Rallying for return

Members of The Orange Line Community Watch Group of Northern Sampson County display signs for students to return to school. Courtesy Photo

NEWTON GROVE — As drivers passed Midway High School on Spivey’s Corner Highway, Allen McLamb and demonstrators held up signs with a simple message — get students back in the classroom.

But when it comes COVID-19, education is becoming a little more complex as the world deals with a new normal. Members of The Orange Line Community Watch Group of Northern Sampson County think it’s time for the local officials to ditch the hybrid mix of online learning and few days of classroom instruction. They want to see K-12 students in classes five days across the Sampson County Schools (SCS) district. During a rally this week, the organizers showed the public how they felt.

“These kids need to be back in school,” said McLamb, president of the group. “We’re losing these kids and they’re missing out on all the social gathering and they’re not having any time to spend together,” McLamb said. “It’s time. Vaccines are now available and we’ve got some school time left.”

After reaching out to other people in the community, McLamb said many parents have the same feelings. The community watch group formed about a year ago to address political matters in the area. After the pandemic started in 2020, education became a major issue.

“We’re just a few Sampson County guys trying to figure out what’s going on with the world and making sure we’re keeping the kids in school, to at least give them some opportunity to be normal,” McLamb said.

Starting Monday, March 15, all pre-kindergarten through fifth-grade students will have an opportunity to attend school for four days each week. The decision for the system known as Plan A was approved by the SCS board members.

Recommendations were made based on feedback from principals and COVID-19 numbers. Some of them included decreases in positive tests, hospitalizations for the school system, and statewide directives from the governor’s office and what is allowed for public schools. Superintendent Dr. David Goodin said the return of higher grade levels beyond fifth-grade is not a local decision at this point, but one coming from state leaders.

Using safety guidelines from the Public Schools of North Carolina’s “Lighting Our Way Forward” plan, Sampson’s district used a phased-in approach with different groups of students going to school for two back-to-back days and spending the rest of the week learning at home — a format known as Plan B. At the start of the 2020-2021 academic year, the district used remote learning — Plan C. In March, the Plan A format would allow students to have more face-to-face instruction for more than a few days. As of March, middle and high school students will remain under the Plan B format.

Board Member Kim Schmidlin stopped by the rally held Monday afternoon to meet some of the protestors. She believes it’s important for people to voice their opinions about the matter.

“Over the last year, we as board members have been hearing from those parents about their desire for their students to be kept safe, but to also have an option for in-person learning,” she said. “I have agreed that we should do everything that we can as a board to get students the opportunity to participate in in-person learning, as well as an opportunity to do remote learning, that’s what the parent feels is best for their child.”

Since early October, Schmidlin made a push to get elementary kids back in schools on Plan A and other classroom options allowed under North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper’s executive order.

“At this point, what I expressed to the people at the protest, as of March 15, we’ve done everything that we can do within the guidelines that are set forward,” she said. “I would love to see our middle and high school students have an opportunity to move to an A schedule, but because of the social distancing criteria, we can’t do that until that criteria is removed.”

As a local coach, McLamb spoke about the struggles of COVID-19 and it’s impact on schools. During a recent visit to a campus, one of the examples was the school not having a junior varsity basketball team.

“It’s not that they didn’t want to play, because of what’s going on, their grades weren’t good enough, ” McLamb said. “This is just the sad fact of what’s going on. We’re just trying to show support for the kids, show support to our community, and that’s what we’re about.”

There’s about 50 people in group and by summer, they hope to increase membership by 100. This semester, the organization will have more meetings and are planning to attend meetings for the SCS Board of Education to see who’s on the same page that they are on. McLamb expressed how the COVID-19 situation is nobody’s fault, but said everyone has been complacent, thinking everything will be OK.

“To me, it’s like we’re going through a tunnel with no end,” he said. “We’ve got to find someway to find a light and get things going in the right direction.”

As a parent of a senior at Hobbton High School, member Charles Alton Smith said he’s proud to be associated with citizens like these.

“It takes actions such as these to show that we as parents and concerned citizens are not happy with current policies,” Smith stated.

