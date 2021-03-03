Royal Chapel honors educators

Meals are prepared by Royal Chapel Missionary Baptist Church to show appreciation to truck drivers. File Photo|Sampson Independent

As the pastor of Royal Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Terrell Bryant was happy to deliver spaghetti meals to faculty and staff members at Union Intermediate School.

The Ivanhoe-based church wanted to show their admiration for the employees of Sampson County Schools. This not only includes teachers, but custodians, bus drivers, or anyone else making a difference during the unprecedented times of COVID-19.

“This is something that we wanted to do during the pandemic to show the educators that we appreciate them,” Bryant said about the 50 meals brought to the school in Clinton. “The pandemic has been tough on them, as well as students. They’ve been stretched beyond measures.”

When Bryant is not leading the church, he’s working at the University of North Carolina Wilmington’s College of Arts and Sciences as a graduate recruitment specialist. He is also a former teacher and believes that it’s important for everyone to go beyond words and take actions to show support.

“I can’t imagine what it would be like trying to teach through a pandemic while still having to take care of their families and kids as well,” Bryant said while talking about the challenges of online and face-to-face learning. “Educators are slighted in North Carolina. If we’re going to be honest, from a financial perspective, they’re slighted. From a respect perspective, they don’t get the respect and recognition that they should.”

In September, church members provide meals to truck drivers passing through Harrells. Bryant and supporters said it was a way to show appreciation for people who play an important role in the country’s economy. In 2020, the congregation hosted drive-thru parades for Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville and the Sampson Regional Medical Center in Clinton.

During March, the church is looking forward to delivering meals to another meal in Sampson County.Bryant reached out to Principal Dondi Hobbs to arrange the deliveries at Union Intermediate.

“I believe it was a great gesture of appreciation toward our staff,” Hobbs said. “I am very thankful for their kindness and the support of our school. The meal was enjoyed by all.”

