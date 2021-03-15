Missing man’s family raises reward to $5K

The family of a local man who went missing last month is increasing its reward for information that leads to his location, upping the reward amount to $5,000.

David “Van” Alphin, 35, was last seen around 9 p.m. Feb. 2 at a hog farm on Elwood Road. He was reportedly wearing coveralls and rubber work boots. According to Sampson County Sheriff’s authorities, a white SUV was reportedly seen in the area of the farm just prior to Alphin going missing. Authorities said it is unknown whether there is a connection at this time.

The family reported Alphin missing to law enforcement on Feb. 22. The family initially offered a $1,000 reward for information that leads to him being located. That reward was offered at the beginning of March. The family has now upped that amount to $5,000.

Alphin is described as a white male with blue eyes and blonde hair. He is approximately 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs approximately 110 pounds.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Alphin is urged to contact the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-592-4141 or their local law enforcement agency.