Sampson back in ‘critical’ red

Sampson County Health Department staff and volunteers provided vaccinations for citizens during a drive-thru clinic earlier this week. Several more are on tap for March. COVID-19 in Sampson: A timeline *Total positive patients based on announcements made by the County of Sampson and the Sampson County Health Department. March 16 — first case April 3 — second case April 5 — third case April 6 — 5 cases April 8 — 9 cases April 9 — 10 cases April 13 — 13 cases April 14 — 14 cases April 15 — 17 cases April 16 — 18 cases April 17 — 19 cases April 20 — 21 cases April 21 — 24 cases April 22 — 27 cases April 23 — 35 cases April 24 — 36 cases April 27 — 45 cases April 28 — 49 cases April 29 — 63 cases April 30 — 74 cases May 1 — 81 cases May 4 — 96 cases May 5 — 100 cases May 6 — 120 cases May 7 — 129 cases May 8 — 140 cases May 11 — 171 cases May 12 — 177 cases May 13 — 193 cases May 14 — 211 cases May 15 — 224 cases May 18 — 257 cases May 19 — 267 cases May 20 — 302 cases May 21 — 314 cases May 22 — 333 cases May 26 — 392 cases May 27 — 402 cases May 28 — 413 cases May 29 — 429 cases June 1 — 479 cases June 2 — 501 cases June 3 — 510 cases June 4 — 545 cases June 5 — 563 cases June 8 — 606 cases June 9 — 630 cases June 10 — 637 cases June 11 — 681 cases June 12 — 707 cases June 15 — 749 cases June 16 — 764 cases June 17 — 804 cases June 18 — 823 cases June 19 — 859 cases June 22 — 890 cases June 23 — 927 cases June 24 — 940 cases June 25 — 954 cases June 26 — 977 cases June 29 — 1,013 cases June 30 — 1,057 cases July 1 — 1,077 cases July 2 — 1,085 cases July 6 — 1,122 cases July 7 — 1,134 cases July 8 — 1,149 cases July 9 — 1,157 cases July 10 — 1,181 cases July 13 — 1,200 cases July 14 — 1,229 cases July 15 — 1,262 cases July 16 — 1,283 cases July 17 — 1,287 cases July 20 — 1,290 cases July 21 — 1,322 cases July 22 — 1,382 cases July 23 — 1,433 cases July 24 — 1,451 cases July 27 — 1,478 cases July 28 — 1,489 cases July 29 — 1,498 cases July 30 — 1,507 cases July 31 — 1,521 cases Aug. 5 — 1,547 cases Aug. 6 — 1,558 cases Aug. 7 — 1,610 cases Aug. 10 — 1,638 cases Aug. 11 — 1,665 cases Aug. 13 — 1,671 cases Aug. 14 — 1,691 cases Aug. 17 — 1,721 cases Aug. 18 — 1,747 cases Aug. 19 — 1,755 cases Aug. 20 — 1,771 cases Aug. 21 — 1,783 cases Aug. 24 — 1,811 cases Aug. 25 — 1,820 cases Aug. 26 — 1,837 cases Aug. 27 — 1,851 cases Aug. 28 — 1,865 cases Aug. 31 — 1,876 cases Sept. 1 — 1,908 cases Sept. 2 — 1,926 cases Sept. 3 — 1,933 cases Sept. 4 — 1,958 cases Sept. 8 — 1,996 cases Sept. 9 — 2,000 cases Sept. 10 — 2,020 cases Sept. 14 — 2,057 cases Sept. 15 — 2,074 cases Sept. 16 — 2,098 cases Sept. 17 — 2,111 cases Sept. 18 — 2,140 cases Sept. 21 — 2,176 cases Sept. 22 — 2,192 cases Sept. 23 — 2,211 cases Sept. 24 — 2,241 cases Sept. 25 — 2,258 cases Sept. 28 — 2,287 cases Sept. 29 — 2,302 cases Sept. 30 — 2,308 cases Oct. 1 — 2,330 cases Oct. 2 — 2,348 cases Oct. 5 — 2,360 cases Oct. 6 — 2,378 cases Oct. 7 — 2,406 cases Oct. 8 — 2,419 cases Oct. 9 — 2,433 cases Oct. 12 — 2,476 cases Oct. 13 — 2,492 cases Oct. 15 — 2,522 cases Oct. 16 — 2,551 cases Oct. 19 — 2,571 cases Oct. 20 — 2,601 cases Oct. 21 — 2,621 cases Oct. 22 — 2,661 cases Oct. 23 — 2,682 cases Oct. 26 — 2,717 cases Oct. 27 — 2,738 cases Oct. 28 — 2,800 cases Oct. 29 — 2,833 cases Oct. 30 — 2,882 cases Nov. 3 — 2,941 cases Nov. 4 — 2,956 cases Nov. 5 — 3,028 cases Nov. 6 — 3,053 cases Nov. 9 — 3,102 cases Nov. 10 — 3,179 cases Nov. 12 — 3,236 cases Nov. 13 — 3,312 cases Nov. 16 — 3,351 cases Nov. 17 — 3,412 cases Nov. 18 — 3,435 cases Nov. 19 — 3,454 cases Nov. 23 — 3,534 cases Nov. 24 — 3,583 cases Nov. 25 — 3,603 cases Dec. 1 — 3,793 cases Dec. 3 — 3,911 cases Dec. 4 — 3,951 cases Dec. 7 — 3,983 cases Dec. 8 — 4,053 cases Dec. 9 — 4,117 cases Dec. 10 — 4,209 cases Dec. 11 — 4,281 cases Dec. 14 — 4,362 cases Dec. 15 — 4,427 cases Dec. 16 — 4,506 cases Dec. 17 — 4,569 cases Dec. 21 — 4,640 cases Dec. 22 — 4,716 cases Dec. 23 — 4,772 cases Dec. 30 — 5,005 cases Dec. 31 — 5,041 cases Jan. 4 — 5,142 cases Jan. 5 — 5,173 cases Jan. 6 — 5,238 cases Jan. 7 — 5,297 cases Jan. 8 — 5,469 cases Jan. 11 — 5,514 cases Jan. 12 — 5,587 cases Jan. 14 — 5,719 cases Jan. 15 — 5,789 cases Jan. 19 — 5,838 cases Jan. 20 — 5,901 cases Jan. 21 — 6,004 cases Jan. 22 — 6,060 cases Jan. 25 — 6,076 cases Jan. 26 — 6,132 cases Jan. 27 — 6,174 cases Jan. 28 — 6,201 cases Jan. 29 — 6,237 cases Feb. 1 — 6,261 cases Feb. 2 — 6,314 cases Feb. 4 — 6,345 cases Feb. 5 — 6,402 cases Feb. 8 — 6,443 cases Feb. 9 — 6,470 cases Feb. 11 — 6,503 cases Feb. 12 — 6,546 cases Feb. 15 — 6,574 cases Feb. 16 — 6,604 cases Feb. 18 — 6,637 cases Feb. 19 — 6,692 cases Feb. 22 — 6,731 cases Feb. 23 — 6,770 cases Feb. 25 — 6,819 cases Feb. 26 — 6,922 cases March 1 — 6,956 cases March 2 — 7,009 cases March 4 — 7,052 cases March 5 — 7,073 cases

