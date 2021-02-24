Fayetteville Habitat is continuing to make progress in Clinton. File Photo|Sampson Independent Grace Strong, director of family services for Fayetteville Habitat, right, presents house keys to Sandra Taylor. Chase Jordan|Sampson Independent Members of the Fayetteville Area Habitat for Humanity (FAHFH) spend time with Sandra Taylor, second from right. She is pictured with FAHFH’s Brandon Price, Ron Gunter, and Grace Strong. Chase Jordan|Sampson Independent Along with Habitat officials, family and friends of Sandra Taylor tour her new home. Chase Jordan|Sampson Independent Sandra Taylor of Roseboro spends time thanking God and Fayetteville Area Habitat for Humanity. Chase Jordan|Sampson Independent

Before unlocking the door to her new home, Sandra Taylor stood on the front porch and looked toward the sky while praising her Lord and Savior.

“Thank you, Jesus, Hallelujah,” Taylor said with emotion and excitement, as she stood next to family and leaders of the Fayetteville Area Habitat for Humanity (FAHFH).

With a mission to build homes, communities, and hope, keys were placed in the hands of another family during a home dedication in Clinton. FAHFH began making footprints in Sampson County a few years ago before a house was completed in 2019 for the Davis family.

As rain poured, Ron Gunter, FAHFH chief executive officer, expressed how the special day was “Showers of Blessings.” The journey began more than a year ago when Habitat leaders met with Taylor to do an assessment on her home for repairs. Her old house on Old Mintz Highway in Roseboro was damaged by a storm. It had a leaky roof that was close to falling in, and there was mold.

“We decided in that process that it wasn’t good to do the repairs that were needed,” Gunter said. “It was better to start over.”

It took Taylor a little while because her husband built the home she lived in. For everyone involved, it was a journey that involved the FAHFH team working together.

“We began the journey here and here we are a year later and we get to dedicate this home, and I am so thankful for that,” Gunter said. “We had some challenges along the way, but life is full of challenges. It’s how you deal with them and how you overcome them and we did. We overcame them just in the last couple of weeks and we’re thankful to God for that.”

As a woman of faith, Taylor is a mother in her church, New Born Church of God of the Apostles’ Doctrine. Members of the congregation came to the ceremony to show their support. Pastor Rupert Brackett said a prayer, blessing everyone and the home. Brandon Price, FAHFH advocacy and compliance leader, presented a Bible on behalf of Veritas Church in Fayetteville, sponsor of all Bibles given to families during dedications. John Pomelow, FAHFH construction site supervisor, presented the United States flag to Hinton.

Her daughters Sharon and Ernestine Hinton were also pleased to see her happy.

“When I think about the goodness of Jesus and all He’s done for me, my soul cried out hallelujah,” Taylor said. “Thank God for saving me. God’s been good to me throughout the years.”

Coming through life’s challenges, she had light strokes and nervous breakdowns, but with faith, God pulled her away from the troubles. One of life’s many blessings came through Habitat.

“I thank the Lord for the Habitat and all that they did for me,” Taylor said. “I was at home praying, praying, praying to God for me to have another home and He did it.”

Taylor was so overjoyed, she began singing “What God has for me, it is for me.”

Fayetteville Habitat was formed in 1988 as a Christian ministry and nonprofit with a mission to help residents become homeowners. Participants are required to put in hundreds of sweat equity hours, while taking classes on home ownership and financial literacy education. Selected participants are also required to pay a low-interest mortgage. In addition to Sampson and Cumberland counties, families in Bladen are also assisted.

“We do what we do because we feel compelled by Christ to do that,” Gunter said about helping people in need.

FAHFH is not planning to slow down soon. In the next couple of weeks, they are planning to start working on another home around the corner from the Taylor house. There’s also several more lots in the area for more families.

“Our goal is to build all of those out within the next two or three years here in Clinton and we’re excited about that,” Gunter said. “But it’s all of us working together and we’re excited about that. Miss Taylor has been wonderful to work with. She’s challenged us in so many ways.”

In addition to the two occupied homes, Habitat aims to build on four more lots and is seeking families to participate in the program.

“We’re always looking for help in identifying families and we’ll continue to build a donor base here, where we can all do it together as a partnership,” Gunter said. “The community has really stepped up and we’re so thankful for that because we’re so new here.”

The sponsor for the Taylor home was the Anonymous Trust/Simply East Fund. Kimberly Breeden, director of Simply East, helped make the funds available for the home. FAHFH completed its “Let’s Build Clinton” fundraising campaign by surpassing a goal of $105,000. To help build more, Anonymous Trust/Simply East Fund is providing matching funds for the campaign. Breeden said it’s an honor to be work with Habitat for Humanity.

“I hope to build many more homes with Habitat for Humanity because they fit our mission and the work that they do here changes lives, and congratulations,” Breeden said.

Habitat for Humanity International was founded in Americus, Ga. in 1976. Today, Habitat for Humanity has helped build, renovate, or repair more than 1 million homes. More than 5 million people have been served worldwide. Taylor was thrilled to be one of them. Her son, Charles Hinton, will also be living in the home.

“I just want to thank the Lord first and give him the praise,” Hinton said. “If it weren’t for Him, it couldn’t have been possible.”

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-592-8137. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.