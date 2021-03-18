CCS ponders full re-entry; urges input via survey

The Clinton City Schools Board of Education is soliciting information from parents after state lawmakers have cleared the way for schools to provide an option for students to return to face-to-face instruction under the minimal social distancing of Plan A beginning on April 12.

If any parent would like for their child to return for face-to-face instruction with minimal social distancing for the remainder of the 2020-2021 school year or remain virtual (totally online), they are asked to complete a survey at http://bit.ly/ccssurveyspring2021.

The form will be available until March 21. Parents must complete it once for each student enrolled in CCS.

According to Superintendent Dr. Wesley Johnson, the CCS Board of Education will decide whether students return to school for four days a week with one day remaining completely virtual.

“We are looking at all factors and considering all options,” Johnson stated. “Of course, we are following closely the Department of Human Health and Services, looking at coronavirus numbers in and around our district and considering all of our safety measures.”

The survey is get a feel for how many parents would be interested in having their children come back to school at the middle school and high school for four days a week. The students will only return to four days a week because teachers are still responsible for teaching their face-to-face classrooms along with their virtual only classes.

“We’ve been doing it successfully at the K-5 level since October,” Johnson said of his thoughts on students returning to school for face-to-face instruction with minimum social distancing. “We’ve been very successful with our efforts at the K-5 level so I’m in favor of a four-day-a-week return. So, we are hopeful of getting our students back in the building so that they can be back in front of their teachers and getting the best possible learning. I think it’s key, as we move towards the end of the school year and get ready for state testing, that we get into face-to-face environment so that our kids are getting prepared for those state tests.”

Johnson stated that face-to-face environments are best for students to learn because research shows that having the teachers in the room is critical for student development.

In a Plan A environment, there is minimal social distancing and there is no requirement for one child per seat as there is for Plan B. Johnson remarked that the schools will continue to do the best they can with having as limited contact as possible, but it is very possible that buses will have two students to a seat.

The Board of Education will meet Tuesday, March 23, at a regularly scheduled monthly meeting to further discuss the issue and the results of the survey.

The superintendent stated that the biggest thing the CCS Board of Education needs right now is for parents to fill out the survey to give an accurate representation of how many students would like to come back to school and meet face-to-face.

Parents will not have an option to go into Plan B anymore if Plan A is implemented. So, students will no longer meet face-to-face for two days a week and virtual the rest of the week once Plan A is in place. Instead, students will meet four days a week or completely virtual.

Johnson believes that the governor knew that students need to return to the face-to-face environments for the optimal education, which is why everyone was Senate Bill 220 received bipartisan support.

“We’re going to continue to monitor our numbers,” Johnson concluded. “But, again, I would like to count the successes of all of our schools so far. I think it’s important to remember that we’ve been in school since Aug. 11. Some of these other schools are just coming back so they’re seeing all of the adjustments we’ve had to make early on.”

