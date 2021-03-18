Turkey mulls water rate rise

Commissioners Mike Smith, Tony Moore, and Rudy Blackburn go over funding matters during a Tuesday meeting. Chase Jordan|Sampson Independent

TURKEY — The Turkey Board of Commissioners is looking at the possibility of raising water rates in the future to avoid bigger headaches down the line.

“I don’t want to do that and I don’t think anyone sitting at this table wants to do that,” Mayor Max Pope said during a Tuesday meeting. “But our operational costs are expanding. At any time we can have another waterline that splits and next thing you know, you got Niagara Falls coming down East Faison Avenue.”

Before making a move, the board will seek advice and guidance from the North Carolina Rural Water Association (NCRWA). The conversation started with Mayor Max Pope bringing up incidents about broken waterlines that had to prepared and replaced in the last couple of months. One of them had a major split. The issue led to questions about infrastructure upkeep and thoughts from an NCRWA member who suggested a slight rate increase, during a meeting a year ago.

“Board members and the mayor can say ‘gosh, we haven’t raised rates in about six years,” Pope said. “That’s good for our public — that’s very good — and we feel good about ourselves.”

But the NCRWA was to raise rates incrementally at 1.9% annually — a better alternative than 12% in six years. Pope said it’s a big amount of water to throw at someone for their water bill. The average bill for a Turkey resident is close to $40. This payment includes service for trash collection too.

The town is making plans to invite an official to speak with commissioners again. A meeting is expected to take place before the 2021-2022 budget is finalized before the next fiscal year, which begins July 1 and continues through June 30, 2022.

Travis Anderson, a contractor who provides water maintenance to the town, advised that a rate increase is something the town should think about. While talking about the issue, Anderson and Pope mentioned that not being proactive to keep up the water system could also hurt the availability of grants since the awarding of funds is based on a point system.

“It’s a necessity,” Anderson said. “A lot of folks dread to see it, but you enjoy enjoy and reap the benefits of good drinking water and somebody got to pay the bill.”

During his time in Turkey, which is about 20 years, Anderson said the town is very lucky just to have minor issues with water wells, pumps, and electric motors. He doesn’t want to say that the town is skating on ice, but instead, he referred to the situation as “skating for free for a long time.”

“I hope I’m not jinxing anything,” Anderson said after knocking on wood earlier.

In the future, Mayor Pro Tem Rudy Blackburn would like the board to invest in backup generators for well sites. Along with maintenance, a major concern was unpredictable weather and natural disasters. As an eastern North Carolina town, board members added that there’s no getting around hurricanes.

“With the town having their own generator there, that’s going to be an automatic start, an automatic run,” Blackburn said. “It’s going to be so much easier on Mr. Travis and the town as a whole.”

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-592-8137. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.