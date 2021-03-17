Mayor urges all to get vaccine

Clinton Mayor Lew Starling made a point to hit as many churches as he could on Sunday and talk to them about getting the COVID-19 vaccination. Mayor Lew Starling and his translator tell different churches to consider getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

Mayor Lew Starling and a brigade consisting of the police chief, fire chief, City Council and city manager along with an officer, visited different churches on Sunday to speak to people about getting their COVID-19 vaccination.

“It’s here,” Starling stated. “The virus is here and the vaccine is here. It costs zero dollars. It costs nothing. Any living soul can get it for free.”

The mayor was saddened by the fact that a recently-held local vaccine clinic had to close down due to a lack of people showing up to get vaccines. He spent the weekend hearing stories of people who did not want to get the vaccine because they were not sure whether it was safe or if they could afford to get it.

Starling knew he had to put a few rumors to bed about the vaccine so he felt inspired to immediately get to work and spread the news of what he knew. He stated that it felt as if the house was on fire and that he had to get the word out to the public. The mayor noted that the vaccine did not cost anything to anyone to ease peoples’ minds about not being able to afford it.

According to Starling, it does not matter where a person lives when it comes to going to a vaccine clinic. A resident from Roseboro can come to Clinton to get a vaccine if necessary.

Another rumor the mayor wanted to put to rest while visiting each church is the one about him fainting when he got his shot.

“I did not faint,” Starling said with a laugh. “I laid down for a few minutes and they were so proud of me for not fainting and making a scene that they gave me two little earrings for my girls. I’ve been banned from Clinton Medical Clinic for fainting. So I said please lay me down.”

He stated that he has had this two vaccination shots and neither one of them has hurt. He told every church that his parents have both had their shots and they have been fine.

“Talk to your doctor,” Starling stated. “Talk to your health care provider. Please, let’s get this behind us. I was out all day yesterday and I saw so many people and they said they wouldn’t get a shot. Have we made mistakes with this mess? Absolutely. President Trump has gotten the shot, his wife has gotten the shot. President Biden has gotten the shot and his wife has gotten the shot. We need a shot to get over this mess. Does everyone want to get through this? Let’s get the shot.”

The mayor and his caravan of city officials went to about 10 churches as fast as they could to get the word out.

While he was not able to make it to every church in Clinton on Sunday before services were over, he noted he would attempt to visit any church that would like for him to stop by and talk to their congregation this coming Sunday. The mayor was already actively talking about visiting with other churches.

Anybody interested, can call City Hall at 910-592-1961 and coordinate that through the City Clerk or City Manager.

