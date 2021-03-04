NAACP honors Black history

Sampson County NAACP chapter president Lee Byam sings with Irene Hill Thomas last year. This year’s Black history celebration was a little different, held via conference call.

The NAACP held an event to celebrate Black history, and they did so through conference call due to the ongoing pandemic.

“It is essential that the Sampson County NAACP continue to the discussion on the contributions, lifestyles and the roles that the Black family have contributed to our society,” NAACP member Vada Williams expressed. “The program’s objective is to bring awareness to the importance of the Black family unit in guiding our youth toward a healthy and productive adulthood.”

“There has been a considerable amount of Black history that has not been taught in our public schools and recorded in the history books.”

This year was different as the Sampson County branch followed the guidelines and recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as the governor and president. This was the first year that the NAACP has not been able to have face-to-face meetings.

For the NAACP Black History Celebration, the speakers were a Silver-Life member and other members of the Sampson County branch. The event was a roundtable panel format with a moderator, who asked questions to enhance the discussion on ways to make the Black family more effective.

“This information is designed to strengthen the Black family,” Williams explained.

In addition, speakers presented information on family history, biographies on the individual successes in the business, education, religious, and medical professions. A conference call took out the option for participants to have the opportunity to share visual aids.

“The committee has worked tirelessly to present a format that is both informative and inspirational,” Williams noted. “The ultimate objective is that our youth become productive and contributing members of society. This organization has used this annual event to honor the African American past, while celebrating past and on-going achievements and hopefully embracing the challenges facing our future.”

Individuals heard about the skills, talents and successes of Black Americans who are not yet in the History books.

District 21 Representative Raymond Smith was on the call. Smith shared information on how the Black family has impacted society.

“The Sampson County Branch has been observing Black History during the month of February for more 20 years,” Williams added. “The current membership has been having this event for five years. Since its inception, the founders of Black History Month-the Association for the Study of African American Life and History, founded in 1915 and led by Carter G. Woodson, the Father of Black History-have chosen the annual theme, dating back to 1926.”

NAACP member Larry Sutton noted that the NAACP formed in 1909 and the organization promotes racial, social, economic and health equity.

“Black history is American history from a different perspective,” Sutton noted. “Events such as these can be helpful in the reconciliation and healing in America.”

Events like these are important for everybody because they showcase all of American history, he said.

Sutton joined the local branch of the NAACP in 2012 and is now the third vice president of the organization here in Sampson. Last year Sutton said he decided to look back at the 400-year legacy and incorporate it into that year’s NAACP celebration.

“The takeaway for this event was for people to appreciate and recognize the impact blacks have had on this nation in so many ways going back to 1619 through today,” Sutton noted.

Brendaly Vega Davis can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2588.