Sampson is once again considered a site of “critical” community spread under the latest COVID-19 County Alert System, falling from yellow and bypassing orange on its way into the red, one of just six red counties in the state. Sampson also has the third-highest 14-day case rate of all 100 counties in North Carolina, according to the latest data.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) on Thursday updated the COVID-19 County Alert System, which shows six red counties — a decrease from 27 red counties on the previous Feb. 22 County Alert System and the fewest red counties in the state since the start of the County Alert System.

The new update also lists 34 orange “substantial spread” counties and 60 yellow “significant spread” counties — both changes from 40 orange counties and 33 yellow counties on Feb. 22. Sampson was a yellow county in the last update, but fell all the way to red in Thursday’s update, which encompassed data from Feb. 14-27.

The system uses a combination of three metrics: case rate (number of new cases in 14 days per 100,000 people), the percent of tests that are positive over 14 days, and hospital impact within the county.

According to the new report, Sampson’s 14-day case rate is back at 606.0 per 100,000 people, which is third highest in the state behind just Robeson and Vance counties.

Sampson’s 14-day case stood at 453.3 in the previous report and 590.3 in the Feb. 4 report before that, a massive drop from the two-week case rate of 1,505 per 100,000 people in the Jan. 20 report, which put Sampson’s rate at the fifth highest of the state’s 100 counties. It is now has the dubious distinction of being back in the state’s top five.

The 14-day percent positive stands at 11.4% in the new report, nearly double the 6.2% in the last report and even more than the 11.3% in the Jan. 20 report. Sampson’s cases are still deemed to have a “low impact” on local hospitals, a status that has remained unchanged since the inception of COVID-19 County Alert System.

