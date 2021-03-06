Sampson back in ‘critical’ red

Third highest case rate in NC; one of six red counties

Staff reports
<p>Sampson County Health Department staff and volunteers provided vaccinations for citizens during a drive-thru clinic earlier this week. Several more are on tap for March.</p>

COVID-19 in Sampson: A timeline

*Total positive patients based on announcements made by the County of Sampson and the Sampson County Health Department.

March 16 — first case

April 3 — second case

April 5 — third case

April 6 — 5 cases

April 8 — 9 cases

April 9 — 10 cases

April 13 — 13 cases

April 14 — 14 cases

April 15 — 17 cases

April 16 — 18 cases

April 17 — 19 cases

April 20 — 21 cases

April 21 — 24 cases

April 22 — 27 cases

April 23 — 35 cases

April 24 — 36 cases

April 27 — 45 cases

April 28 — 49 cases

April 29 — 63 cases

April 30 — 74 cases

May 1 — 81 cases

May 4 — 96 cases

May 5 — 100 cases

May 6 — 120 cases

May 7 — 129 cases

May 8 — 140 cases

May 11 — 171 cases

May 12 — 177 cases

May 13 — 193 cases

May 14 — 211 cases

May 15 — 224 cases

May 18 — 257 cases

May 19 — 267 cases

May 20 — 302 cases

May 21 — 314 cases

May 22 — 333 cases

May 26 — 392 cases

May 27 — 402 cases

May 28 — 413 cases

May 29 — 429 cases

June 1 — 479 cases

June 2 — 501 cases

June 3 — 510 cases

June 4 — 545 cases

June 5 — 563 cases

June 8 — 606 cases

June 9 — 630 cases

June 10 — 637 cases

June 11 — 681 cases

June 12 — 707 cases

June 15 — 749 cases

June 16 — 764 cases

June 17 — 804 cases

June 18 — 823 cases

June 19 — 859 cases

June 22 — 890 cases

June 23 — 927 cases

June 24 — 940 cases

June 25 — 954 cases

June 26 — 977 cases

June 29 — 1,013 cases

June 30 — 1,057 cases

July 1 — 1,077 cases

July 2 — 1,085 cases

July 6 — 1,122 cases

July 7 — 1,134 cases

July 8 — 1,149 cases

July 9 — 1,157 cases

July 10 — 1,181 cases

July 13 — 1,200 cases

July 14 — 1,229 cases

July 15 — 1,262 cases

July 16 — 1,283 cases

July 17 — 1,287 cases

July 20 — 1,290 cases

July 21 — 1,322 cases

July 22 — 1,382 cases

July 23 — 1,433 cases

July 24 — 1,451 cases

July 27 — 1,478 cases

July 28 — 1,489 cases

July 29 — 1,498 cases

July 30 — 1,507 cases

July 31 — 1,521 cases

Aug. 5 — 1,547 cases

Aug. 6 — 1,558 cases

Aug. 7 — 1,610 cases

Aug. 10 — 1,638 cases

Aug. 11 — 1,665 cases

Aug. 13 — 1,671 cases

Aug. 14 — 1,691 cases

Aug. 17 — 1,721 cases

Aug. 18 — 1,747 cases

Aug. 19 — 1,755 cases

Aug. 20 — 1,771 cases

Aug. 21 — 1,783 cases

Aug. 24 — 1,811 cases

Aug. 25 — 1,820 cases

Aug. 26 — 1,837 cases

Aug. 27 — 1,851 cases

Aug. 28 — 1,865 cases

Aug. 31 — 1,876 cases

Sept. 1 — 1,908 cases

Sept. 2 — 1,926 cases

Sept. 3 — 1,933 cases

Sept. 4 — 1,958 cases

Sept. 8 — 1,996 cases

Sept. 9 — 2,000 cases

Sept. 10 — 2,020 cases

Sept. 14 — 2,057 cases

Sept. 15 — 2,074 cases

Sept. 16 — 2,098 cases

Sept. 17 — 2,111 cases

Sept. 18 — 2,140 cases

Sept. 21 — 2,176 cases

Sept. 22 — 2,192 cases

Sept. 23 — 2,211 cases

Sept. 24 — 2,241 cases

Sept. 25 — 2,258 cases

Sept. 28 — 2,287 cases

Sept. 29 — 2,302 cases

Sept. 30 — 2,308 cases

Oct. 1 — 2,330 cases

Oct. 2 — 2,348 cases

Oct. 5 — 2,360 cases

Oct. 6 — 2,378 cases

Oct. 7 — 2,406 cases

Oct. 8 — 2,419 cases

Oct. 9 — 2,433 cases

Oct. 12 — 2,476 cases

Oct. 13 — 2,492 cases

Oct. 15 — 2,522 cases

Oct. 16 — 2,551 cases

Oct. 19 — 2,571 cases

Oct. 20 — 2,601 cases

