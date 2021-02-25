TCA’s Robinson named commandant

For more information on Tarheel ChalleNGe Academy, visit www.nc-tcachallenge.org

SALEMBURG — For his work in guiding cadets at Tarheel ChalleNGe Academy, Dwight Robinson was recently promoted as the commandant for the Salemburg campus.

On Monday, Feb. 22, Robinson became the fifth leader to take the helm. He has more than 17 years of experience and previously served as the assistant commandant, team leader, and assistant team leader.

“Commandant Robinson provides unselfish passion and commitment to the development and redirection of the youth at Tarheel ChalleNGe,” said Ronnie D. McNeill, director of the Salemburg campus. “His dedication and professionalism will enhance his effectiveness in his new position and will contribute directly to the growth and positive impact on the youth of North Carolina that enroll at Tarheel ChalleNGe Academy.”

Robinson is a native of South Hill, Va., and graduated from Parkview Senior High school in 1981. He served in the U.S. Army and retired after 20 years of service, with a sergeant first class rank. As a soldier, he held the Field Artillery (13B) Military Occupational Specialty. After his retirement, he worked as a correctional officer with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety. He later joined the Tarheel ChalleNGe Academy. Robinson is married and has three children.

The academy is sponsored by the National Guard and was established nationally in 1993 to help at-risk teenagers between the ages of 16 and 18. The program came to North Carolina the next year, first established in the Keener community of Sampson in 1994. After the Salemburg campus was established in 2000 for more space, a second location opened in 2015 at New London.