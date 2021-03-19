Ministries team to offer free breakfast

Sampson Together Strong is evident in many good deed events happening to help people from one end of Sampson to the other. That is set to be seen again this Saturday, March 20, when a community-wide breakfast is scheduled for the Devane Street parking lot of First Baptist Church, 408 College St., in Clinton.

This drive-thru event is being sponsored by Love of Christ Ministry of Stedman, Kiwanis of Clinton, Tim’s Gift Inc., and First Baptist Church.

Jerry Hood, of Love of Christ Ministry, will prepare the takeout meals that will be served from 7:30 until 9:30 a.m. to people as they drive through the First Baptist parking lot.

“All are welcome to come and receive a free hot breakfast,” Becky Spell of Tim’s Gift stated. “Meals will be served as long as the grits and sausage lasts.”

According to Spell, the Kiwanis of Clinton made an abundance of sausage for their pancake breakfast earlier in the month. So, they decided to donate the remaining sausage to the Love of Christ Ministry. Spell, through Tim’s Gift, works regularly with the ministry.

Spell noted that the Love of Christ Ministry feeds people. She stated that Hood used to feed people in Clinton but not enough people went to the meals so he had to stop serving in Clinton.

“We donated our sausage to him,” Spell stated. “He had been planning to do a breakfast through Tim’s Gift, but because of COVID, we had put it on hold. So, we decided to make it this weekend with Rise Up.”

Hood, through Love of Christ Ministry, will provide the rest of the breakfast. Kiwanis of Clinton will provide the sausage and First Baptist Church will provide the location.

“We’re really excited about that,” Spell stated. “It is important because it shows that, even in a season where we are told to shut down and social distance, that we can make a way to help people. This is what we’re doing together. We’re coming together as ministries, and together we can make an impact.”

The breakfast is completely free of charge. People are expected to drive up and put their window down while someone brings them their breakfast.

“We’re all providing,” Spell said. “It will be of no cost to anybody. We’re just coming together for this two-hour event and anybody that wants to can come by. If they would like a hot plate they can stop by for breakfast.”

