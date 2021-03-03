Roseboro adds new planters in town

Randi and Randy Kelly, Robbie James, Shawn Hobbs, Tate Naylor, Cooper James, Chandler Ray, and I all helped with the plantings. Robbie James brought his forklift and three young men from James Trading to help set the planters in place and then plant the trees.

Small Town Main Street is always looking for ways to beautify Downtown Roseboro and they have come up with the idea to add cement planters containing real trees.

“This past Christmas we realized we needed real trees in cement planters so they would not blow over in the wind,” Roseboro Mayor Alice Butler explained. “These trees will be beautiful all year long but especially at Christmas. They look great. I have already heard many positive comments and you can see all the likes on Facebook.”

Over a week ago, Lynn West and Butler went to Merritt’s Pottery to look at the planters that were available. They recommended the ones Butler and West ultimately chose for trees.

Randi Kelly and Butler went to Sampson Nursery to look at their plants and what they would suggest for large cement planters. Then the plants were purchased. Kelly called Butler and said that she and her husband could pick up the planters that day.

“It took two trips because they are so large,” Butler noted. “She called her brother, Robbie James to see if he could help when they got them back to town. He graciously brought his forklift and three young men from James Trading to help set the planters in place and then plant the trees. Randi and Randy Kelly, Robbie James, Shawn Hobbs, Tate Naylor, Cooper James, Chandler Ray, and I all helped with the plantings.”

Small Town Main Street (STMS) was in charge of handling this project. Kelly is the director of STMS. She voted to do the project; it was brought before the town board and they agreed with the project.

“I appreciate all the volunteers who helped to make this project especially in such a short amount of time,” Butler added. “The Kelly’s volunteered Saturday morning to pick up the planters and everyone else stepped up to help. This is just one of the many reasons that Roseboro is such a special community.”

“It was really cool that we had a Mountain-to-Sea trail section hiker come through town while we were planting. The Kelly’s had seen him earlier that day hiking, while picking up the planters, and recognized him as he was walking through town.”

Brendaly Vega Davis can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2588.