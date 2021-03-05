CARES funding aids Harrells businesses

HARRELLS — While the COVID-19 pandemic continues, businesses in Harrells are now able to provide a safer shopping experience thanks to grant funding.

The town in southern Sampson County received $30,000 from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which was approved by U.S. Congress members to help communities recover from the pandemic. With a portion of the money, board members approved the purchase of more than 23 fogger machines and Pureox disinfectant to help kill the virus. The devices were distributed to businesses and organizations in the area.

“With the amount that they gave us, the town decided that it was incredibly important to try to help each of our businesses here in Harrells,” Town Clerk Cindy Ezzell said about CARES funding administered locally by Sampson County leaders. “I’m just so proud that our little town would do that.”

After receiving the funding, town officials also purchased shields, sanitizer, and face masks. Six grants were also awarded to help local businesses with personal protective equipment and other needs related to COVID-19.

“We’re really appreciative of receiving the funding and we just wanted to spread it to our businesses to help them as much as we can,” Ezzell said.