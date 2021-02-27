Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office and the Clinton Police Department.)

Arrests/citations

• Feb. 17 — Melanie Mishoe, 44, of 65 Quail Run Lane, Clinton, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Bond set at $500; court date is March 29.

• Feb. 17 — Theresa Monique Sinclair, 29, of 198 Old Brick Mill Road, Roseboro, was charged with misdemeanor breaking and entering and injury to real property. Bond set at $3,500; court date is April 8.

• Feb. 17 — Ariana Bell, 21, of 5525 Taylors Bridge Hwy., Clinton, was charged with cyberstalking. No bond listed; court date is March 29.

• Feb. 17 — Autumn Cheyenne Barefoot, 23, of 7841 Autry Mill Road, Dunn, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon. Bond set at $500; court date is April 29.

• Feb. 17 — Dylan Michael Sullivan, 23, of 1559 Microwave Tower Road, Roseboro, was charged with assault on a female. No bond listed; court date is March 30.

• Feb. 18 — Rodney Lewis, 60, of 357 Quail Run Lane, Clinton, was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver heroin, maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance, alter/steal/destroy criminal evidence, resist, delay and obstruct and possession of methamphetamine. Bond set at $27,500; court date is March 19.

• Feb. 18 — Bret Matthew Burkett, 25, of 89 Megan Lane, Dunn, was charged with violation of a domestic violence protective order. No bond listed; court date is May 25.

• Feb. 18 — Rodney Tilden Brown, 45, of Clinton, was charged with assault on a female. No bond set; court date is March 9.

• Feb. 19 — Debra Jean Guy, 58, of 139 Country Run Lane, Goldsboro, was charged with violation of a court order. Bond set at $10,000; court date is April 13.

• Feb. 19 — Michael Lutrell Miller, 50, of 110 Tarheel Drive, Clinton, was charged with stalking. Bond set at $1,000; court date is April 19.

• Feb. 19 — Kyle Daniel Indelicato, 20, of 10189 Mintz Hwy., Garland, was charged with breaking and entering into a building. Bond set at $2,500; court date was Feb. 23.

• Feb. 20 — Qontishua Sharmaine Brown-Lewis, 27, of 704 Willow St., Saint Pauls, was charged with larceny of a motor vehicle. Bond set at $1,500; court date is May 27.

• Feb. 20 — Whitney Fifi McDonald, 32, of 604 Eastover Ave., Clinton, was charged with obtaining property by false pretense. Bond set at $4,500; court date is March 22.

• Feb. 20 — Jesse Lee Bard, 34, of 1016 Chestnutt Road, Turkey, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. No bond set; court date is March 18.

• Feb. 20 — Joshua Lane Fail, 28, of 7580 Harper House Road, Newton Grove, was charged with communicating threats, resisting public officer, assault with a deadly weapon with a minor present and child abuse. Bond set at $5,000; court date is April 21.

• Feb. 20 — Nicholas Clint Brigman, 28, of 15401 Dunn Road, Godwin, was charged with communicating threats and assault on a female. Bond set at $2,500; court date is April 20.

• Feb. 20 — Zachery Tanner Thornton, 27, of 687 Tyndall Town Road, Clinton, was charged with communicating threats. Bond set at $500; court date is June 8.

• Feb. 21 — Vanessa Marie Hollister, 31, of 3168 Christian Light Road, Fuquay-Varina, was charged with possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and simple possession of a Schedule I controlled substance. Bond set at $6,500; court date is March 5.

• Feb. 21 — Samaria Nicole Cardenas, 20, of 6200 Old Warsaw Road, Clinton, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and simple possession of Schedule VI controlled substance. Bond set at $2,500; court date is March 5.

• Feb. 21 — Wornell Brothers, 37, of 4109 Old Mintz Hwy., Roseboro, was charged with possession of a weapon of mass destruction. Bond set at $5,000; court date is March 22.

• Feb. 22 — Kyler Bradley Kearley, 21, of 66 Woodcrest Ave., Clinton, was charged with domestic violence protective order violation. No bond set; court date is March 12.

• Feb. 22 — Cynthia Shuree McLellan, 26, of 816 Lisbon St., Apt. B, Clinton, was charged with domestic assault with a deadly weapon. No bond set; court date is April 13.

• Feb. 22 — Ricky Eldridge Bunce, 44, of 6147 Glory Drive, Stedman, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $7,500; court date is March 19.

• Feb. 22 — Gary Oneil Williams, 52, of 1004 Garland Airport Road, Garland, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon. No bond set; court date is April 27.

• Feb. 22 — Rodney Lewis, 60, of 357 Quail Run Lane, Clinton, was charged with selling and delivering heroin and selling and delivering a Schedule II controlled substance. Bond set at $50,000; court date is March 5.

• Feb. 22 — Eddie Shane Wilson, 44, of 4041 Autry Mill Road, Godwin, was charged with embezzlement. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Feb. 26.

• Feb. 23 — Hykeem Shammah-Rayquan Raines, 20, of 807 Webster Drive, Dunn, was charged with carrying a concealed gun, fictitious information to officer, no operator’s license, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. Bond set at $750; court date is April 6.

• Feb. 23 — Bobby J. Parker, 28, of 202 S. Johnson St., Newton Grove, was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, maintaining a vehicle or dwelling for a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia. Bond set at $2,500; court date is March 19.

• Feb. 23 — Sami Hafez Ahmed Albarati, 19, of San Francisco, was charged with felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, felony possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Bond set at $15,000; court date is March 5.

• Feb. 23 — David Mcneil Melvin, 35, of 4054 Mintz Road, Roseboro, was charged with conspiracy to commit breaking and entering into a building-felony larceny. Bond set at $2,500; court date is March 5.

• Feb. 24 — Agie Rich III, 41, of 7766 Roseboro Hwy., Roseboro, was charged with driving while impaired, driving while license revoked and failure to maintain lane control. Bond set at $2,500; court date is June 7.

• Feb. 24 — Dominic Lamar Rayner, 19, of 489 Governor Moore Road, Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired and consumption of alcohol under age of 21. Bond set at $1,000; court date is March 8.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.