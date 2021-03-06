Sampson back in ‘critical’ red

Sampson County Health Department staff and volunteers provided vaccinations for citizens during a drive-thru clinic earlier this week. Several more are on tap for March.
COVID-19 in Sampson: A timeline
*Total positive patients based on announcements made by the County of Sampson and the Sampson County Health Department.
March 16 — first case
April 3 — second case
April 5 — third case
April 6 — 5 cases
April 8 — 9 cases
April 9 — 10 cases
April 13 — 13 cases
April 14 — 14 cases
April 15 — 17 cases
April 16 — 18 cases
April 17 — 19 cases
April 20 — 21 cases
April 21 — 24 cases
April 22 — 27 cases
April 23 — 35 cases
April 24 — 36 cases
April 27 — 45 cases
April 28 — 49 cases
April 29 — 63 cases
April 30 — 74 cases
May 1 — 81 cases
May 4 — 96 cases
May 5 — 100 cases
May 6 — 120 cases
May 7 — 129 cases
May 8 — 140 cases
May 11 — 171 cases
May 12 — 177 cases
May 13 — 193 cases
May 14 — 211 cases
May 15 — 224 cases
May 18 — 257 cases
May 19 — 267 cases
May 20 — 302 cases
May 21 — 314 cases
May 22 — 333 cases
May 26 — 392 cases
May 27 — 402 cases
May 28 — 413 cases
May 29 — 429 cases
June 1 — 479 cases
June 2 — 501 cases
June 3 — 510 cases
June 4 — 545 cases
June 5 — 563 cases
June 8 — 606 cases
June 9 — 630 cases
June 10 — 637 cases
June 11 — 681 cases
June 12 — 707 cases
June 15 — 749 cases
June 16 — 764 cases
June 17 — 804 cases
June 18 — 823 cases
June 19 — 859 cases
June 22 — 890 cases
June 23 — 927 cases
June 24 — 940 cases
June 25 — 954 cases
June 26 — 977 cases
June 29 — 1,013 cases
June 30 — 1,057 cases
July 1 — 1,077 cases
July 2 — 1,085 cases
July 6 — 1,122 cases
July 7 — 1,134 cases
July 8 — 1,149 cases
July 9 — 1,157 cases
July 10 — 1,181 cases
July 13 — 1,200 cases
July 14 — 1,229 cases
July 15 — 1,262 cases
July 16 — 1,283 cases
July 17 — 1,287 cases
July 20 — 1,290 cases
July 21 — 1,322 cases
July 22 — 1,382 cases
July 23 — 1,433 cases
July 24 — 1,451 cases
July 27 — 1,478 cases
July 28 — 1,489 cases
July 29 — 1,498 cases
July 30 — 1,507 cases
July 31 — 1,521 cases
Aug. 5 — 1,547 cases
Aug. 6 — 1,558 cases
Aug. 7 — 1,610 cases
Aug. 10 — 1,638 cases
Aug. 11 — 1,665 cases
Aug. 13 — 1,671 cases
Aug. 14 — 1,691 cases
Aug. 17 — 1,721 cases
Aug. 18 — 1,747 cases
Aug. 19 — 1,755 cases
Aug. 20 — 1,771 cases
Aug. 21 — 1,783 cases
Aug. 24 — 1,811 cases
Aug. 25 — 1,820 cases
Aug. 26 — 1,837 cases
Aug. 27 — 1,851 cases
Aug. 28 — 1,865 cases
Aug. 31 — 1,876 cases
Sept. 1 — 1,908 cases
Sept. 2 — 1,926 cases
Sept. 3 — 1,933 cases
Sept. 4 — 1,958 cases
Sept. 8 — 1,996 cases
Sept. 9 — 2,000 cases
Sept. 10 — 2,020 cases
Sept. 14 — 2,057 cases
Sept. 15 — 2,074 cases
Sept. 16 — 2,098 cases
Sept. 17 — 2,111 cases
Sept. 18 — 2,140 cases
Sept. 21 — 2,176 cases
Sept. 22 — 2,192 cases
Sept. 23 — 2,211 cases
Sept. 24 — 2,241 cases
Sept. 25 — 2,258 cases
Sept. 28 — 2,287 cases
Sept. 29 — 2,302 cases
Sept. 30 — 2,308 cases
Oct. 1 — 2,330 cases
Oct. 2 — 2,348 cases
Oct. 5 — 2,360 cases
Oct. 6 — 2,378 cases
Oct. 7 — 2,406 cases
Oct. 8 — 2,419 cases
Oct. 9 — 2,433 cases
Oct. 12 — 2,476 cases
Oct. 13 — 2,492 cases
Oct. 15 — 2,522 cases
Oct. 16 — 2,551 cases
Oct. 19 — 2,571 cases
Oct. 20 — 2,601 cases
Oct. 21 — 2,621 cases
Oct. 22 — 2,661 cases
Oct. 23 — 2,682 cases
