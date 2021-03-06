Dollar General eyes Turkey store

TURKEY — Dollar General is looking to expand its footprints in Sampson County by adding another store in eastern Sampson County.

Turkey Mayor Max Pope recently spoke about developers contacting local officials about the project. At the moment, the project is in the application process. An idea location is at the corner of Daniels Street and Highway 24. If plans move forward, Pope believes it will be benefit the area and said it will be wonderful addition to the town.

“A Dollar General is something that the community has been talking about for a long time, even before I came from Houston, Texas,” Pope said.

With many farmers in the area, Pope would like to see Dollar General add a gas station for shoppers and motorists. He believes it will be another asset for the town, especially with agriculture as the biggest moneymaker for Sampson County. There are currently more than 17,000 Dollar General stores in 46 states.

An official completion date for the Turkey location has not been announced.

Along with talks for a possible Dollar General, town leaders are also glad to see new businesses come to town, while established ones continue to grow. Burgers & Moore opened last summer, shorty after Elizabeth’s Pecan Products moved into a new location by the railroad tracks. Entrepreneurs looking to open automotive shops are in the application and zoning approval process.

Storm drain project complete

Thanks to a grant from the Golden LEAF Foundation, surface water is now flowing better through drainage line system. Turkey received a $168,694 grant from the organization to help alleviate issues.

“We got a better drainage system now than we ever had,” Pope said about the project finished this year. “All of the storm drains and all of the pipes have either been removed, repaired or replaced.”

Established in 1999, the mission of the Golden LEAF Foundation is to increase economic opportunity in North Carolina’s rural and tobacco-dependent areas. The efforts to help includes grants and partnering with state and local governments. More than $888 million in grant has been awarded to communities. Turkey’s grant was for $168,694 — but only $159,338 was needed to complete the job.

Storm Water Pipe Solutions assisted Turkey with the work, which took several months to complete. Cameras were used to find needs. Pope said there was not a single pipe that was not touched in some way. Several storm drains had to be rebuilt. All of the ditches running water from north to south of Highway 24, under the road were cleaned out.

“They did an outstanding job,” Pope said about the Wilmington-based business.

Website in the works

Turkey officials are currently developing a website to have an online presence for the public. Some of the features will include contact information for the town board members, operation hours, and events. The home page will probably feature a new motto for Turkey —“Always aspiring.” It’s currently under consideration for final approval.

“If you’re not aspired to do the work and meet the needs on the town, you’ll never have the work done or any needs met,” Pope said.

In other improvements, a One Call System was recently established to notify customers about important matters. Some of the examples of notices are events, trash pickup, and water being turned off. Pope is also encouraging Turkey residents to notify town hall if their phone number changes. Teresa Frack, town clerk, may be reached at 910-592-7273.

Expanding meeting capacity

With a change in safety restrictions and space, the town is allowing more people to attend meetings.

Previously, only 10 people were allowed in town hall — a total that includes both commissioners, employees and residents. A few residents were concerned about not being able to watch commissioners conduct town business. At the moment, the total has increased to 14.

“They live in the town and I want them in here,” Pope said. “I’ve told them and I told them that if they have something they want to talk about, give it to us and we’ll put it on the agenda.”

The next meeting is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 16, at town hall, 51 Market St., Turkey.

