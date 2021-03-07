‘Blue Ribbon’ artwork

Artist Robert Hall spends time adding color to an art project on a countryside barn near High House Road. The mural by Robert Hall features a drawing of Pabst Blue Ribbon and its vintage sign ad ‘Ask for a Shorty.’ Robert Hall puts touches on his latest creation. The homegrown artist has painted murals across Sampson over the years.

For several days this week, local artist Robert Hall spent time putting the final touches on another mural project in Sampson County.

This time, Hall spent time giving a facelift to a countryside barn near High House Road. The work was completed for property owner, Daryl Reynolds in memory of his late father, L.A. Reynolds. He was known around the area as “Shorty.”

It features a drawing of Pabst Blue Ribbon and its vintage sign ad “Ask for a Shorty.” Reynolds lives in Florida, but he’s looking forward to seeing the completed project when he comes back to Sampson County. His father passed away in 2019 and was a veteran of the United States Army and retired as the manager of the Brightleaf Tobacco Warehouse.

Some of Hall’s other work is available to view in other areas around Sampson County.

In 2019, he completed a mural in Clinton to honor public works employees. A mural project was also created in Harrells along U.S. Highway 13 on the U.S. Post Office building featuring art showing the town’s history with a tree enclosed by a circle since the area with a busy traffic roundabout was established as a grove. A few years prior, the Union High School graduate completed a mural for the Town of Garland featuring Dr. Amos Johnson and his aide, Henry Lee “Buddy” Treadwell. Together, they received credit for creating the physician assistant concept.

Along with painting, some of his other work includes woodcarving, sculptures, and children’s books. Hall recently finished adding art work to a religious book being released by Teri Bellairs, a physical therapist based out of Raleigh. He’s also preparing to display work for the 2021 North Carolina State Fair in October.