Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Clinton Police Department.)

Arrests/citations

• March 12 —Michael Clyde Penick, 27, of 302 W. Butler Ave., Clinton, was charged with assault on a female, misdemeanor child abuse, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond set; court date is April 8.

• March 12 — Charlie Ray Lassiter Jr., 40, of 131 Simpson Lane, Turkey, was charged with violation of a domestic order, domestic criminal trespass, communicating threats and failure to comply. Bond set at $610; court date is May 25.

• March 12 — Vander Leslie Hall, 69, of 217 Morisey Blvd., Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired and driving while license revoked. No bond or court date is listed.

• March 13 — Albert Ahmad Deaver, 24, of 101 Robinson Court, Clinton, was charged with two counts each of obtaining property by false pretense, uttering forged instrument and uttering forged endorsement, and served orders for arrest on motor vehicle charges. Bond set at $52,500; court date is March 19.

• March 13 — Demeir Ebron, 18, of 1162 E. Price St., Philadelphia, Pa., was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $2,000; court date is April 9.

• March 14 — Walter Pauling Jr., 70, of 204 Weeks St., Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired. Bond set at $750; court date is May 17.

• March 15 — Deborah Marie Alexander, 47, of 4971 Fairground Road, Dunn, was charged with stolen property offenses and possession of marijuana, and served an order for arrest on a possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $10,500; court date is March 19.

• March 15 — Otis Carroll Jernigan, 68, of 4971 Fairground Road, Dunn, was charged with stolen property offenses and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $10,500; court date is March 19.

• March 15 — Tiaania Marie Melvin, 19, of 812 Lisbon St., Apt. B, Clinton, was charged with insurance fraud. Bond set at $9,000; no court date listed.

