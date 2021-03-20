Two trustees join Sampson Regional Board

CLINTON — Two new members recently took their seats on the Sampson Regional Medical Center Board of Trustees. Their six-year term began Jan. 1, 2021. Tara Jackson and Holden Dubose join the 15-member board.

Jackson is a pharmacist at Matthews Health Mart in Clinton and oversees the compounding department and adherence packaging services. Jackson is active in the community serving on the Clinton-Sampson Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and as Chair of the Children’s Council on Ministries at First United Methodist. She is a Sampson County native from the Newton Grove area.

Following graduation from Hobbton High School, Jackson pursued undergraduate studies at the University of Chapel Hill and later post-graduate work at Campbell University’s School of Pharmacy. In addition to earning her Doctor of Pharmacy, she also received a Master of Business Administration from Texas A&M University-Commerce. Jackson and her husband, Wellie, have three children.

Jackson looks forward to sharing her healthcare experience commitment to the local community through service on the hospital’s board. “I have witnessed firsthand the dedication and compassion Sampson Regional has for the community it serves. I look forward to being an advocate for the hospital, its employees and the patients who choose SampsonRMC for their healthcare needs,” stated Jackson.

Dubose is the vice president of DuBose Strapping, a family business employing more than 200 people. Dubose is active in the community as a volunteer and serves on several boards including the Clinton City Council, The University of South Carolina Business School Partnership Board, Sampson Community College Foundation and First United Methodist Church Finance Committee.

In the past, Dubose has served as the Board Chair of Harrells Christian Academy and been a member of the American Iron & Steel Institute Shipping & Packaging Committee and Sampson County Tourism Authority. He is a lifelong resident of Sampson County and a graduate of the University of South Carolina where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Marketing and Management. He is married to Mandy Haynes Dubose, and they have two children.

The Board of Trustees is the highest decision-making body of the organization and has ultimate authority for the governance and oversight of the hospital’s strategic direction, quality of care, and fiscal health and sustainability.

Members of the Board of Trustees are appointed by the Sampson County Board of Commissioners. They are entrusted with overseeing the hospital’s operations in the best interest of the community. Together, the 15-member board will lead Sampson Regional through vital decisions that impact healthcare for our community at present and for years to come. Each member brings to the table his or her community knowledge, professional background, and innovative thought.