Sampson man paroled after three decades

A Sampson County man sentenced to life in prison nearly three decades ago for robbery offenses and being a habitual felon has been approved for parole following a review of his case by the N.C. Post-Release Supervision and Parole Commission.

A month after sending a notification that it was considering Kerr’s parole, the commission issued a followup notification on Monday, noting that it had approved the case for parole.

Tyrone L. Kerr, now 58, was convicted back in August 1993 in Sampson County Superior Court of robbery with a dangerous weapon and being a habitual felon. He received a life sentence.

The state’s current sentencing law, Structured Sentencing, eliminates parole for crimes committed on or after Oct. 1, 1994. However, the N.C. Post-Release Supervision and Parole Commission, an independent four-member body, has the responsibility of paroling offenders who were sentenced under previous sentencing guidelines.

Kerr has numerous convictions from 1979 to 1993, with nearly all of them in Sampson County and a single conviction in Robeson. The convictions include those on common law robbery, multiple counts of felony breaking and entering and larceny, driving while impaired, robbery with a dangerous weapon, habitual felon, forgery and uttering forged instrument.

According to the state, when an offender becomes eligible for parole, all available information on their case is reviewed to determine if they should be denied parole or investigated for parole. Some of the factors considered by the commission include the nature and circumstances of the crime, the previous criminal record, prison conduct, prison program participation, input from court officials, victims and other interested parties.

The commission does not hold formal hearings and does not meet personally with offenders when reviewing cases for possible parole. Information gathered during the investigation from persons for and against parole of the individual, as well as the facts of the case, will be considered by the commission in making its decision.

Upon completion of the investigation, the commission renders its final decision and public notification is made within 10 days of that decision. The majority of the commission must agree to deny or approve parole for all eligible offenders.