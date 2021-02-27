No place like home

A beautification project is underway in Autryville, which includes a new sign to welcome visitors to the town in western Sampson County. As part of the extension project for the Highway 24 corridor, a certain percentage of groundwork was required for visual improvements. Autryville officials received preliminary plans from the North Carolina Department of Transportation’s (NCDOT) Division of Highways in 2020. The town’s new logo on the sign, which also welcomes residents back home, was designed by Laura Caroline Spell Rick of Old North State Design. Friday’s work for the project was supervised by Gina Norris of NCDOT and Jason Atkins of Natural Choice Contracting.