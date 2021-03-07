Volunteers needed for child advocacy

In local courts, Mia Green works to make sure children have a safe home after suffering abuse and neglect.

As a member of the North Carolina Guardian as Litem (GAL) Program, she is encouraging the public to become volunteers because Sampson County needs a lot more. The Sampson County GAL Program is associated with the N.C. Administrative Office of the Courts. It recruits, trains, and supervises volunteers in every county throughout the state to serve as advocates.

“I wanted to help recruit other people to do the work because I feel like it’s so valuable,” Green said about giving back even during the challenging days of COVID-19, phone conversations and other restrictions related to the virus. “You talk to a lot of people, but the small amount of time you’re able to touch a child’s life and a family is nothing compared to the value you get when you see a child’s life turned around and you see the impact they’re going to have.”

As of March, Sampson County is not well represented, with children outnumbering volunteers. In February, the organization worked with 123 children. Only half of them have volunteers.

“It’s symptomatic of what’s going on in society,” she said. “If you got (that amount) of kids in a situation where they’ve been removed from their families, it kind of gives you an idea of what’s going on in your community as well. That’s why people need to get involved. This is our community and this is what’s going on.”

After children are removed from their home and put into a foster care because of abuse of neglect from parents, they will need to have representation in court. While some states use paid lawyers, Green said a volunteer must also speak on behalf of a child in North Carolina.

“We also have a lawyer, but there’s also a volunteer that has to go into that child’s space and evaluate what’s going on so they can speak on behalf of that child,” Green said.

Along with Sampson, Green also serves Duplin, Jones, and Onslow counties. She previously volunteered in other nearby counties such as New Hanover and Pender.

“Most of us do volunteer across counties and are willing to go across counties to get a need met,” Green said while referring to the broad range of coverage. “I love the program.”

Right now, Green is representing four children as a volunteer. She also works as a staff member for GAL to help recruit other people. Green said representation from Black community members is a need as well. Through GAL, officials believe volunteers will gain a greater sense of connection by championing the best interests of children, experience personal growth, and work with like-minded individuals who want to make a difference.

The GAL Program was established in 1983. There are currently about 5,300 volunteers serving as court advocates. The combined number of hours spent assisting is nearly half a million, which is about $11 million in savings to the state. Additional information about the program or becoming a volunteer Guardian is available online at https://www.facebook.com/ncGuardianAdLitem or http://volunteerforgal.org/

“You meet these little kids and you know they’re going to be special people,” Green said. “You know they’re going to do something. It’s just that one little thing that needs to happen to connect them and to connect their families with the right situation.”

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.