Oct. 26 — 2,717 cases
Oct. 27 — 2,738 cases
Oct. 28 — 2,800 cases
Oct. 29 — 2,833 cases
Oct. 30 — 2,882 cases
Nov. 3 — 2,941 cases
Nov. 4 — 2,956 cases
Nov. 5 — 3,028 cases
Nov. 6 — 3,053 cases
Nov. 9 — 3,102 cases
Nov. 10 — 3,179 cases
Nov. 12 — 3,236 cases
Nov. 13 — 3,312 cases
Nov. 16 — 3,351 cases
Nov. 17 — 3,412 cases
Nov. 18 — 3,435 cases
Nov. 19 — 3,454 cases
Nov. 23 — 3,534 cases
Nov. 24 — 3,583 cases
Nov. 25 — 3,603 cases
Dec. 1 — 3,793 cases
Dec. 3 — 3,911 cases
Dec. 4 — 3,951 cases
Dec. 7 — 3,983 cases
Dec. 8 — 4,053 cases
Dec. 9 — 4,117 cases
Dec. 10 — 4,209 cases
Dec. 11 — 4,281 cases
Dec. 14 — 4,362 cases
Dec. 15 — 4,427 cases
Dec. 16 — 4,506 cases
Dec. 17 — 4,569 cases
Dec. 21 — 4,640 cases
Dec. 22 — 4,716 cases
Dec. 23 — 4,772 cases
Dec. 30 — 5,005 cases
Dec. 31 — 5,041 cases
Jan. 4 — 5,142 cases
Jan. 5 — 5,173 cases
Jan. 6 — 5,238 cases
Jan. 7 — 5,297 cases
Jan. 8 — 5,469 cases
Jan. 11 — 5,514 cases
Jan. 12 — 5,587 cases
Jan. 14 — 5,719 cases
Jan. 15 — 5,789 cases
Jan. 19 — 5,838 cases
Jan. 20 — 5,901 cases
Jan. 21 — 6,004 cases
Jan. 22 — 6,060 cases
Jan. 25 — 6,076 cases
Jan. 26 — 6,132 cases
Jan. 27 — 6,174 cases
Jan. 28 — 6,201 cases
Jan. 29 — 6,237 cases
Feb. 1 — 6,261 cases
Feb. 2 — 6,314 cases
Feb. 4 — 6,345 cases
Feb. 5 — 6,402 cases
Feb. 8 — 6,443 cases
Feb. 9 — 6,470 cases
Feb. 11 — 6,503 cases
Feb. 12 — 6,546 cases
Feb. 15 — 6,574 cases
Feb. 16 — 6,604 cases
Feb. 18 — 6,637 cases
Feb. 19 — 6,692 cases
Feb. 22 — 6,731 cases
Feb. 23 — 6,770 cases
Feb. 25 — 6,819 cases
Feb. 26 — 6,922 cases
March 1 — 6,956 cases
March 2 — 7,009 cases
March 4 — 7,052 cases
March 5 — 7,073 cases
Sampson is once again considered a site of “critical” community spread under the latest COVID-19 County Alert System, falling from yellow and bypassing orange on its way into the red, one of just six red counties in the state. Sampson also has the third-highest 14-day case rate of all 100 counties in North Carolina, according to the latest data.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) on Thursday updated the COVID-19 County Alert System, which shows six red counties — a decrease from 27 red counties on the previous Feb. 22 County Alert System and the fewest red counties in the state since the start of the County Alert System.
The new update also lists 34 orange “substantial spread” counties and 60 yellow “significant spread” counties — both changes from 40 orange counties and 33 yellow counties on Feb. 22. Sampson was a yellow county in the last update, but fell all the way to red in Thursday’s update, which encompassed data from Feb. 14-27.
The system uses a combination of three metrics: case rate (number of new cases in 14 days per 100,000 people), the percent of tests that are positive over 14 days, and hospital impact within the county.
According to the new report, Sampson’s 14-day case rate is back at 606.0 per 100,000 people, which is third highest in the state behind just Robeson and Vance counties.
Sampson’s 14-day case stood at 453.3 in the previous report and 590.3 in the Feb. 4 report before that, a massive drop from the two-week case rate of 1,505 per 100,000 people in the Jan. 20 report, which put Sampson’s rate at the fifth highest of the state’s 100 counties. It is now has the dubious distinction of being back in the state’s top five.
