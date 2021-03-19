Garland moves to replace stolen items

GARLAND — The Public Works Department of Garland is working to recover from thieves stealing equipment from the shop.

During a recent meeting for the town’s commissioners, Mayor Pro Tem Austin Brown discussed the February incident, where thieves also stole two 2016 Dodge Ram 1500 trucks. One was recovered the next morning on Belvoir School Road. The investigation is still ongoing at this time. With the first day of spring Saturday, March 20, Brown expressed concerns about grass cutting needs and wanted to start with replacing equipment to do the work.

“They pretty much took everything in the shop that was of any value,” Brown said before asking about replacing the inventory for the department. “It’s coming up on grass season and Randy doesn’t have a weedeater. He doesn’t have anything. They took everything. We need to try to plan on replacing some of this stuff.”

Through insurance, Brown said the town will more than likely get reimbursed for the stolen items. At the moment, some of the request include grass maintenance needs and hand tools. Going forward, Brown said he would like to purchase an engraving device to put the town’s mark on items and serial numbers, which will be tracked on a spreadsheet.

“That way, we’ll have a list of everything that we purchases going forward,” he said. “It was a nightmare trying to find serial numbers on some of the stuff that has been missing.”

A lot of items were new and recently purchased. In 2020, around $3,000 in yard equipment was purchased. It’s now gone.

With unanimous approval from the board, Brown and Commissioner Carolyn Robinson Melvin were given permission to purchase yard equipment, an engraver and a cabinet for better security. Items will be placed in a more secure area.

“Until we get a more secure shop, I don’t think we need to put anything at the current shop,” Brown said.