Oct. 21 — 2,621 cases

Oct. 22 — 2,661 cases

Oct. 23 — 2,682 cases

Oct. 26 — 2,717 cases

Oct. 27 — 2,738 cases

Oct. 28 — 2,800 cases

Oct. 29 — 2,833 cases

Oct. 30 — 2,882 cases

Nov. 3 — 2,941 cases

Nov. 4 — 2,956 cases

Nov. 5 — 3,028 cases

Nov. 6 — 3,053 cases

Nov. 9 — 3,102 cases

Nov. 10 — 3,179 cases

Nov. 12 — 3,236 cases

Nov. 13 — 3,312 cases

Nov. 16 — 3,351 cases

Nov. 17 — 3,412 cases

Nov. 18 — 3,435 cases

Nov. 19 — 3,454 cases

Nov. 23 — 3,534 cases

Nov. 24 — 3,583 cases

Nov. 25 — 3,603 cases

Dec. 1 — 3,793 cases

Dec. 3 — 3,911 cases

Dec. 4 — 3,951 cases

Dec. 7 — 3,983 cases

Dec. 8 — 4,053 cases

Dec. 9 — 4,117 cases

Dec. 10 — 4,209 cases

Dec. 11 — 4,281 cases

Dec. 14 — 4,362 cases

Dec. 15 — 4,427 cases

Dec. 16 — 4,506 cases

Dec. 17 — 4,569 cases

Dec. 21 — 4,640 cases

Dec. 22 — 4,716 cases

Dec. 23 — 4,772 cases

Dec. 30 — 5,005 cases

Dec. 31 — 5,041 cases

Jan. 4 — 5,142 cases

Jan. 5 — 5,173 cases

Jan. 6 — 5,238 cases

Jan. 7 — 5,297 cases

Jan. 8 — 5,469 cases

Jan. 11 — 5,514 cases

Jan. 12 — 5,587 cases

Jan. 14 — 5,719 cases

Jan. 15 — 5,789 cases

Jan. 19 — 5,838 cases

Jan. 20 — 5,901 cases

Jan. 21 — 6,004 cases

Jan. 22 — 6,060 cases

Jan. 25 — 6,076 cases

Jan. 26 — 6,132 cases

Jan. 27 — 6,174 cases

Jan. 28 — 6,201 cases

Jan. 29 — 6,237 cases

Feb. 1 — 6,261 cases

Feb. 2 — 6,314 cases

Feb. 4 — 6,345 cases

Feb. 5 — 6,402 cases

Feb. 8 — 6,443 cases

Feb. 9 — 6,470 cases

Feb. 11 — 6,503 cases

Feb. 12 — 6,546 cases

Feb. 15 — 6,574 cases

Feb. 16 — 6,604 cases

Feb. 18 — 6,637 cases

Feb. 19 — 6,692 cases

Feb. 22 — 6,731 cases

Feb. 23 — 6,770 cases

Feb. 25 — 6,819 cases

Feb. 26 — 6,922 cases

March 1 — 6,956 cases

March 2 — 7,009 cases

March 4 — 7,052 cases

March 5 — 7,073 cases

Sampson is once again considered a site of “critical” community spread under the latest COVID-19 County Alert System, falling from yellow and bypassing orange on its way into the red, one of just six red counties in the state. Sampson also has the third-highest 14-day case rate of all 100 counties in North Carolina, according to the latest data.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) on Thursday updated the COVID-19 County Alert System, which shows six red counties — a decrease from 27 red counties on the previous Feb. 22 County Alert System and the fewest red counties in the state since the start of the County Alert System.

The new update also lists 34 orange “substantial spread” counties and 60 yellow “significant spread” counties — both changes from 40 orange counties and 33 yellow counties on Feb. 22. Sampson was a yellow county in the last update, but fell all the way to red in Thursday’s update, which encompassed data from Feb. 14-27.

The system uses a combination of three metrics: case rate (number of new cases in 14 days per 100,000 people), the percent of tests that are positive over 14 days, and hospital impact within the county.

According to the new report, Sampson’s 14-day case rate is back at 606.0 per 100,000 people, which is third highest in the state behind just Robeson and Vance counties.

Sampson’s 14-day case stood at 453.3 in the previous report and 590.3 in the Feb. 4 report before that, a massive drop from the two-week case rate of 1,505 per 100,000 people in the Jan. 20 report, which put Sampson’s rate at the fifth highest of the state’s 100 counties. It is now has the dubious distinction of being back in the state’s top five.

