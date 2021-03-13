‘Outreach’ sparks heated talks

Board member Glenn Faison debates with board member Kim Schmidlin, center. Also pictured is board member Daryll Warren. File Photo|Sampson Independent Ron Whitted conducts a taekwondo session with parents and students in the UPLIFT program. File Photo | Sampson Independent Faison Schmidlin

Glenn Faison started Project Outreach, Inc. more than 20 years ago to help youth in the community, but his decision to serve on the Sampson County Schools Board of Education stirred up a heated debate.

During a special meeting this week, the board discussed participation in a $1.2 million grant from 21st Century Community Learning Centers (CCLC), which was awarded to Project Outreach. A resolution did not move forward with a split board, with half of the members feeling that there’s a conflict of interest and questioned the use of school facilities.

“I want this for our children,” Faison said, irritated before leaving the meeting prior to the vote. “I’m not a self-, ego-driven person. It’s just about the children. I will fight for them. That’s pretty much it.”

CCLC, a federal program, is operated by the U.S. Department of Education. Its purpose is to provide academic enrichment opportunities during non-school hours for children, especially those who attend high-poverty and low-performing schools. Locally, funding for the grant is administered by Project Outreach. Faison serves as the executive director and founded the organization in the 1990s to provide academic and life skills enrichment to youths.

Some of the services include community advocacy, after-school initiatives, and the Outreach Basketball Camp. Another major program is the UPLIFT Summer Academy, with students participating in English Language Arts, music, fitness, and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math). Due to the pandemic, the program is operating virtually, outside of school buildings.

After Faison left (he wasn’t allowed to vote), the board was divided on approving the resolution for the grant. Board Chair Sonya Powell, Vice Chair Sandra Carroll, and board member Eleanor Bradshaw said yes. Board members Robert Burley, Kim Schmidlin, and Daryll Warren voted against it. With the 3-3 vote, it did not pass.

“I hope we‘ve done a service here for the children of Sampson County,” Powell said with disappointment and sarcasm. “That’s all I can say about that. “

Faison was elected March 2020 and questions followed regarding grants. Due to a superintendent search, a public discussion was put on hold. Powell said there was confusion about CCLC and the Extended Learning and Integrated Student Supports (ELISS) grant that the program did not receive. She said the board was led to believe that the grant was not legal and that there was a conflict of interest, but Powell pointed out that Faison being on the board is legal based on certain characteristics in General Statute 14-234, which deals with public officers or employees benefiting from public contracts.

“My understanding is that Mr. Faison receives compensation from the grant,” Board Attorney Ben Wright said toward the end of the conversation. “He receives a benefit indirectly by the approval or the participation of Sampson County with this grant. If he was not a board member, then there would be no issue.”

But on its face, Wright said the contract is legal when it comes to exemptions.

A portion of the statute states that there are exceptions for board members elected in a county where there is no town or city with a population of more than 15,000. The largest city in Sampson County is Clinton, with close to 9,000 people.

Another section states that services should not exceed $40,000. Wright said everyone was made aware of the statute in June and that it did not comply with the ELISS grant, since the matching funds from the Board of Education exceed $40,000. Faison said the CCLC does not require a donation from the school district.

During the meeting, Faison said his lawyer and other supporters believe there’s no problem with him being a member of the board. He added that Project Outreach went through several grant cycles, but there was never a problem until he decided to run for the board. Faison said he was told by Wright that an easy solution for the conflict would be for him to resign.

“I’m here and unless God says so, I’m going to be here and if I need to fight you ma’am, I’ll fight you for my program,” Faison said to Schmidlin regarding legal aspects. “You’re rude … you’re sneaky … that’s why you didn’t want me in here, because you wanted to stab me in the back again. But I can answer any question you asked.”

Schmidlin said Faison crossed the line and that all she wanted to do was ask questions regarding the conflict. She also asked whether he was allowed to take part in the discussion legally.

“You’re not supposed to be a part of these deliberations,” Schmidlin said to Faison before he started to leave. Wright responded and said a section of a statute reads that an official entering into a contract with a unit or agency should not participate in any way or vote.

“That’s what the public statute says,” Wright said. “I didn’t make the law up.”

Faison said he wasn’t going to vote and said he didn’t want to be accused of something and not speak up for himself.

“My lawyer’s statute is different from yours and I bet she went to law school, just like you did,” Faison said. “If there’s no other questions madam chairman, I will step out. If there’s any more questions, I can answer for me and my agency because I can answer for me and my agency better than anyone else.”

