Local hangs up hard hat after 50 years

Allan Carter and Paul Pereira, plant manager at Hamlet, hang out after a day’s work.

Sampson local Allan Carter has hung up his hard hat after a successful 40-plus year career in the forest products industry. On Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, Carter retired from Enviva after nearly a 10-year tenure with the renewable energy company specializing in sustainable wood bioenergy, which operates one of its nine plants in Sampson County.

Carter has worn multiple hats at Enviva, having worked as a Plant Manager, Operations Manager, Process Engineer and everything in between at almost every facility in Enviva’s operational footprint (which now includes seven states across the U.S. Southeast). As it relates to North Carolina and Enviva’s wood pellet production plants, Carter has assisted in the opening of its Ahoskie plant, the commissioning of Enviva’s Northampton plant, and the construction of both the Sampson and Hamlet plants. Overall, Carter has worked at 11 different facilities throughout his career at Enviva.

“It has truly been a blessing to have worked these last few years for such a great company,” said Carter. “Enviva will always have a place in my heart. I thank them for letting me be a part of its success story.”

Carter was born in Arkansas and grew up in Alabama. He began his forest products career as a teen working the night shift at a Georgia-Pacific plywood plant. At just 19 years old, he joined their management team as a supervisor. Carter went on to the University of Arkansas at Monticello to study coaching and teaching, gaining valuable skills that he used when training new colleagues at Enviva and throughout his career. After college, he moved to the East Coast and would eventually join the Enviva family.

“Allan gave me my first opportunity at Enviva Southampton as a Shift Supervisor. Allan spent many restless days and nights with me helping my shift (the young guys) commission the plant. Allan then became that go-to figure throughout my early career when I had questions or concerns, even after he left Southampton. Allan reminds me of an old ball coach or grandfather figure. As the years have gone by Allan has helped me in my professional development and has provided advice when needed. Here I am years later as the Operations Manager at Ahoskie, and I can contribute much of my success to Allan Carter,” said Justin Bailey, Operations Manager at Ahoskie.

Carter joined Enviva in 2011, capping off an already 40-year career in the forest products industry. At that time, Enviva was a much smaller operation than it is today. Over the next few years, Enviva began to grow exponentially, and Carter was there to assist in the growth and development of the company. Over the last decade, Carter expressed he most enjoyed training new colleagues, especially during the commissioning of plants.

“Working with and training people is something positive I’ve been able to do to give back to the company,” he said.

“Allan Carter had a significant impact on the Hamlet start-up and ramp. Allan provided coaching to many folks at the plant. His process and equipment knowledge and troubleshooting skills were invaluable to the Hamlet Team. Allan was a great mentor to me, and to many of the Hamlet associates. I’m happy that he is moving on to his next chapter in life, and I’m sad that he is leaving our business,” said Paul Pereira, plant manager at Hamlet.

So, what’s next for Carter?

First and foremost, he will be spending more time with his family. He has 12 grandchildren spread across the United States and Canada. Once it’s safe to do so, Allan, his wife, and their two rescue dogs plan to hike all 50 states, 10 Canadian provinces, and three Canadian territories. Already avid hikers, they are close to achieving their goal – there are just three states left (Nebraska, South Dakota, and Alaska) and only one Canadian province to go.

So far, his favorite trail memories have been hiking The Narrows in Zion National Park in Utah, hiking underground in a lava tube in Washington state, and hiking the trails around Lake Louise in Alberta, Canada. Once they reach their North American goal, they hope to hike internationally in Greenland, Australia, and South America.