The 14-day percent positive stands at 11.4% in the new report, nearly double the 6.2% in the last report and even more than the 11.3% in the Jan. 20 report. Sampson’s cases are still deemed to have a “low impact” on local hospitals, a status that has remained unchanged since the inception of COVID-19 County Alert System.

To meet “critical”, counties must have a new case rate of at least 200 per 100,000 population with at least 42 cases in the past 14 days and have either a 10% or greater 14-day percent positive or a high impact on county hospitals. To meet substantial spread, counties must have a new case rate between 101 and 200 per 100,000 people in 14 days, with at least 21 cases in a two-week period, as well as percent positive rate between 8% and 10% or moderate hospital impact.

The NCDHHS stated that North Carolina’s key metrics continue to move in a positive direction with decreasing trends in numbers of COVID-19 cases reported each day, people being hospitalized with COVID-19, people in the intensive care unit and the percent of tests that are positive. NCDHHS also announced Thursday case rates are down more than 15-fold in long-term care facility settings. The department is also now expecting K-12 schools to open for in-person instruction for students to the fullest extent possible.

“Red and orange counties need to do even more to slow the spread of COVID-19 in their communities; it is strongly recommended these counties go further and build upon current requirements outlined in the County Alert System,” the NCDHHS stated in a release.

As of Friday in Sampson, there had been 18,759 COVID-19 tests performed, resulting in 11,686 negatives and 7,073 positives, including 21 new cases on Friday. The county stands at 92 deaths attributed to the virus, one additional since Tuesday.

According to the NCDHHS COVID-19 Dashboard, statewide as of noon Friday, laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases to date totaled 870,149, including 2,093 newly-reported cases. The state tallied 11,446 deaths due to COVID-19 as of Friday. There were 1,226 hospitalized as of Friday.

Vaccinations

The Sampson County Health Department had administered a total of 7,559 vaccines as of this past Saturday. With the vaccine eligibility criteria expanding this week, Sampson has scheduled a number of vaccine opportunities in the coming weeks. They include:

March 10

Time: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Place: Union High School, 1189 Kader Merritt Road, Rose Hill

Eligible Groups: Groups 1-3 (Citizens 65 and older, frontline healthcare workers, childcare employees, Pre-k through 12th grade employees, and frontline essential workers)

March 17

Time: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Place: Sampson Agri-Expo Center, 414 Warsaw Road, Clinton

Eligible Groups: Second dose will be provided 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to those who have received their first dose on Feb. 10 and 17. First doses will be provided 1-4 p.m. to Groups 1-3 (Citizens 65 and older, frontline healthcare workers, childcare employees, Pre-k through 12th grade employees, and frontline essential workers)

March 24

Time: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Place: Charles E. Perry School, 705 Boone St., Roseboro

Eligible Groups: Groups 1-4 (Citizens 65 and older, frontline healthcare workers, childcare employees, pre-k through 12th grade employees, frontline essential workers, and Citizens 18 and older with high risk medical conditions, homeless or incarcerated)

March 31

Location: Sampson Agri-Expo Center, 414 Warsaw Road, Clinton

Times: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Eligible Groups: Second dose will be provided 9am-1pm to those who have received their first dose on March 3rd, 2021. First doses will be provided 1-4 p.m. to Groups 1-4* (Citizens 65 and older, frontline healthcare workers, childcare employees, pre-k through 12th grade employees, frontline essential workers, and Citizens 18 and older with high risk medical conditions, homeless, or incarcerated)

All scheduled events are subject to vaccine availability.

Citizens will not be required to leave their vehicles at the drive-thru events. Participants are encouraged to bring their teacher ID and/or other form of employee identification. Vaccinations will be offered to those who have not received any vaccine within 14 days of the event, based on vaccine availability. The second dose of the vaccine is due approximately 28 days following the first dose. People will be monitored 15 minutes after receiving the vaccine.

More information is available at www.sampsonnc.com. The local COVID helpline can be reached at 910-490-1056. Those interested can also visit YourSpotYourShot.nc.gov for accurate information about the COVID-19 vaccines.

A statewide Modified Stay at Home Order was officially lifted at the end of last week and COVID-19 restrictions eased, with Gov. Roy Cooper citing improving numbers and increased vaccine distribution across North Carolina.

The new executive order lifts the Modified Stay at Home Order requiring people to stay at home and businesses to close to the public between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. The number of people who may gather indoors will increase from 10 to 25, while 50 remains the limit for outdoors. The curfew on the sale of alcohol for onsite consumption has been moved from 9 to 11 p.m.

Some businesses, including bars and amusement parks, are now open for patrons indoors as they adhere to new occupancy restrictions. Many businesses, venues and arenas now have increased occupancy both indoors and outdoors.