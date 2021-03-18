Stahl leads Sampson Highway Patrol

First Sgt. Jimmy Stahl of the Sampson County branch of the North Carolina Highway Patrol works in his office. Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent

During a video conference call, First Sgt. Jimmy Stahl spent a portion of his morning speaking with fellow comrades from the North Carolina State Highway Patrol’s Troop B, which covers Sampson, Cumberland, Bladen and other nearby counties.

In addition to preparing for an anti-drunken driving and education campaign, the team meeting was one of many weekly duties for the new leader of the Sampson County station — officially known as Troop B, District II. He will take over responsibilities once handled by Bryan Smith, who was recently promoted to a position in Raleigh.

“I’m very happy to be here and I was very excited with the assignment that they gave me,” Stahl said about his recent promotion. “One of the things that I really wanted to do is stay in Troop B. I was a rookie in Troop B and I came up through the ranks in Troop B.”

Stahl grew up on a farm in Ithaca, Mich., a small town with less than 3,000 people. He joined the U.S. Army in 1990 after high school. After about five years of military service, Stahl worked for the North Carolina Department of Corrections for one year before enrolling in patrol school in 1997. Law enforcement was in his future because he liked the structured life that the military provided. He was also inspired after hearing a trooper talk about his job.

“That’s what I want to do,” Stahl said. “I want to work for the state. I want to work for the North Carolina Highway Patrol. He really impressed me with his professionalism.”

His journey with the highway patrol began as a trooper in Cumberland County for several years before transferring to Harnett County, where he provided service for 14 years. In 2013, he was promoted to Moore and Hoke counties, where he stayed for six years, before going back to Harnett. A year later, he was promoted to lead the Sampson County division.

“When I came here, I was really impressed with how it was ran to this point,” Stahl said. “The troopers here are a really good group of men that are very mission oriented towards their job and they try very hard.”

Some of his duties include overseeing operations and managing troopers. His goals is to keep the professionalism in the department, while encouraging his colleagues to be involved in the community.

“I want to provide the citizens of Sampson County with a professional organization that will keep the roadways safe,” he said. “We do everything we can to keep their roadways that way.”

With experiences in rural counties in the state, Sampson feels like home for Stahl. It’s a place he enjoys working in, especially when it comes to the people.

“The country folks, the small towns, I like that environment,” he said. “I prefer that environment my self.”

Stahl currently lives in Harnett County and is married to Julie. Together, they have three granddaughters, and five children, Erin, Christina, J.B., and twins serving in the military — Levi and Brock.

