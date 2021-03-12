UHS event sees 660 vaccinated

Sampson County manager Ed Causey speaks to a few employees with the Sampson County Health Department during Wednesday’s vaccination event at Union High School. The department administered 660 vaccine doses during the day. Vaccination Events in Sampson March 17 Time: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Place: Sampson Agri-Expo Center, 414 Warsaw Road, Clinton Eligible Groups: Second dose will be provided 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to those who have received their first dose on Feb. 10 and 17. First doses will be provided from 1-4 p.m. to Groups 1-3 (Citizens 65 and older, frontline healthcare workers, childcare employees, Pre-k through 12th grade employees, and frontline essential workers) March 24 Time: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Place: Charles E. Perry School, 705 Boone St., Roseboro Eligible Groups: Groups 1-4 (Citizens 65 and older, frontline healthcare workers, childcare employees, pre-k through 12th grade employees, frontline essential workers, and Citizens 18 and older with high risk medical conditions, homeless or incarcerated) March 26 Times: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Place: Sampson Agri-Expo Center, 414 Warsaw Road, Clinton Eligible Groups: Second dose will be provided 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to those who have received their first dose on Feb. 27. First doses will be provided from 1 to 4 p.m. to Groups 1-4 (those 65 and older, frontline healthcare workers, childcare employees, pre-k through 12th grade employees, frontline essential workers, and those 18 and older with high-risk medical conditions, homeless, or incarcerated) March 31 Location: Sampson Agri-Expo Center, 414 Warsaw Road, Clinton Times: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Eligible Groups: Second dose will be provided 9 a.m.-1 p.m. to those who have received their first dose on March 3rd, 2021. First doses will be provided 1-4 p.m. to Groups 1-4 (Citizens 65 and older, frontline healthcare workers, childcare employees, pre-k through 12th grade employees, frontline essential workers, and Citizens 18 and older with high risk medical conditions, homeless, or incarcerated) * All scheduled events are subject to vaccine availability. Vaccinations will be offered to those who have not received any vaccine within 14 days of the event, based on vaccine availability. The second dose of the vaccine is due approximately 28 days following the first dose. People will be monitored 15 minutes after receiving the vaccine.

The Sampson County Health Department administered 660 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine during its latest public vaccination event, this one held at Union High School — the first such event the department has held outside of Clinton.

There are four more drive-thru vaccination opportunities slated for this month alone, with an additional one just announced. Of the four, three will be at the Agri-Exposition Center in Clinton, while the other will venture to Roseboro.

Vaccines are offered following the state’s eligibility guidelines, which are expected to change as of March 17 to include Group 4. With the vaccine eligibility criteria expanding, Sampson health officials have scheduled a number of vaccine opportunities in the coming weeks in Sampson, including an additional vaccination event scheduled for March 26 to go along with the three others already slated through the end of the month (see related box for full scheduled slate).

More information on the events is available at www.sampsonnc.com.

The local COVID helpline can be reached at 910-490-1056 for information or to set appointments. Those interested can also visit YourSpotYourShot.nc.gov for accurate information about the COVID-19 vaccines.

To date, roughly one out of every 10 Sampson County residents is fully vaccinated, according to state numbers updated through the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS).

As of Wednesday, the Sampson County Health Department had administered 6,314 first doses and 3,500 second doses of Moderna vaccine, county officials said.

All totaled, 10,579 first doses have been administered and 6,413 second doses administered in Sampson, as of figures updated early Thursday by the NCDHHS. According to the agency, that amounts to 16.7% of the county’s population having been at least partially vaccinated and 10.1% being fully vaccinated.

Across North Carolina, more than 3 million doses had been administered and more than 1.1 million were fully vaccinated as of Thursday, whether through two doses or the single-shot vaccination.

Statewide, the NCDHHS reported that 3,070,733 total vaccination doses had been administered as of Thursday. That includes 1,894,122 first doses, 1,154,752 second doses and 21,859 single-shot doses. Across the state, 18.1% of the population was at least partially vaccinated, while 11.2% was fully vaccinated, according to the NCDHHS.

As of Thursday in Sampson, there were 18,908 COVID-19 tests performed, resulting in 11,751 negatives and 7,157 positives, including 44 new cases since Tuesday. The county stands at 94 deaths attributed to the virus as of Thursday, an increase of one since Tuesday.

A new report was not released by the Sampson County Health Department on Wednesday — customary on days in which the department holds a mass vaccination event — so Thursday’s numbers reflected two days of reports.

According to the NCDHHS COVID-19 Dashboard, statewide as of noon Thursday, laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases to date totaled 879,825, including 2,061 newly-reported cases. The state tallied 11,622 deaths due to COVID-19 as of Thursday. There were 1,039 hospitalized.

Sampson is considered a site of “critical” community spread under the latest COVID-19 County Alert System, falling from yellow and bypassing orange on its way into the red, one of just six red counties in the state. Sampson had the third-highest 14-day case rate of all 100 counties in North Carolina during the two-week period from Feb. 14-27, according to the data used in the report.

The NCDHHS last week updated the report, which showed six red counties — a decrease from 27 red counties on the previous Feb. 22 County Alert System and the fewest red counties in the state since the start of the County Alert System.

The new update also listed 34 orange “substantial spread” counties and 60 yellow “significant spread” counties — both changes from 40 orange counties and 33 yellow counties on Feb. 22. Sampson was a yellow county in the last update, but fell all the way to red in the system report released last week. The report is updated every two weeks, so a new one is expected next week.

The system uses a combination of three metrics: case rate (number of new cases in 14 days per 100,000 people), the percent of tests that are positive over 14 days, and hospital impact within the county.

According to the new report, Sampson’s 14-day case rate is back at 606.0 per 100,000 people, third highest in the state behind just Robeson and Vance counties. Sampson’s 14-day case stood at 453.3 in the Feb. 22 report and 590.3 in the Feb. 4 report, a massive drop from the two-week case rate of 1,505 per 100,000 people in the Jan. 20 report.

The 14-day percent positive stands at 11.4% in the new report, nearly double the 6.2% in the last report and even more than the 11.3% in the Jan. 20 report. Sampson’s cases are still deemed to have a “low impact” on local hospitals, a status that has remained unchanged since the inception of COVID-19 County Alert System.

To meet “critical”, counties must have a new case rate of at least 200 per 100,000 population with at least 42 cases in the past 14 days and have either a 10% or greater 14-day percent positive or a high impact on county hospitals.