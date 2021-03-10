Vaccination events fill rest of March

Vaccination Events in Sampson March 10 Time: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Place: Union High School, 1189 Kader Merritt Road, Rose Hill Eligible Groups: Groups 1-3 (Citizens 65 and older, frontline healthcare workers, childcare employees, Pre-k through 12th grade employees, and frontline essential workers) March 17 Time: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Place: Sampson Agri-Expo Center, 414 Warsaw Road, Clinton Eligible Groups: Second dose will be provided 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to those who have received their first dose on Feb. 10 and 17. First doses will be provided 1-4 p.m. to Groups 1-3 (Citizens 65 and older, frontline healthcare workers, childcare employees, Pre-k through 12th grade employees, and frontline essential workers) March 24 Time: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Place: Charles E. Perry School, 705 Boone St., Roseboro Eligible Groups: Groups 1-4 (Citizens 65 and older, frontline healthcare workers, childcare employees, pre-k through 12th grade employees, frontline essential workers, and Citizens 18 and older with high risk medical conditions, homeless or incarcerated) March 31 Location: Sampson Agri-Expo Center, 414 Warsaw Road, Clinton Times: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Eligible Groups: Second dose will be provided 9am-1pm to those who have received their first dose on March 3rd, 2021. First doses will be provided 1-4 p.m. to Groups 1-4* (Citizens 65 and older, frontline healthcare workers, childcare employees, pre-k through 12th grade employees, frontline essential workers, and Citizens 18 and older with high risk medical conditions, homeless, or incarcerated) * All scheduled events are subject to vaccine availability. Vaccinations will be offered to those who have not received any vaccine within 14 days of the event, based on vaccine availability. The second dose of the vaccine is due approximately 28 days following the first dose. People will be monitored 15 minutes after receiving the vaccine.

More public vaccination events are on tap for Sampson County, with four more slated through March, as appointments also continue to be offered through the Sampson County Health Department and Sampson Regional Medical Center. To date, one out of every 10 county residents is fully vaccinated. Statewide, more than 1 million have received all shots.

There had been a total of 10,068 first doses administered and 6,314 second doses administered in Sampson County, as of figures updated Tuesday through the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS).

According to the agency, that amounts to roughly 16% of the county’s population having been at least partially vaccinated and nearly 10% being fully vaccinated.

With the vaccine eligibility criteria expanding, Sampson health officials have scheduled a number of vaccine opportunities in the coming weeks (see related box).

Across the state, the NCDHHS reported that 2,938,543 total vaccination doses had been administered as of Tuesday. That includes 1,828,771 first doses, 1,101,989 second doses and 7,783 single-shot doses.

More information on the events is available at www.sampsonnc.com. The local COVID helpline can be reached at 910-490-1056. Those interested can also visit YourSpotYourShot.nc.gov for accurate information about the COVID-19 vaccines.

Sampson is once again considered a site of “critical” community spread under the latest COVID-19 County Alert System, falling from yellow and bypassing orange on its way into the red, one of just six red counties in the state.

Additionally, Sampson has the third-highest 14-day case rate of all 100 counties in North Carolina, according to the latest data.

The NCDHHS last week updated the COVID-19 County Alert System, which shows six red counties — a decrease from 27 red counties on the previous Feb. 22 County Alert System and the fewest red counties in the state since the start of the County Alert System.

The new update also lists 34 orange “substantial spread” counties and 60 yellow “significant spread” counties — both changes from 40 orange counties and 33 yellow counties on Feb. 22. Sampson was a yellow county in the last update, but fell all the way to red in Thursday’s update, which encompassed data from Feb. 14-27.

The system uses a combination of three metrics: case rate (number of new cases in 14 days per 100,000 people), the percent of tests that are positive over 14 days, and hospital impact within the county.

According to the new report, Sampson’s 14-day case rate is back at 606.0 per 100,000 people, which is third highest in the state behind just Robeson and Vance counties.

Sampson’s 14-day case stood at 453.3 in the previous report and 590.3 in the Feb. 4 report before that, a massive drop from the two-week case rate of 1,505 per 100,000 people in the Jan. 20 report, which put Sampson’s rate at the fifth highest of the state’s 100 counties. It is now has the dubious distinction of being back in the state’s top five.

The 14-day percent positive stands at 11.4% in the new report, nearly double the 6.2% in the last report and even more than the 11.3% in the Jan. 20 report. Sampson’s cases are still deemed to have a “low impact” on local hospitals, a status that has remained unchanged since the inception of COVID-19 County Alert System.

To meet “critical”, counties must have a new case rate of at least 200 per 100,000 population with at least 42 cases in the past 14 days and have either a 10% or greater 14-day percent positive or a high impact on county hospitals. To meet substantial spread, counties must have a new case rate between 101 and 200 per 100,000 people in 14 days, with at least 21 cases in a two-week period, as well as percent positive rate between 8% and 10% or moderate hospital impact.

As of Tuesday in Sampson, there were 11,743 COVID-19 tests performed, resulting in 11,743 negatives and 7,113 positives, including 40 new cases since Friday. The county stands at 93 deaths attributed to the virus, an increase of one since Friday. A new report was not released by the Sampson County Health Department on Monday, so Tuesday’s report reflected the first since the end of last week.

According to the NCDHHS COVID-19 Dashboard, statewide as of noon Tuesday, laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases to date totaled 875,903, including just 997 newly-reported cases since the day before — the least amount of single-day cases in recent memory and the first time in many months the new case total has been in triple figures.

The state tallied 11,552 deaths due to COVID-19 as of Tuesday. There were 1,157 hospitalized as of Tuesday.

A statewide Modified Stay at Home Order was officially lifted and COVID-19 restrictions eased at the end of February, with Gov. Roy Cooper citing improving numbers and increased vaccine distribution across North Carolina.

The new executive order lifts the Modified Stay at Home Order requiring people to stay at home and businesses to close to the public between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. The number of people who may gather indoors will increase from 10 to 25, while 50 remains the limit for outdoors. The curfew on the sale of alcohol for onsite consumption has been moved from 9 to 11 p.m.

Some businesses, including bars and amusement parks, are now open for patrons indoors as they adhere to new occupancy restrictions. Many businesses, venues and arenas now have increased occupancy both indoors and outdoors.