CHS football to open up to fans

Clinton High School’s first home football game is March 5 against Northside Jacksonville at 6 p.m., and with capacity open to more fans as COVID restrictions are lifted, athletic officials are looking forward to a return to more “normalcy.”

Gates will open to guests at 5:15 p.m. Social distancing and face masks will be required and tickets must be purchase in advance .

Governor Roy Cooper has released information that a home team is allowed to have 30% seating capacity. According to Athletic Director Brad Spell, the Dark Horse stadium can have 1,000 spectators.

“Dark Horse fans can purchase their tickets on gofan.co,” Spell clarified. “Once they get they get on gofan.co, all they’ve got to do is search Clinton High School and purchase their number of tickets. Their tickets will be validated at the front gate by our gate keepers.”

All fans/spectators will be required to wear face masks and sit socially distanced in the bleachers or stadium, Spell explained. According to Spell, no one is allowed to view the game from the fence and they are not allowed to roam around during the game. Children can’t run around playing football or anything else, officials stated.

According to the governor’s orders and what North Carolina High School Athletic Association has stated, fans and spectators must be seated and wearing a mask while viewing the game.

Concessions will be sold during the game and they will be pre-packaged, according to the athletic director.

“These tickets will be available Saturday at noon,” Spell noted of the game’s ticket sales. “Everyone must enter the front gates at Dark Horse stadium to be able to watch the football game. We’re extremely excited about having more fans and spectators. They’ll be able to watch their son’s play and get a good, strong high school atmosphere. And we’re excited about Dark Horse Nation moving more forward to a normalcy.”

All viewers must purchase their tickets through gofan.co in order to view the game. According to Spell, there will not be any cash transactions for the game. Spectators are encouraged to bring their cards to the game.

“When 1,000 tickets are sold out, they’re sold out,” Spell stated.

