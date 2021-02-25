Garland trucks stolen; suspects sought, reward offered

GARLAND — The Sampson County Sheriff’s Office and Garland officials are seeking help from the public after thieves broke into a building to steal two town trucks and tools.

According to reports, in the early morning hours of Wednesday, Feb. 17, the public works shop behind the senior center was the site of a break-in. One truck was recovered, but another white in color 2016 Dodge Ram 1500, with black bumpers, is still missing. Mayor Pro Tem Austin Brown said they have reason to believe that the Garland emblems on the truck have been spray painted over.

“This has been a terrible hit to our town financially,” Brown said. “Our commissioners have worked very hard to provide our employees with nice equipment and vehicles to serve the people in our town and it has been taken away in one night.”

Lt. Marcus Smith of the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office said a truck was discovered early next morning by hog farm workers on Belvoir School Road.

“They saw an abandoned truck behind the field on a farm and they called the deputy,” Smith said. “The deputy went out there and after checking the registration to the vehicle, (found) that it belonged to the Town of Garland.”

After sheriff’s authorities contacted the town, that’s when it was discovered that not just one, but two, trucks were stolen.

At this time, there have been leads, but no arrests.

“We want everyone to be vigilant and report any suspicious behavior they see and we’ll go from there,” Smith said.

Garland is offering a $500 reward leading to the arrest of anyone involved. Town officials and sheriff’s deputies are asking anyone with information to call the town at 910-529-4141 or the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-592-4141.

“There has been a post made on Facebook and we ask that everyone please share it whenever possible,” Brown said.