Salemburg FD teams with ‘Shed Heads’

Members of the Salemburg Volunteer Fire Department participate in training. Courtesy Photo

SALEMBURG — With an ongoing commitment to save lives, members of the Salemburg Volunteer Fire Department are looking forward to raising money with help from their hilarious buddies across town who love to cook.

The department is western Sampson County is teaming up with The Shed Heads from The Grateful Shed for a BBQ Boston Butt Fundraiser, scheduled for 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, May 7, at the station, 804 N. Main St., Salemburg. With Mother’s Day around the corner, organizers thought it would be a good opportunity to help provide a meal for the celebration.

“We’re excited about it and we’re looking forward to working with the Shed Heads because we’re friends with all of them,” Chief Scott Owen said.

The Grateful Shed, a cooking comedy show, attracts thousands on Facebook and other social media outlets. Known as the “Shed Heads,” the group includes Norman McPhail, Terry Lee, Woodrow Smith, Bruce Butler and Alton Goodrich. The event will be live-streamed in May.

One BBQ Boston Butt is $40. Orders are now being accepted and tickets must be purchased by Wednesday, April 28.

For several years, the department sold barbecue and fried chicken plates for the fundraiser. The meals were catered by Sandpiper Seafood. After COVID-19 started to spread throughout the area last year, the fundraiser was put on hold.

“When we do fundraisers, it’s to help support the budget of the fire department and it can be used for various things, but mostly for equipment for the firefighters,” Owen said. “It’s a continuing thing where we have to update our equipment as far as turnout gear, hoses and supply for the firetrucks. We have to continually update that.”

This year, the department decided to sale online at www.bit.ly/3bLDTtf. Signs in Salemburg have a QR code for smartphones, which will send users to the website.

“They can actually purchase it online,” Owen said. “It gives them a receipt and it also gives them a printout of who (made purchases).”

On the distribution day, they can come to the station to pick up their purchases in a drive-thru. If communities members are unable to purchase online, they can contact the fire department at 910-525-441 or by email at [email protected] Additional information is also available on the Facebook page. Owen and fellow members are looking forward to support from the community and The Grateful Shed.

“It’s extra income that’s over and above what we would normally get,” Owen said. “When we don’t have a fundraiser, we can tell that. It hurts and we have to make adjustments to the budget and maybe have to do without other things to make things work out.”