The 14-day percent positive stands at 11.4% in the new report, nearly double the 6.2% in the last report and even more than the 11.3% in the Jan. 20 report. Sampson’s cases are still deemed to have a “low impact” on local hospitals, a status that has remained unchanged since the inception of COVID-19 County Alert System.
To meet “critical”, counties must have a new case rate of at least 200 per 100,000 population with at least 42 cases in the past 14 days and have either a 10% or greater 14-day percent positive or a high impact on county hospitals. To meet substantial spread, counties must have a new case rate between 101 and 200 per 100,000 people in 14 days, with at least 21 cases in a two-week period, as well as percent positive rate between 8% and 10% or moderate hospital impact.
The NCDHHS stated that North Carolina’s key metrics continue to move in a positive direction with decreasing trends in numbers of COVID-19 cases reported each day, people being hospitalized with COVID-19, people in the intensive care unit and the percent of tests that are positive. NCDHHS also announced Thursday case rates are down more than 15-fold in long-term care facility settings. The department is also now expecting K-12 schools to open for in-person instruction for students to the fullest extent possible.
“Red and orange counties need to do even more to slow the spread of COVID-19 in their communities; it is strongly recommended these counties go further and build upon current requirements outlined in the County Alert System,” the NCDHHS stated in a release.
As of Friday in Sampson, there had been 18,759 COVID-19 tests performed, resulting in 11,686 negatives and 7,073 positives, including 21 new cases on Friday. The county stands at 92 deaths attributed to the virus, one additional since Tuesday.
According to the NCDHHS COVID-19 Dashboard, statewide as of noon Friday, laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases to date totaled 870,149, including 2,093 newly-reported cases. The state tallied 11,446 deaths due to COVID-19 as of Friday. There were 1,226 hospitalized as of Friday.
Vaccinations
The Sampson County Health Department had administered a total of 7,559 vaccines as of this past Saturday. With the vaccine eligibility criteria expanding this week, Sampson has scheduled a number of vaccine opportunities in the coming weeks. They include:
March 10
Time: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Place: Union High School, 1189 Kader Merritt Road, Rose Hill
Eligible Groups: Groups 1-3 (Citizens 65 and older, frontline healthcare workers, childcare employees, Pre-k through 12th grade employees, and frontline essential workers)
March 17
Time: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Place: Sampson Agri-Expo Center, 414 Warsaw Road, Clinton
Eligible Groups: Second dose will be provided 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to those who have received their first dose on Feb. 10 and 17. First doses will be provided 1-4 p.m. to Groups 1-3 (Citizens 65 and older, frontline healthcare workers, childcare employees, Pre-k through 12th grade employees, and frontline essential workers)
March 24
Time: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Place: Charles E. Perry School, 705 Boone St., Roseboro
Eligible Groups: Groups 1-4 (Citizens 65 and older, frontline healthcare workers, childcare employees, pre-k through 12th grade employees, frontline essential workers, and Citizens 18 and older with high risk medical conditions, homeless or incarcerated)
March 31
Location: Sampson Agri-Expo Center, 414 Warsaw Road, Clinton
Times: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Eligible Groups: Second dose will be provided 9am-1pm to those who have received their first dose on March 3rd, 2021. First doses will be provided 1-4 p.m. to Groups 1-4* (Citizens 65 and older, frontline healthcare workers, childcare employees, pre-k through 12th grade employees, frontline essential workers, and Citizens 18 and older with high risk medical conditions, homeless, or incarcerated)
All scheduled events are subject to vaccine availability.
Citizens will not be required to leave their vehicles at the drive-thru events. Participants are encouraged to bring their teacher ID and/or other form of employee identification. Vaccinations will be offered to those who have not received any vaccine within 14 days of the event, based on vaccine availability. The second dose of the vaccine is due approximately 28 days following the first dose. People will be monitored 15 minutes after receiving the vaccine.
More information is available at www.sampsonnc.com. The local COVID helpline can be reached at 910-490-1056. Those interested can also visit YourSpotYourShot.nc.gov for accurate information about the COVID-19 vaccines.
A statewide Modified Stay at Home Order was officially lifted at the end of last week and COVID-19 restrictions eased, with Gov. Roy Cooper citing improving numbers and increased vaccine distribution across North Carolina.
The new executive order lifts the Modified Stay at Home Order requiring people to stay at home and businesses to close to the public between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. The number of people who may gather indoors will increase from 10 to 25, while 50 remains the limit for outdoors. The curfew on the sale of alcohol for onsite consumption has been moved from 9 to 11 p.m.
Some businesses, including bars and amusement parks, are now open for patrons indoors as they adhere to new occupancy restrictions. Many businesses, venues and arenas now have increased occupancy both indoors and outdoors.