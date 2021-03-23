Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Clinton Police Department.)

Arrests/citations

• March 11 — Kelvin Davis Bell, 24, of 374 Myrtle Road, Roseboro, was charged with fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, failure to stop at stop sign/flashing red light and hit and run- leaving the scene of property damage. Bond set at $7,500; court date is March 18.

• March 11 — Tonya Rene Haigler, 41, of 781 Red Hill Church Road, Dunn, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana. Bond set at $7,500; court date is March 19.

• March 11 — Jeremy Dail Royal, 37, of 2043 Old Raleigh Road, Clinton, was charged with order for arrest and resisting public officer. Bond set at $22,000; court date is April 5.

• March 11 — Nemorio Vega, 27, of 250 Suttontown Road, Newton Grove, was charged with communicating threats. Bond set at $150; court date is April 13.

• March 11 — Thomas Eugene Aycock, 29, of 60 Sneed Lane, Godwin, was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana. Bond set at $7,500; court date was March 19.

• March 11 — Truth Jaman Joyner, 24, of 633 Eastover Terrace, Clinton, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, possession of cocaine on jail premises, simple possession of marijuana, simple possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and destruction of evidence. No bond set; court date is March 19.

• March 11 — Richard Allen Gilbert, 54, of 507 W. Broad St., Dunn, was charged with parole violation. No bond listed; court date is March 19.

• March 11 — Jeremy Lee Hudson, 39, of 553 Rosin Hill Road, Newton Grove, was charged with probation violation and possession of methamphetamine. Bond set at $30,000; court date is March 24.

• March 12 — Garrett Brewer Fann, 22, of 8765 Roseboro Hwy., Roseboro, was charged with simple assault and assault on a female. No bond listed; court date is April 13.

• March 12 — Holly Bryant, 34, of 420 S. Fourth St., Wilmington, was charged with trespassing. No bond set; court date is March 29.

• March 12 — Mark Harkler, 42, of 412 Ernest Williams Road, Roseboro, was charged with trespass of real property and breaking and entering. No bond set; court date is April 12.

• March 12 — Joseph Brian Carter, 43, of 477 Futrell Pope Lane, Clinton, was charged with assault on a female. No bond set; court date is May 10.

• March 12 — Victoria Ann Smith, 31, of 735 South Eldridge Road, Newton Grove, was charged with motor vehicle theft. Bond set at $10,000; court date was March 19.

• March 13 — Hector Banegas, 36, of 233 Shaun Lane, Clinton, was charged with aggravated assault. No bond set; court date is June 22.

• March 13 — Calvin Antoine Poarch, 62, of 4700 Watauga Road, Fayetteville, was charged with larceny and served an order for arrest. Bond set at $2,000; court date is April 5.

• March 13 — Erick Turron Oates, 49, of 100 Jordan Lane, Clinton, was charged with fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, failing to stop for sign/flashing red light., speeding, driving while license revoked, reckless driving to endanger, injury to real property and driving while impaired. Bond set at $5,000; court date was March 19.

• March 14 — Windy Gail Williamson, 41, of 3182 Reedsford Road, Clinton, was charged with unlawful passing, driving while license revoked and larceny. Bond set at $1,000; court date is April 6.

• March 14 — Hector Banegas, 36, of 233 Shaun Lane, Clinton, was charged with simple assault. No bond set; court date is not listed.

• March 15 — Mary Ann Hill, 86, of 1581 Harnett-Dunn, was charged with second degree trespass. No bond set; court date is March 15.

• March 15 — Billie Jo Hall, 39, of 89 Quail Run Lane, Clinton, was charged with simple assault. No bond set; court date is April 6.

• March 16 — Billy Joe Dunn, 39, of 42 Wildflower Lane, Clinton, was charged with damage to property. Bond set at $500; court date is May 3.

• March 16 — Brandon Keefe Hodges, 28, of 198 Dewberry Lane, Roseboro, was charged with breaking and entering. Bond set at $2,500; court date was March 19.

• March 16 — Abel Najera Lazaro, 27, of 16 Spearman Lane, Clinton, was charged with assault on a female and served an order for arrest. Bond set at $1,000; court date is April 16.

• March 16 — Addison Huddison, 18, of 425 Tarheel Drive, Clinton, was charged with communicating threats and injury to real property. No bond set; court date is March 23.

• March 16 — Brandi Racquel Blake, 37, of 7558 Autryville Road, Autryville, was charged with shoplifting and stolen property offenses. Bond set at $1,000; court date is April 16.

• March 17 — Daniel Scott Saunders, 35, of 137 Boney Mill Road, Clinton, was charged with breaking and entering into a motor vehicle, larceny and possession of stolen goods. Bond set at $2,000; court date is April 9.

