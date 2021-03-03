Hobbton, Union to see improvements

Athletic leaders from the Hobbton and Union districts are looking forward to seeing more improvements come to high school facilities.

During a recent meeting, the Sampson County Schools Board of Education approved capital outlay requests. With more than $90,000 in appropriated funds for needs, Hobbton High School (HHS) is spending $42,725 for upgrades. Some of the listed projects include a high jump pit with a concrete pad for track and field, competition hurdles, steel shot put cage, and weight room upgrades.

Jason Fussell, HHS athletic director, is very grateful to the board of education for their support in allowing the school to use funds to update the athletic facilities.

“The track program will benefit by finally having a place to practice high jump and a shot put cage for safety,” Fussell said. “It is amazing what Coach Robertson and the track team has been able to accomplish with such little equipment. The weight room upgrades will benefit all athletes and students that utilize it.”

For baseball and softball, approved improvements include backstop nets, and batting cage turf. Other listed improvements were a John Deere Turf Gator and a volleyball net system.

“As far as the other upgrades, we are fortunate that the money will go toward replacing netting on the baseball and softball field, which was about to become a huge spectator safety issue,” Fussell said. “Also, the turf has come apart in the batting cage and become a safety issue for folks using it. The volleyball system is over 40 years old, so an upgrade there will be something the team and PE classes can utilize safely.”

For future consideration, HHS would like to build a metal storage building for athletics and FFA. This would replace an older facility on campus. The estimated cost is $45,000.

“As a community, it is always a huge moral boost when kids gain access to new things,” Fussell said. “It excites them and helps boost athletic participation. In addition, kids that are positively engaged in sports usually become more engaged in the classroom and community.”

With $86,000 of appropriated funds for special projects, Union High School (UHS) is set to use $11,500 for athletic needs. The improvements include backstop nets for baseball and softball, and a volleyball net system. An exterior security lighting system was also listed on the agenda.

“We are sincerely happy that the board of education approved these funds for needed updates,” UHS Principal Julie Hunter said.

