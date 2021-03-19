Area clinic celebrates expansion

The U.S. Department of Agriculture provided $1.7 million to Mount Olive Family Medicine to build a new facility. Chase Jordan|Sampson Independent Community members in Mount Olive discuss the future of Mount Olive Family Medicine. Chase Jordan|Sampson Independent

MOUNT OLIVE — Together, a group of medical leaders and representatives from the U.S. Department of Agriculture held shovels and turned dirt to celebrate a new era for Mount Olive Family Medicine Center.

A groundbreaking was held Wednesday for a 3,000 square foot workspace, thanks to a $1.7 million grant from the USDA Rural Development. The facility, which serves patients in town and nearby Sampson County, will have nine additional exam rooms, four provider rooms, work-up space, conference area, and restrooms.

Located at 201 N. Breazeale Ave., Mount Olive Family Medicine has served the community with comprehensive medical care for more than 50 years. Board Chair Joey Long said doctors and executive directors have always recognized the increasing need for quality dynamic health care in Mount Olive and surrounding communities. A plan for the addition began several years ago.

“The past year is proof the Mount Olive Family Medicine center is a strong and vital component of this community, and that this expansion is a critical development for us an organization, as well as the community that we serve” Long said referring to the COVID-19 pandemic. “We must recognize and thank all of the people who have worked to get us to this day.”

Executive Director Lisa Hooks and Medical Director Dr. Kevin Talton were among many of the people he recognized for the development. Talton said it took everybody to make it possible, before mentioning challenges and shutdowns from the pandemic, which began about a year ago. During the past year, he also noted that over 8% of practices closed their doors, equating to 16,000 physician offices not serving patients.

“Who’d imagine that a practice at the end of the pandemic would be expanding their services, gaining 1,600 patients and providing the care that we provided,” Talton said about services provided throughout the pandemic.

He added a commitment was made not to limit hours or close during the pandemic. In addition to providing 6,700 face-to-face tests, more than 1,000 COVID patients received care from Mount Olive Family Medicine.

“I’m just extremely proud of what we’re able to do here today,” Talton said. “It’s a true testament to the commitment and dedication of all of you, our staff, and our great board that supported us through all of this.”

His brother, Mount Olive Mayor Kenny Talton, echoed some of the same sentiments about the progress and everyone working together to provide the service in the community.

“Access to high quality healthcare is so important for members of this community and any community in the United States,” Mayor Talton said. “We want to do all we can to help you, support you in your endeavors, and who knows, maybe one day, we might have a hospital here in little Mount Olive.”

The help from USDA could be a step towards making that happen. On behalf of USDA Secretary Thomas Vilsack, Public Information Officer Robert Kerns said the department is happy to invest in Mount Olive and the facility. He also spoke about the local community’s relationship with the U.S. military, while mentioning Seymour Johnson Air Force Base in Goldsboro, which is right up the road.

“As we say in USDA, together America prospers and we’re seeing that right here today with the expansion of this great health clinic,” Kerns said. “We were here in August and we the saw the plans. Now, we’re really happy to see it taking that next step.”