• March 17 — Tyrek Dasha Melvin, 25, of 607 Mount Olive Drive, Newton Grove, was charged with possession of firearm by felon, possession of stolen firearm, assault on a female, assault by pointing a gun, larceny of a motor vehicle, fail to return rental property and served orders for arrest. Bond set at $26,250; court date was March 19.

• March 17 — Jeremy Clayton Horne, 37, of 478 Elon Road, Autryville, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $2,000; court date is April 9.

• March 18 — David Jorge Krch, 41, of 115 Faison Road, Turkey, was charged with driving while impaired. Bond set at $1,000; court date is April 12.

• March 18 — David Ignacio Ocampo Segura, 21, of 234 Massey Road, Newton Grove, was charged with sexual exploitation of minor. Bond set at $250,000; court date was March 19.

• March 18 — Jamie Lee Hood, 37, of 852 Sampson Acres Drive, Clinton, was charged with violation of a court order, injury to personal property and interfering with an electronic monitoring device. Bond set at $25,000; court date is June 8.

• March 18 — Kristin Tew Edwards, 41, of 212 Haigh St., Fayetteville, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and shoplifting. Bond set at $10,000; court date was March 19.

• March 18 — Eriel Ventura Antonio, 25, of 1162 Old U.S. 701 Hwy., Clinton, was charged with possession of cocaine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while impaired and speeding 67 mph in a 55 zone. Bond set at $2,500; court date is April 16.

• March 19 — Maira Crystian Luengas, 24, of 265 Ivy Park Lane, Godwin, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon and misdemeanor child abuse. No bond set; court date is June 8.

• March 19 — Howard Lee Carroll, 40, of 565 Airport Road, Garland, was charged with habitual larceny. Bond set at $10,000; court date is April 16.

• March 19 — Heather Lynn Chavis, 33, of 3010 HB Lewis Road, Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired, possession of oxycodone, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to maintain lane control, no insurance, displaying fictitious registration plate and unsafe tires. Bond set at $1,500; court date is June 7.

• March 19 — Tamatha Leigh Pugh, 49, of 2570-B McKenzie Road, Clinton, was charged on out-of-county warrant with larceny. Bond set at $500; court date is May 5.

• March 19 — Richard Matthew West, 38, of 2321 Mount Olive Hwy., Newton Grove, was charged with driving while impaired, failure to maintain lane control and open container. Bond set at $1,500; court date is July 14.

• March 19 — Jose Eduardo Moreno, 27, of 260 Happy Trail Lane, Newton Grove, was charged with driving under the influence, no operator’s license and possession of open container. Bond set at $1,500; court date is June 17.

• March 19 — David Jorge Krch, 41, of 165 Faison Road, Turkey, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. No bond set; court date is April 12.

• March 19 — Michael Paul King, 43, of 6021 N. U.S. 421 Hwy., Clinton, was charged with simple assault. No bond set; court date is April 12.

• March 19 — Ronald Glenn Murphy, 39, of 142 Murphy Town Road, Harrells, was charged with driving while impaired. Bond set at $1,500; court date is June 8.

• March 20 — Shakirah Nyeema Pigford, 43, of 1215 Firetower Road, Harrells, was charged with driving under the influence and order for arrest. Bond set at $1,600; court date is June 16.

• March 20 — Whitney Fifi McDonald, 32, of 604 Eastover Terrace, Clinton, was charged with possession of firearm by felon and possession of stolen firearm. Bond set at $10,000; court date is April 16.

• March 20 — Bobby Louis Rich, 38, of 596 Lakewood School Road, Salemburg, was charged on out-of-county warrant with felony probation violation and misdemeanor probation violation. Bond set at $35,000; court date is Dec. 25.

• March 20 — Desteen Rayquan Howard, 23, of 520 Fayetteville St., Clinton, was charged with carrying a concealed gun. Bond set at $1,000; court date is July 14.

• March 20 — Michael Anthony Carter, 33, of 4052 Burgaw Hwy., Maple Hill, was charged with possession of stolen firearm. Bond set at $10,000; court date is April 16.

• March 21 — Michael Lee Graham, 56, of 195 Dogwood Acres Lane, Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired. Bond set at $2,500; court date is July 20.

• March 21 — Wilbur Eugene Carroll, 45, of 1570 Sampson Acres Drive, Clinton, was charged with second degree trespass. Bond set at $1,000; court date is April 19.

• March 21 — Raymond Howard Spears, 66, of 80 Phillips Road, Dunn, was charged with breaking and entering into a motor vehicle. Bond set at $4,500; court date is April 16.

• March 21 — Franklin Chad Jernigan, 41, of 935 Maynard Road, Godwin, was charged with domestic violence protective order violation. No bond set; court date is May 21.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.