 — 2,682 cases Oct. 26 — 2,717 cases Oct. 27 — 2,738 cases Oct. 28 — 2,800 cases Oct. 29 — 2,833 cases Oct. 30 — 2,882 cases Nov. 3 — 2,941 cases Nov. 4 — 2,956 cases Nov. 5 — 3,028 cases Nov. 6 — 3,053 cases Nov. 9 — 3,102 cases Nov. 10 — 3,179 cases Nov. 12 — 3,236 cases Nov. 13 — 3,312 cases Nov. 16 — 3,351 cases Nov. 17 — 3,412 cases Nov. 18 — 3,435 cases Nov. 19 — 3,454 cases Nov. 23 — 3,534 cases Nov. 24 — 3,583 cases Nov. 25 — 3,603 cases Dec. 1 — 3,793 cases Dec. 3 — 3,911 cases Dec. 4 — 3,951 cases Dec. 7 — 3,983 cases Dec. 8 — 4,053 cases Dec. 9 — 4,117 cases Dec. 10 — 4,209 cases Dec. 11 — 4,281 cases Dec. 14 — 4,362 cases Dec. 15 — 4,427 cases Dec. 16 — 4,506 cases Dec. 17 — 4,569 cases Dec. 21 — 4,640 cases Dec. 22 — 4,716 cases Dec. 23 — 4,772 cases Dec. 30 — 5,005 cases Dec. 31 — 5,041 cases Jan. 4 — 5,142 cases Jan. 5 — 5,173 cases Jan. 6 — 5,238 cases Jan. 7 — 5,297 cases Jan. 8 — 5,469 cases Jan. 11 — 5,514 cases Jan. 12 — 5,587 cases Jan. 14 — 5,719 cases Jan. 15 — 5,789 cases Jan. 19 — 5,838 cases Jan. 20 — 5,901 cases Jan. 21 — 6,004 cases Jan. 22 — 6,060 cases Jan. 25 — 6,076 cases Jan. 26 — 6,132 cases Jan. 27 — 6,174 cases Jan. 28 — 6,201 cases Jan. 29 — 6,237 cases Feb. 1 — 6,261 cases Feb. 2 — 6,314 cases Feb. 4 — 6,345 cases Feb. 5 — 6,402 cases Feb. 8 — 6,443 cases Feb. 9 — 6,470 cases Feb. 11 — 6,503 cases Feb. 12 — 6,546 cases Feb. 15 — 6,574 cases Feb. 16 — 6,604 cases Feb. 18 — 6,637 cases Feb. 19 — 6,692 cases Feb. 22 — 6,731 cases Feb. 23 — 6,770 cases

Sampson County continues to improve, and is now in the yellow, as the case rate dipped to one-third of what it was in early January, according to the latest COVID-19 County Alert System report released this week. While still denoting “significant” spread, the yellow is a far cry from the “critical” red of January and the “substantial” spread that painted the county orange earlier this month.

One-third of North Carolina’s counties are in the yellow in the latest report. The alert is released every two weeks by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS).

The updated COVID-19 County Alert System showed 27 red “critical” counties — a decrease from 61 red counties on the previous Feb. 4 County Alert System — and the fewest red counties in the state since the start of the County Alert System.

The system uses a combination of three metrics: case rate (number of new cases in 14 days per 100,000 people), the percent of tests that are positive over 14 days, and hospital impact within the county. Hospital impact is measured via a composite score that includes the percent of COVID-19 hospitalizations, COVID-19 related visits to the Emergency Department, staffed open hospital beds, and critical staffing shortages over 14 days.

Monday’s update, which encompasses numbers from Jan. 31 to Feb. 13, also listed 40 orange counties and 33 yellow counties, which changed from 33 and 6 in the Feb. 4 report, respectively.

Sampson’s 14-day case rate per 100,000 people was listed at 453.3 in the new report, as the number continues its decline.

The previous report on Feb. 4, generated from data between Jan. 17 through Jan. 30, showed Sampson’s 14-day case rate at 590.3, a massive drop from the previous two-week case rate of 1,505 per 100,000 people in the Jan. 20 report, which put Sampson’s rate at the fifth highest of the state’s 100 counties for the period of Jan. 3-16.

