Board to decide Plan A return

A hybrid system of in-person and online instruction is underway for Sampson County Schools, but now there’s a possibility students can be in classrooms five days a week after recent approval from North Carolina lawmakers.

On Thursday, legislators gave the final go-ahead for districts to move forward with the directive. The COVID-19 measure which received support from the House and the Senate is expected to be signed by Gov. Roy Cooper soon. Under the legislation, districts are required to provide instruction to all K-5 students without physical social distancing limit — known simply as Plan A. Dr. David Goodin, superintendent of Sampson County Schools, said he supports Plan A for several reasons involving health and safety.

“The question is and has always been safety,” Goodin said. “The availability of a COVID vaccine has been a game changer for many. That coupled with other safety measures that have now become commonplace, wearing of a face covering and social distancing to the extent possible, along with improved methods of disinfecting. We are now better able to mitigate COVID transmission.”

For high school and middle schools, the bipartisan legislation for school reopening allows districts to pick Plan A or Plan B — a mix of classroom and online instruction. All schools in the district are currently under Plan B. Starting Monday, March 15, elementary schools will move to Plan A for four days a week. At the start of the 2020-2021 academic year, the district used remote learning, Plan C. During the fall and winter, other groups were phased-in under Plan B.

“Educationally, most would agree that the past year has been very difficult for students, parents and teachers,” Goodin said. “Remote learning has been of limited effectiveness for many students, but for the going dedication of our teachers and parents. Our students need to be receiving face to face instruction to receive the greatest educational benefits, not to mention the social and emotional toll this pandemic has taken.”

According to Associated Press reports, the measure was approved after a compromise between Cooper, a Democrat, and Republicans. His decision that came after a veto and weeks of disagreements, was made based on decreasing case counts and improving vaccination rates helping to make the compromise possible.

“The good news is that I think we all want the same thing — to open our schools to in-person instruction for all students and to do it safely with important emergency protections,” Cooper said during the announcement.

Sen. Brent Jackson of Sampson County was one of many lawmakers who voted for students to return for in-person learning.

“We are working hard to get kids back to school so they can learn in a safe, engaging classroom environment,” Jackson said.

For COVID-19 data collection, schools reopening under Plan A, are required to partner with the ABC Science Collaborative, a program coordinated by the Duke School of Medicine and the Duke Clinical Research Institute. The effort will be funded through $500,000 from federal COVID relief funds. Middle and high schools using Plan A must also submit plans to the state’s health department, although officials will not have authority to stop it.

The North Carolina Association of Educators (NCAE) released a statement about the reopening with concerns regarding safety. NCAE President Tamika Walker Kelly agrees with Cooper and legislative leaders that teachers are eager to get back in their classrooms, as soon as it is safe to do so. She also thanked educators who have been teaching and doing other things such as mentoring, and innovating, both virtually and in-person, under challenges of the pandemic.

The organization, which is the largest education advocacy organization for public education employees, is continuing to stress the need of social distancing 6 feet as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

“This agreement between the governor and leaders in the state legislature will needlessly encourage school boards to push students, educators, and staff into school buildings that do not comply with CDC guidance during a pandemic, which has already claimed the lives of 11,000 North Carolinians,” Kelly said in the statement.

“It is deeply disturbing that the governor and legislative leaders failed to acknowledge the work that educators have been doing to keep students engaged and learning during the worst pandemic in a century while effectively absolving themselves of any further responsibility for the health and safety of our public schools and those who learn and work in them,” Kelly added. “If the social and emotional needs of students is as important a priority to legislative leaders as their comments suggested today, we are looking forward to the immediate reversal of the decade of declining funding for school counselors, social workers, psychologists, nurses, and teacher assistants. Anything less would lay bare the partisan hypocrisy of justifying a politically expedient return in-person instruction with the emotional needs of our own students.”

As the pandemic continues, schools must offer a virtual option for students and families who are not ready to come back to buildings. If COVID-19 conditions get worse, Cooper can order schools to close in a district. School systems have 21 days from the bill’s enactment to comply, but districts can start sooner. The Sampson County Schools Board of Education will discuss the implementation of Plan A during a meeting this month.

“I believe that the best place for children is in school and I support children returning to school in Plan A as long as it can be accomplished safely,” Chair Sonya Powell said. “I pray that Sampson County will proceed with the interests of our students in mind while working toward our county no longer a ‘red’ county for COVID-19.”

With safety in mind, Vice Chair Sandra Carroll felt the same way.

“Plan A is great, as long as we stay safe and abide by the guidelines set forth for us,” Carroll said.

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-592-8137.