Fatal shooting victim ID’d

A female who was shot while in a residence in northern Sampson County during the early-morning hours Feb. 28 has now been identified by Sampson County Sheriff’s authorities, who continue to investigate the fatal shooting.

Sheriff’s officials released information about the shooting for the first time Thursday afternoon, offering the identification of the victim Carolyn Ann Stephenson, 61, as an “update” to the previous information on the Feb. 28 shooting, none of which was released until Thursday.

According to the information from Lt. Marcus Smith, on Feb. 28, after 1 a.m., deputies responded to a report of shots fired on Todd Lane, Dunn.

“Upon arrival, deputies located a deceased victim inside the residence. Deputies and investigators were on the scene early into the morning processing evidence and interviewing witnesses. The investigation is still in the very early stages and no additional information is available to release at this time.”

An update, dated March 4, noted that Stephenson was the victim of a shooting in which several rounds were fired at 69 Todd Lane, Dunn.

“During the incident, a female inside of the residence was struck by bullet projectiles and succumb (sic) to her injuries,” the Sheriff’s Office release stated.

During the investigation, it was discovered that 70 Todd Lane was also struck by projectiles, but no one was injured, authorities stated. Stephenson’s shooting is being investigated as a homicide.

“Investigators are actively pursuing leads in the investigation and are requesting that anyone who has additional information to contact Investigator Matthew Thornton at 910-592-4141,” the release stated. “At this time no further information is available for release.”