Schmidlin continued to ask about liability insurance, which led to more arguing. Faison felt that he already addressed the matter. She said it’s routine for the board to have conversations about outside agencies that are involved with the district.

“Do you think (past superintendents) would let us serve the program at the school, if everything wasn’t in order? Because you don’t know, doesn’t mean it’s not there,” Faison said regarding insurance. “We’ve been in operation since 1997.”

Faison said the program does not serve at the discretion of the school system. Schmildin felt differently about the connection.

“You can’t do your program in Sampson County Schools without us allowing you to do it, as a board,” she said. “When they’re off the property, your grant can operate. But the way your grant is written, those grants stated an exclusive partnership with Sampson County Schools that we never agreed to.”

More than 1oo agencies and organizations from North Carolina applied for the CCLC funding through a competitive process organized by the N.C. Department of Public Education. According to officials, less than 50 received funding. Faison said Sampson County Schools was one of the agencies that didn’t receive funding, but alluded to students from the district still benefiting from the program anyway.

“We provide a service — a service for children that are underserved,” Faison said. “Sampson County does not write us a check for anything. What am I selling that got you so bent out of shape, where this is a problem? The only reason I’m here is so you won’t continue to attack my character behind my back.”

Warren and Schmidlin asked about liability insurance while transporting students. Faison said Project Outreach pays between $5,000 to $7,000 per month to the school district to use their buses. Drivers are to receive compensation from the organization. Faison said some of the other costs covered by his program included fuel, maintenance, Social Security, and insurance.

“Project Outreach is a separate entity in the school system,” Faison said about the nonprofit 501(c)3. “All we do is offer a service to the school system.”

While talking about starting the program many years ago, Faison said a former superintendent thought it would be a good idea to use a district building since the children were already in school. This would alleviate the hassle of transporting them to another location.

Throughout the meeting, the conflicts of interest matter continued to come up again.

“We made decisions, all of us, that when we decided to run for a public office, that meant we would have to make some sacrifices,” Schmidlin said. “One of things is that we avoid at all costs, conflicts of interests and those are real conflicts as well as perceived conflicts. This is a real conflict and nothing says that is a conflict anymore than the way you were here arguing with us today. That is the exact reason why you avoid this. It harms the public body. You cannot do something that is self-serving, at the risk of the entire Board of Education.”

After disagreeing, Faison said he did research before deciding to put his name on the ballot. More discussion was held regarding utility, classroom usage, and space. Wright said discussions were held regarding in-kind services for a few schools where Project Outreach serves students. Powell said school officials said the estimated costs was $15,000 — which is less than the $40,000 mark listed in a statute.

Burley said he respects Faison’s work with Project Outreach, but said he felt there were too many red flags about the situation, suggesting that Faison should resign. Faison said that was something he was not going to do. The Turkey native and graduate of Sampson Schools said he could have gone anywhere with the CCLC funding, but chose to help the Hobbton district in his home county.

For Powell, a lot of debate regarding Faison’s past involvement was “water under the bridge” at the moment. As long as Faison’s participation is legal, Powell said she had no other objections.

“Here’s the bottom line — either we’re going to take this $1.2 million and use it for Sampson County children or we’re going to let him take that grant to another system and let them use it,” Powell said toward Schmidlin.

Burley said he wishes it was simple as just helping students, but was concerned about the perceived conflicts of interest.

“I do business with neighboring counties’ school systems every day of the week,” Burley said. “If it got to a point where I had to do business with Sampson County Schools, you know what I’ll do? I’ll write you a (resignation) letter right now.”

Bradshaw said she’s not concerned about in-kind funds being used when it comes to building space. Faison said she summed up everything well about the situation.

“Here’s the way I look at it,” Bradshaw said. “Mr. Faison has been given a pot of money that has nothing to do with us. He decides that he wants to give those services to the school. He’s not under contract. We’re not paying him to do something for us. He’s got a pot of money that is totally separate from what we’re doing and he decides what schools in the state he wants that money to go to and he chose our schools.”

The following day, Faison said the program is looking at using churches or other public buildings as an alternative. Another possibility is transitioning the program to the City of Clinton, if approved.

“I could have wrote the grant for any district, I just thought it was important to serve my home district because it was needed,” Faison said. “But that’s the nature of this thing we deal with called politics.”

