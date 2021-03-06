Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office and the Clinton Police Department.)

Arrests/citations

• Feb. 24 — Leslie Ray McClenny, 59, of 784 Old Brick Mill Road, Roseboro, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon. Bond set at $1,000; court date is April 5.

• Feb. 24 — Ronald Lee Jacobs, 32, of 6676 Oak Grove Church Road, Stedman, was charged with injury to real property and order for arrest. Bond set at $1,000; court date is March 17.

• Feb. 24 —Raymond Tate Farmer, 28, of 5202 Autry Hwy., Autryville, was charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, communicating threats, resisting a public officer and injury to personal property. Bond set at $13,000; court date is March 5.

• Feb. 24 — Laura Emanuel, 42, of 65 Quail Run Lane, Clinton, was charged with injury to personal property and simple assault. No bond set; court date is April 12.

• Feb. 24 — Franklin Chad Jernigan, 41, of 935 Maynard Road, Godwin, was charged with stalking. No bond set; court date is March 12.

• Feb. 25 — Zarius William-Vander Urquhart, 24, of 305 E. Jackson St., Roseboro, was charged with forgery of instrument, uttering forged instrument, forgery of endorsement and obtaining property by false pretense. Bond set at $10,000; court date was March 5.

• Feb. 25 — Christopher Dean Autry, 32, of 89 Meagan Lane, Dunn, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $10,000; court date is March 19.

• Feb. 25 — George Anthony McLamb, 41, of 207 E. Cumberland St., Dunn, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor larceny. Bond set at $1,500; court date is May 20.

• Feb. 25 — Heather Denise Venecia, 36, of 123 Dora Venecia Lane, Rose Hill, was charged with obstructing justice. Bond set at $5,000; court date was March 5.

• Feb. 25 — Autumn Josephine Turner, 28, of7491 Old Mintz Hwy., Garland, was charged with Sampson County Animal Control ordinance violation, resisting public officer, assault on a government official and communicating threats. Bond set at $5,500; court date is April 19.

• Feb. 25 — Oliver Terrell Owens, 42, of 2425 Reedsford Road, Clinton, was charged with assault on a female. No bond set; court date is April 5.

• Feb. 26 — Michael Tyler Bradshaw, 33, of 8546 Faison Hwy., Faison, was charged with larceny of a firearm and possession of firearm by felon. Bond set at $100,000; court date is April 9.

• Feb. 26 — Benigno Mucio Ojeda, 23, of 1113 Southwest Blvd., Clinton, was charged with assault on a female and assault on a child. No bond listed; court date is April 20.

• Feb. 27 — Tony Anthony Carr, 44, of 3124 England Drive, Fayetteville, was charged with injury to personal property. Bond set at $500; court date is April 28.

• Feb. 27 — Kevin Oneal Shipp, 31, of 833 Scully Drive, Fayetteville, was charged with possession of firearm by felon, larceny of a firearm and possession of stolen goods. Bond set at $10,000; court date is March 2.

• March 1 — Jaimie Lee Hood, 37, of 852 Sampson Acres Drive, Clinton, was charged with larceny. No bond set; court date is April 12.

• March 1 — Norma Sanchez, 54, of 760 Kenan Weeks Road, Newton Grove, was charged with simple assault. Bond set at $500; court date is April 13.

• March 1 — Tony Anthony Carr, 44, of 57 S. White Lake Ave., Garland, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting public officer. Bond set at $11,000; court date is March 5.

• March 1 — Justin Lee German, 38, of 5009 William R. King Road, Newton Grove, was charged with injury to personal property and domestic criminal trespass. No bond set; court date is April 6.

• March 1 — Jessica Lynne Warren, 31, of 5009 William R. King Road, Clinton, was charged with burglary/breaking and entering. No bond set; court date is March 17.

• March 1 — Jamie Lee Hood, 37, of 852 Sampson Acres Drive, Clinton, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia. Bond set at $3,500; court date is March 19.

• March 2 — Justina Skye Phillips, 28, of 4149 Five Bridge Road, Clinton, was charged with aid and abet larceny. Bond set at $500; court date is June 14.

• March 2 — Tylil Jamaal Cherry, 30, of Windsor, was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, maintaining vehicle/dwelling/place for controlled substance and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Bond set at $3,500; court date is March 19.

• March 2 — Jonathan Darby Koliba, 33, of 5757 Rockfish Road, Raeford, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license revoked. Bond set at $2,500; court date is March 19.

• March 2 — Joe Nathan Killett, 45, of 107 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired and possession of marijuana. No bond listed; court date is May 17.

• March 2 — Jamal Dante Moore, 30, of 169 Frank Lane, Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired, possession of marijuana and window tint violation. Bond set at $2,500; court date is July 14.

• March 2 — Rhonda Aginta Williams, 47, of 1903 Ernest St., Fayetteville, was charged with breaking and entering, larceny, possession of stolen property, habitual larceny and order for arrest. Bond set at $17,000; court date is March 2.

• March 2 — Robert James Miller, 36, of 5304 Crestwood Ave., Fayetteville. was charged with felony probation violation. Bond set at $5,000; court date is April 20.

• March 2 — Theresa Monique Sinclair, 29, of 198 Old Brick Mill Road, Roseboro, was charged with trespassing. Bond set at $5,000; court date is June 8.

• March 3 — Jacob Calvin Champion, 32, of 1466 Edwin Church Road, Dunn, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and order for arrest. Bond set at $25,000; court date was March 3.

• March 3 — Tyree Angel Otero, 22, of 822 Southwest Blvd., Clinton, was charged with three counts of cyberstalking. Bond set at $1,000; court date is May 3.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.