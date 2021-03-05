Sampson Partners honored

Johnny Pridgen Jr. and Paul Viser are working to make progress for Sampson Partners. File photo|Sampson Independent Sampson Partners, Inc., downtown Clinton. File photo|Sampson Independent Paul Viser looks to make improvements. File photo|Sampson Independent Johnny Pridgen Jr. stands next a section of Sampson Partners, which was dedicated to his parents. File photo|Sampson Independent

The Clinton Main Street Program and Clinton Development Corporation took the time to honor Sampson Partners with a 2020 Clinton Main Street Program award for best Adaptive Reuse Project.

“This has been a truly transformative project for Downtown Clinton, due to the fact it has not only seen complete renovations to multiple buildings, but has also added a new business, The Shop on Main, as well as the opportunity for Sampson Community College to have a satellite location in Downtown Clinton in which business owners and citizens alike may take advantage of educational opportunities and resources through the SCC Small Business Center,” Planning Director/Main Street Director Mary Rose stated.

Sampson Partners Inc. began 2020 with an event in January which dedicated the J.C. Prdgen Family Building along E. Main Street in downtown Clinton. The buildings included in this project had been vacant for a number of years. The project added “The Shop on Main”and an additional space used by Sampson Community College for classes in connection with the SCC Small Business Center.

Paul Viser and Johnny Pridgen Jr. came to the regularly scheduled monthly meeting for the Clinton City Council to receive the award.

A dedication for the building in downtown Clinton was held in January of 2020 for the J.C. Pridgen Family Building. It was named after Pridgen’s father, who was one of the original board members for the organization which began in 1986.

At that time, it was known as the Clinton United Churches Crisis Center, Inc. and became known as Sampson Crisis Center, Inc. a few years later. Many transformations occurred over the years. One of them was the discontinuation of food distribution and crisis intervention in 2014. Through reorganization, the name changed to Sampson Partners in the summer of 2018.

“I’m so proud of Sampson Partners and all of the folks who have been involved in this project,” Rose said. “Another thing I would like to say that there’s an African proverb that says if you want to go fast, go alone, but if you want to go far, go together. And Sampson Partners will help Sampson County go far, I’m convinced of that.”

Pridgen noted that Sampson Partners is a Christian organization with the purpose to generate cash for donation and support throughout Sampson County.

“These buildings came up through no choice of our that continue with our property,” Pridgen noted of possibly acquire more buildings for their organization. “We’re not gonna make a big splash about it. We’re gonna do it in increments. We’re not gonna be asking anybody for money. We’re gonna do it our way and hopefully it’ll look great in a couple of years.”

Mayor Lew Starling noted that he was very proud of the organization then proceeded to present them with the award.

