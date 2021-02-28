Lakewood pupil makes it personal

Samuel Casey, Lakewood High School student. Courtesy Photo

After pushing a power button, Samuel Casey’s PC came to life with colorful lights blinking on different parts attached to connections.

The Lakewood High School freshman didn’t buy his computer at a store — he made it himself to have a better gaming experience. An idea was sparked after watching a video online.

“I first wanted a PC when I saw my favorite YouTuber playing these very big games that I couldn’t play on my phone and my laptop couldn’t really support it,” Casey said. “I was really going through a phase where I wanted a PC.”

With doubts that his mom, Elizabeth Dailey, would spend over $1,000 on something just to play games, Casey decided to go in another direction to save money by building the computer. He began looking into prebuilt devices and thought about adding it to an old Dell OptiPlex to make a gaming PC. But the OptiPlex don’t have a lot of room for upgrades and the games he wanted to play. Casey later came across AlienWare, which makes expensive computers. After researching the product, motherboards, and power distribution unit, Casey had concerns about it.

Coming to another dead end, he came to his mother and asked about building the computer himself.

“At first, she was like ‘no we’re not going to do that because you’re going to break it and it’s going to be a whole lot of money wasted,’” he said. “I put it into a perspective where she wasn’t going to waste (money). If I break one thing, it will be just a cheaper replacement for that one thing. There’s a bunch of pieces and components for a PC. Some are expensive and some are really not.”

Dailey expressed how she was proud of him and always tried to support his ingenuity.

“From a young age, he has always been fascinated with putting things together, from puzzles, Legos, and now computers,” said Dailey, a teacher at Roseboro Elementary School. “He is curious about how things work together and excels in self teaching. Actually, he wanted to complete this project a year ago, but it took me a little while to consider the cost and his seriousness. He wanted a specialized computer and knew it would cost a lot. So, he started researching how he could build a better PC for less — a Christmas gift he really wanted. My hats off to him for not giving up.”

Casey went to work and got an i7-10700K CPU (central processing unit) with 16GB (gigabytes) of computer random access memory (RAM) – essential parts for any computer. He’s plans to add a RTX3060, a unit that enhances the gaming experience, when it’s back in stock. While putting everything together, Casey kept his computer from overheating by using the water cooling method, instead of a fan.

“I had to manually pour in the water and I had to pray really hard for it not to break on me,” he said. “If the waterline broke, then that means all of my stuff would go down the drain.”

Some of the games he enjoys playing are Witcher 3, Portal 2, and is planning to add Red Dead Redemption 2. He also enjoys Star Wars adventures.

“It was really fun for me,” Casey said about the computer building experience. “If you like puzzles, I would really recommend it for those people.”

To show how it all came together, Casey made a video available online at https://tinyurl.com/f6jtw96a. John Goode, Lakewood High School principal, said the project was quite an accomplishment.

“Samuel’s story is an inspiration in a time of uncertainty for our students,” Goode said. “He is a fantastic example of a student who is guided by his passion to pursue academic excellence beyond the classroom, and we are proud to have him at Lakewood.”