To meet “critical”, counties must have a new case rate of at least 200 per 100,000 population with at least 42 cases in the past 14 days and have either a 10% or greater 14-day percent positive or a high impact on county hospitals. To meet substantial spread, counties must have a new case rate between 101 and 200 per 100,000 people in 14 days, with at least 21 cases in a two-week period, as well as percent positive rate between 8% and 10% or moderate hospital impact.

The NCDHHS stated that North Carolina’s key metrics continue to move in a positive direction with decreasing trends in numbers of COVID-19 cases reported each day, people being hospitalized with COVID-19, people in the intensive care unit and the percent of tests that are positive. NCDHHS also announced Thursday case rates are down more than 15-fold in long-term care facility settings. The department is also now expecting K-12 schools to open for in-person instruction for students to the fullest extent possible.

“Red and orange counties need to do even more to slow the spread of COVID-19 in their communities; it is strongly recommended these counties go further and build upon current requirements outlined in the County Alert System,” the NCDHHS stated in a release.

As of Friday in Sampson, there had been 18,759 COVID-19 tests performed, resulting in 11,686 negatives and 7,073 positives, including 21 new cases on Friday. The county stands at 92 deaths attributed to the virus, one additional since Tuesday.

According to the NCDHHS COVID-19 Dashboard, statewide as of noon Friday, laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases to date totaled 870,149, including 2,093 newly-reported cases. The state tallied 11,446 deaths due to COVID-19 as of Friday. There were 1,226 hospitalized as of Friday.

Vaccinations

The Sampson County Health Department had administered a total of 7,559 vaccines as of this past Saturday. With the vaccine eligibility criteria expanding this week, Sampson has scheduled a number of vaccine opportunities in the coming weeks. They include:

March 10

Time: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Place: Union High School, 1189 Kader Merritt Road, Rose Hill

Eligible Groups: Groups 1-3 (Citizens 65 and older, frontline healthcare workers, childcare employees, Pre-k through 12th grade employees, and frontline essential workers)

March 17

Time: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Place: Sampson Agri-Expo Center, 414 Warsaw Road, Clinton

Eligible Groups: Second dose will be provided 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to those who have received their first dose on Feb. 10 and 17. First doses will be provided 1-4 p.m. to Groups 1-3 (Citizens 65 and older, frontline healthcare workers, childcare employees, Pre-k through 12th grade employees, and frontline essential workers)

March 24

Time: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Place: Charles E. Perry School, 705 Boone St., Roseboro

Eligible Groups: Groups 1-4 (Citizens 65 and older, frontline healthcare workers, childcare employees, pre-k through 12th grade employees, frontline essential workers, and Citizens 18 and older with high risk medical conditions, homeless or incarcerated)

March 31

Location: Sampson Agri-Expo Center, 414 Warsaw Road, Clinton

Times: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Eligible Groups: Second dose will be provided 9am-1pm to those who have received their first dose on March 3rd, 2021. First doses will be provided 1-4 p.m. to Groups 1-4* (Citizens 65 and older, frontline healthcare workers, childcare employees, pre-k through 12th grade employees, frontline essential workers, and Citizens 18 and older with high risk medical conditions, homeless, or incarcerated)

All scheduled events are subject to vaccine availability.

Citizens will not be required to leave their vehicles at the drive-thru events. Participants are encouraged to bring their teacher ID and/or other form of employee identification. Vaccinations will be offered to those who have not received any vaccine within 14 days of the event, based on vaccine availability. The second dose of the vaccine is due approximately 28 days following the first dose. People will be monitored 15 minutes after receiving the vaccine.

More information is available at www.sampsonnc.com. The local COVID helpline can be reached at 910-490-1056. Those interested can also visit YourSpotYourShot.nc.gov for accurate information about the COVID-19 vaccines.

A statewide Modified Stay at Home Order was officially lifted at the end of last week and COVID-19 restrictions eased, with Gov. Roy Cooper citing improving numbers and increased vaccine distribution across North Carolina.

The new executive order lifts the Modified Stay at Home Order requiring people to stay at home and businesses to close to the public between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. The number of people who may gather indoors will increase from 10 to 25, while 50 remains the limit for outdoors. The curfew on the sale of alcohol for onsite consumption has been moved from 9 to 11 p.m.

Some businesses, including bars and amusement parks, are now open for patrons indoors as they adhere to new occupancy restrictions. Many businesses, venues and arenas now have increased occupancy both indoors and outdoors.