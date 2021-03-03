And the feast goes on

Inside the cafeteria at Clinton High School, Kiwanis members fill plates with food. Pictured, from left, is Clinton City Schools Superintendent Dr. Wesley Johnson, Clinton Kiwanis President Anne Wicke, Becky Spell Vann of Tim’s Gift Love Ministry, and Wendy Cabral, assistant superintendent of Sampson County Schools. Chase Jordan|Sampson Independent A tradition of making pancakes to raise money continued during the 63rd Annual Kiwanis Pancake and Sausage Feast. Chase Jordan|Sampson Independent Daniel Ruggles, Clinton councilman and Kiwanis member, delivers meals to community members in a drive-thru. Chase Jordan|Sampson Independent Key Club members from local high schools help with the distribution of breakfast meals. Chase Jordan|Sampson Independent During a drive-thru service, vehicles line up to get pancake and sausage meals. Chase Jordan|Sampson Independent

Members of Clinton’s Kiwanis Club were busy during the weekend flipping pancakes and sausages at Clinton High School.

Despite a rainy start and the COVID-19 pandemic, President Anne Wicke was pleased to see a fundraising tradition continue. The 63rd Annual Kiwanis Pancake and Sausage Feast was held Friday afternoon and Saturday morning with a drive-thru format. During previous years, customers were able to eat inside the cafeteria at Sunset Avenue School or take a plate home.

“Even with all that rain Friday night, we sold 550 plates,” Wicke said. “I thought it was fantastic, awesome, and amazing.”

An exact total was not available as of Monday, but more than 1,250 plates were sold during the two days. Wicke said it was amazing accomplishment considering the weather, a new location, and dealing with a pandemic.

“We were so grateful,” Wicke said. “We were down on our ticket sales because people just aren’t getting out. We have been hit with the Corona ourselves, amongst our membership, even though we’ve been super careful with that. We didn’t know how good or bad it was going to be going into it.”

Key Club members from high schools throughout Sampson County assisted. The organization is an international, student-led organization affiliated with the Kiwanis Club. The group’s mission is to provide members with opportunities to provide service, build character and to develop leadership. Many local participants represented Clinton High School and Sampson Early College High School.

“We couldn’t have done the outdoor delivery without them,” Wicke said. “They were the ones taking it back and forth to cars. The kids helped with the packing and assembling of the plates and everything. They were an enormous help.”

Kiwanis members are also thanking the sponsors and the community for coming out and buying meals. Comments were made on Facebook about serving breakfast to people getting ready for a wedding.

“All the bridesmaids in a local wedding got fed Kiwanis breakfasts,” Wicke said. “I thought that was kind of fun.”

Proceeds from the fundraiser will go toward programs such as Terrific Kids, which promotes character development, self-esteem and perseverance. Each year, bikes are distributed to one student from each elementary school in the county.

“Terrific” is an acronym for Thoughtful, Enthusiastic, Respectful, Responsible, Inclusive, Friendly, Inquisitive and Capable. During the past two previous years, the organization provided inflatable bounce houses to all the schools for field days. Due to the pandemic, those events are questionable. Wicke said the organization will still reach out to schools to provide donations.

“We’re just trying to figure out a new way to do it because it’s a new normal,” she said.

Founded in 1915, Kiwanis has chapters throughout the world and provides assistance in many ways. Members are involved in service efforts and raise millions of dollars each year for communities, families and projects. Some of them include The Eliminate Project to save millions of mothers and babies from maternal/neonatal tetanus. Another is the Worldwide Service Project to stop iodine deficiency disorders.

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-592-8137. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.