The Sampson County Health Department reported 1,248 new cases in December and 1,220 in January. Through the first 23 days of February, there have been 509 new cases in Sampson. The county is projected to finish at just over 600 cases for the entire month, or roughly half what was seen in both December and January.

The 14-day percent positive in Sampson is 6.2% in the new report, down from the 8.8% in the Feb. 4 report and the 11.3% in the Jan. 20 report.

Sampson’s cases were deemed to have a “low impact” on local hospitals, a status that has remained unchanged since the inception of COVID-19 County Alert System.

Although North Carolina’s key metrics remain high, they are moving in a positive direction with decreasing trends in numbers of COVID-19 cases reported each day, people being hospitalized with COVID-19, people in the intensive care unit and the percent of tests that are positive, the NCDHHS stated.

On Monday and Tuesday, the Sampson County Health Department reported 39 new positive tests apiece, for a total of 78 since Friday. To date, there have been 18,070 COVID-19 tests performed in Sampson, resulting in 11,300 negatives and 6,770 positives. The county stands at 90 deaths attributed to the virus, an increase of one from Monday.

Currently, health care workers, long-term care staff and residents, and people 65 and older are eligible to be vaccinated in North Carolina. The state will move to Group 3: Frontline Essential Workers on Feb. 24. However, because supply is still very limited and the population of frontline essential workers is so large, North Carolina will begin with anyone working in child care or in PreK–12 schools starting on Feb. 24.

North Carolina plans to move to additional frontline essential workers on March 10.

The Sampson County Health Department is holding another drive-thru vaccination for second doses on Wednesday (today). Drive-thru vaccination events for childcare and grade school employees on Saturday, Feb. 27, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Wednesday, March 3, from 1 to 4 p.m., both at the Sampson County Agri-Exposition Center. In addition, several appointment slots have been set aside on Feb. 26, March 5 and March 12 at the Sampson County Health Department specifically for these populations.

Childcare and grade school employees seeking appointments should call 910-490-1056 or 910-592-1131, ext. 4001.

Participants are encouraged to bring their teacher IDs or other form of employee identification. Vaccines will be available as supplies permit to childcare and school employees who have not received any vaccine within 14 days of the event.

More than 2 million doses of the vaccine had been administered across the state as of Tuesday.

In Sampson, more than 7,800 people had received first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Tuesday, according to statistics provided via the NCDHHS COVID-19 Dashboard. The county had exceeded 11,000 total doses administered, to include 7,832 first doses and 3,453 second doses, the Sampson figures show.

Vaccine providers in North Carolina and across the nation were hampered by delayed shipments and deliveries of COVID-19 vaccines due to severe weather.

Typically, providers receive COVID-19 vaccine shipments of first doses on Tuesday and Wednesday and shipments of second doses on Thursday and Friday. Last week’s delays caused vaccination appointments to be postponed or rescheduled.

Based on guidance from the CDC, second doses can be administered up to six weeks, or 42 days, after the first dose. The recommended target date reflected on vaccination record card is 28 days from the first dose given, allowing a 14-day grace period to receive the second dose.

Sampson Regional Medical Center officials informed the public that if they received their first dose at the hospital’s vaccination clinic and are nearing their target date for their second dose, hospital staff will be contacting them by phone to schedule as soon as the vaccine comes in.

Those who are waiting to schedule their first dose should remain subscribed to the waitlist for email notification for open appointments, hospital officials said.

According to the NCDHHS COVID-19 Dashboard, statewide as of noon Tuesday, laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases to date totaled 846,284, including just 1,514 newly-reported cases, the lowest single-day rise statewide in months. The state tallied 10,965 deaths due to COVID-19 as of Tuesday, an increase of 31 from Monday, the health agency reported. There were 1,514 people hospitalized as of Tuesday, a drop of 53 from the day before.

There had been approximately 10 million people tested for COVID as of Monday, according to the state’s numbers.

North Carolina’s Modified Stay at Home Order is in effect until at least Feb. 28.

The order requires people to stay at home between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. Businesses including restaurants, bars, entertainment venues, personal care businesses, most retail stores and more are required to close by 10 p.m. In addition, all onsite alcohol consumption sales must end by 9 p.m.